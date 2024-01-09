Why the UFC is trying to change copyright law

UFC President Dana White speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

What the UFC wants

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)—the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion—has a livestream piracy problem, or at the very least, the company is convinced that it does. In August, the UFC submitted a letter to the United States Patent and Trademark Office requesting comment on “Future Strategies in Anticounterfeiting and Antipiracy,” co-authored by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Football League (NFL).

The three sports leagues assert that illegal channels “have shown increasing sophistication” over recent years, with the heightened quality of mirrored livestreams having rendered the pirated version “indistinguishable from the legitimate feed.” To have this content removed from the internet, copyright owners must issue takedown notices to the infringing website’s online service provider (OSP) under the legal framework of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

DMCA is the foremost regulatory measure in U.S. policy for the protection of copyrighted material. Where it falls short, the letter claims, is in effective response time. An element of immediacy is a large part of the spectacle in sport, so when OSPs take hours or even days to remove illicit content, much of the value is already lost the moment results reach headlines. By that point, copyright takedowns affect relatively little.

In the letter, the sports organizations argue that DMCA, signed into law in 1998, is “not well-suited to address the present-day particular piracy issues,” as the ephemerality of pirated material makes legal recourse problematic under current guidelines. The UFC, NBA, and NFL subsequently request that DMCA Section 512 be amended, so that takedown notices sent to OSPs must be processed “instantaneously or near-instantaneously” instead of “expeditiously” (the present wording).

UFC general counsel Riché T. McKnight claimed on a podcast last year that big tech platforms Meta and Google could be doing more to curb piracy, more promptly. McKnight went on to say that if livestreams are not “taken down within hours, preferably minutes, it could be enough to dissuade people from purchasing the event.” To impede internet piracy with takedown notices, timing is everything.

Anti-piracy lobbying efforts and litigation are not new for the UFC; the company has ardently pursued criminal charges for pirates for well over a decade. For instance, back in 2010, former UFC parent company Zuffa attempted to subpoena the names of streamers who hosted the broadcast on Justin.tv (the livestreaming website later rebranded as Twitch). Zuffa also targeted brick-and-mortar establishments that showcased fights without a commercial license by sending in ‘undercover investigators’ and then suing owners, usually to the tune of one hundred and seventy thousand dollars.

Then, in 2014, the promotion filed a $32 million lawsuit against New York man Steven Messina for uploading events to the file-sharing website The Pirate Bay. The case didn’t make it to trial as Messina was ordered to pay the $32 million in a default judgment. A public apology was released in Messina’s name, warning others that pirating the UFC broadcast, “either through illegal downloading or non-authorized streaming,” is “illegal and not worth the risk.” Several years later, Messina told TorrentFreak that he did not issue the statement, nor had he paid any damages.

The UFC vs Pirate-Per-View

UFC president Dana White’s long-running and impassioned feud with internet pirates resurfaced in 2021 at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference when he told MMA media, “We got one. We got him. We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday and we got you, fucker. I can’t wait.” He made similar, threatening yet vague comments about an unnamed pirate at UFC 258. In both cases, when prompted, White revealed that the targeted individual did not operate the livestream for that event.

Bloody Elbow’s KJ Gould has argued that piracy is not necessarily an issue of copyright enforcement, but an issue of customer service. In other words, a non-insignificant number of pirate viewers could be converted into paying customers if the UFC made its product more accessible. To sway fans away from piracy—from livestreams that are “indistinguishable from the legitimate feed”—the UFC must make its media as or more convenient than alternative channels. Back in 2012, MMA writer Ben Fowlkes aptly wrote that the promotion “could stand to use a little more carrot and a little less stick.”

Fast forward to the present, the UFC has an exclusive distribution deal with cable sports channel ESPN (also home to the NBA and NFL) with content available on ESPN+, a subscription-based streaming service which costs $10.99 per month. Even though ESPN+ does not provide access to the UFC’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) events, one must have an active ESPN+ subscription to purchase a PPV for $79.99. Keep in mind, a PPV was $59.99 when the deal was signed in 2019 and has increased four times since.

The abrupt transition to a subscription-based format—while maintaining the PPV model—has potentially estranged the promotion’s casual audience. UFC fans who cannot justify the monthly cost of ESPN+ in addition to the already premium cost of the PPV may opt to pirate the content instead, especially if they only tune in to watch their favorite fighters a handful of times a year. Placing PPV events behind an additional paywall has raised the bar for entry for occasional and incoming MMA spectators. Meanwhile, by the UFC’s own evaluation, livestream piracy has become rampant.

Naturally, the UFC and other sports organizations regard piracy as a source of losses, not gains. The industry misses out on $28 billion every year when pirate viewers are converted to paid ones, according to the joint letter. But this figure relies on an assumption that if everyone who live streamed an illegal broadcast were unable to do so, they would instead pay for it through regular channels. With an annual ESPN+ subscription and twelve PPVs totalling over a thousand dollars, the assumption is a dubious one.

Ultimately, there is a good reason for the UFC to distribute its media exclusively through streaming subscriptions, and not through a different, potentially more accessible medium. In one word, data. UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein said that the ESPN+ service provides “more information to help us matchmake cards better, to figure out how to market.” For a company that offers advertisers presence on social media, the live broadcast, the Octagon’s bumpers and canvas, and the very clothing worn by athletes, demographic identifiers and personalized metrics are indispensable.

“Advertisers are interested less in unorganized data,” Nick Srnicek writes in Platform Capitalism, “and more in data that give them insights or match them to likely consumers.” With more specific information, the UFC and its sponsors can more effectively reach target audiences with branded content. However, when fans turn to pirate websites, the UFC loses an opportunity to collect and make use of data.

The UFC has, like the NBA and NFL, taken a digital turn to reap the benefits of online streaming, but now openly struggles with the unavoidable issue of exclusivity that accompanies it. Even if DMCA is modernized at the behest of sports leagues and OSPs are required by law to make “instantaneous” copyright takedowns, the internet is not (and has never been) a bubble.

Even if UFC president Dana White makes good on his promise to prosecute with no “leniency whatsoever” and go “guns-a-fucking-blazing” on one hapless pirate at a time, others will take their place. Piracy is a self-renewing hydra, ever adaptable to technological change and the shifting media landscape.

If it is any consolation, the viewers who watch illegal live streams still consume the same visual advertisements and broadcast ad-reads as viewers who pay. This is also the same group that engages on social media, purchases branded merchandise, or even attends live events. The UFC may not accept it, but there is inherent value in the underground market—fans who choose to pirate are fans nonetheless.

