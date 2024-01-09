Should Sean Strickland get a pass for bad behavior?

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has certainly kept his name fresh in the headlines since last September when he defeated Israel Adesanya, taking the coveted strap with him. Public disputes with welterweight contender Ian Garry and middleweight rival Dricus Du Plessis have left many thinking that Strickland is a bully who can dish it out but can’t take it.

Is Sean Strickland being a hypocrite?

Sean Strickland has been very open about the trauma his father inflicted upon him during his childhood, stating often over the years that as a result of his father’s abuse, he’d turned out to be a “POS”. A visit to the Joe Rogan Experience saw Rogan pick apart that idea but Sean has continued to exhibit a tendency to target those he feels are worth his ire, even if he initially dresses it up in the guise of concern, as his beef with Ian Garry started out.

When Sean’s interactions with Ian Garry began, they came in the presentation of an ill-informed video he felt compelled to make after hearing that Ian’s wife had penned a book several years before meeting Garry titled “How to be a WAG”, WAG meaning wives and girlfriends of athletes. She explained it was satire, and one would find it hard to disagree because WAGS tend to target wealthy athletes, not the poor riff-raff of the UFC.

But I digress. Strickland lectured about the perils of Garry’s wife, how she was a “succubus” and a “sexual predator” and even went so far as to use the hashtag #saveiangarry in one of the posts. It would end up making the media rounds because Garry allegedly threatened the champ with legal action. Of course that would just spur him on to further chest-pounding man rants, but one thing remained constant, Sean Strickland continued to press the attack on Garry’s wife (and mother to his child).

In an interview with Ariel Helwani yesterday, Garry talked about an interview Strickland did with Theo Von where Sean broke down and cried while discussing the aforementioned abuse his father subjected him to. Garry made a pretty valid argument that Sean shouldn’t get a pass to attack the families of his opponents because he doesn’t know how to deal with his own pain.

You know I never talk about a fighters girls but fuck……. I almost feel bad for Ian Garry at this point….. bro your girl is a succubus…. :/ sorry bro it happens to us all once..



Then we get to Dricus Du Plessis. He and Strickland have been beefing for the last two months, and once again, in the beginning, Sean was complimentary of his upcoming opponent, but it quickly devolved. Strickland simply cannot be the do-gooder he envisions himself as if he continually closes the friendly guidance with insults or ribbing in the form of hurling homophobic insults.

Of course Du Plessis would fight fire with fire. Of course he would sink to the depths of making fun of Strickland’s childhood abuse. The UFC—or Dana White more specifically—saw to it that the two were seated just one row apart from each other at UFC 296. After the two jawed back and forth with each other for awhile, Sean asked Bruna Burns (Gilbert’s wife) and her child to please step aside.

UFC champ Sean Strickland removed from UFC 296 after cageside brawl with Dricus Du Plessis – UPDATED Timeline of Sean Strickland’s brawl with Dricus Du Plessis

The two had barely relocated before Sean leapt over the chairs and started nailing Du Plessis with punches. He even managed to get him in a headlock for a brief moment. They scuffled for a few seconds before security broke them up and Strickland left the arena. By the end of the night, despite earlier protests of what a bad look it was, the commentary team would talk up the incident as promotional fodder for their upcoming title bout.

Dricus would also be asked his thoughts on the now viral video clip of Sean’s interview with Theo Von and his reply was a pretty balanced take. He called Strickland a hypocrite, reasoning that if you’ve been on the receiving end of that kind of trauma, you shouldn’t be so willing to inflict it on others. Sean clearly forgot his own attacks on wives when he told Theo, ‘There’s some things that are off limits. You don’t talk about a man’s wife, a man’s kids and you don’t talk about being abused. Those things are all off limits.’

Sean Strickland gets emotional talking about his childhood. Video version.



Even Laura Sanko has spoken up about Sean Strickland’s miserable treatment of Ian Garry’s wife. In a recent episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me Podcast (transcript by MMA Fighting), she had the following to say:

“I watched his video with Theo Von, and … I commended him [Sean Strickland] for it,” Sanko said. “I thought it was incredibly moving. I thought it was honest. I thought it was open. I think he will help a lot of people by being as vulnerable as he was, especially being known to for a guy who you wouldn’t think would do that.

“So on one hand, I’m giving Sean all the flowers in the world, but you can’t in the same conversation say attacking wives is off limits and then call this woman a pedophile, which she clearly is not, OK. She’s not a pedophile.

“So you literally just said, you can’t attack people’s wives, and you called his wife something horrendous, and then did it more than once, and did it where the whole internet’s gonna see that. Her kids are gonna read it. So I applaud Ian for saying something, to be honest with you. I just wish we would all stop.”

Laura Sanko weighs in on Sean Strickland’s brand of trash talk

Both Ian Garry and Dricus Du Plessis are correct in their assessment of Sean Strickland, as is Laura Sanko. You cannot and should not deal with your own issues by forcing similar ones on others, especially the innocent bystanders like family members. This is just my humble opinion. I’m sure many will disagree, but in my eyes, Sean shouldn’t get a pass to be miserable to whomever he decides needs his brand of hardcore man therapy.

What do you think?

I realize the UFC has given Strickland (and probably the entire roster) the freedom to act and say anything he wants without fear of repercussion, but here in the sanctuary of the Open Thread, tell us whether YOU feel he should get the golden ticket to inflict misery upon whomever he wants, and if not, how would you go about handling him?

We’re pinning this post to our front-page all day to give our community a chance to have their say. So jump in the comments and tell us where you stand on the topic. But if you want to discuss anything else, that’s cool, too. You’ve got an open forum here, so use it.

