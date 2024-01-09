Revgear ProSeries MS1 MMA gloves, original shin pads and Matador gi review

Revgear has been making some excellent gear for years, and continue the tradition to this day. Whether it’s for striking or grappling, there’s a very solid selection of items that are useful to anyone looking to train, or anyone that wants something durable with a great fit.

Well, Revgear has been kind enough to provide some gear to try out. As you may have noted elsewhere on our site, we’ve been fortunate enough to try out some equipment as part of our partnership with Revgear, and it’s been aces so far. If you train or are considering it, you’re gonna want to get your hands on some of this.

Pro Series MS1 MMA gloves

First, a bit of background. I owned a pair of Revgear boxing gloves I bought about a decade ago, along with a plain white gi. They lasted a long time, plus they had a snug and comfortable fit. So receiving these items and trying them out was reassuring, because it immediately felt like Revgear didn’t have any drop in quality whatsoever.

The Revgear MS1 gloves are simple enough. These are 10oz MMA gloves with finger grooves that take a quick second to put on and line up if you have oddly-shaped fingers like I do. But once they’re on, they’re super comfortable. The padding feels just right, and the gloves have just enough give to open your hands for grappling. Best of all, the curvature also doesn’t let your hands open too much, reminiscent of the PRIDE-style gloves of yesteryear. Revgear really took their time with the quality control on this.

It’s slightly curved to not have too much give. That means you have less of a chance of opening your fingers too much and accidentally poking your training partners in the eyes. The strap around the wrist is perfect, and the thumb doesn’t feel like its out lost in space somewhere. It’s a great glove made with quality leather. Everything about this was kept simple, and it just works. More than just being a product that gets the job done, you can feel the quality in the manufacturing.

Revgear Original Thai Shin Guards

These were a treat. And this section also requires a bit of background. I have what I and some friends have affectionately referred to as “rhino legs”. Having pretty big calves, it’s not exactly difficult to find shin pads that fit. It’s just that a lot of them just don’t feel right. Enter the Revgear Original shin guards.

So the first thing about this was that the structure of the shin portion was very sturdy. Anyone that’s bought new ones knows you have to break them in a bit. And while the front of the guards seemed to not quite cup the front of my leg the way it should, it didn’t take long for that to fix itself.

And after a few days, they felt great. Kicking a bag felt lovely. It’s all very basic and simple, but you can tell this is going to be durable and won’t just start peeling off at the front easily after a few months. It’s a nice and snug fit with just enough flexibility at the ankle as well.

El Matador Gi

Since the start of the pandemic, I wasn’t able to train at all. I hadn’t set foot in a gym in over two years. But after the arrival of this lovely item, I had to give it a test run. I ordered a size up (A3) just in case since my arms and back got way bigger during my training hiatus. It was a bit too large upon arrival, but a run with hot water in the washer followed by putting it in the dryer? This thing felt great to put on.

The pants in particular felt amazing, with a smooth interior. The lapels on the jacket are sturdy, and the cuffs feel nice. It’s everything a basic gi should be, except you can feel it’s going to be durable.

So yeah, everything here was amazing. I loved all of this, and you will, too. There’s still a large amount of items currently on sale after the holidays, so be sure to get yourself some gear over at RevGear.com.

About the author