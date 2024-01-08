UFC Vegas 84: The curious case of Andrei Arlovski

Andrei Arlvoski weighs in for a 2023 UFC event. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The following piece first appeared on The Bloody Elbow Substack on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Subscribe for early access to more premium pieces and to support your favorite online karate magazine.

When former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski enters the cage next Saturday, January 13th, it’ll be 23 years since he first stepped inside the Octagon. It’ll be nearly 10 years since he made his return to the UFC, after braving the wilds in Strikeforce, Affliction, and the WSOF.

Suffice to say, Arlovski has been fighting at a very high level in MMA for a long, long time. And while we don’t know exactly what his current contract looks like, it’s also a near sure thing that win or lose against Waldo Cortes-Acosta the ‘Pitbull’ will make a healthy six figures just for showing up.

In his last publicly reported payday, against Philipe Lins in 2020, the Belarussian took home $325,000 for a unanimous decision victory. A year earlier, in a loss to Augusto Sakai, Arlovski made a cool $300,000. In 2018, he brought home $275,000 for a win over Stefan Struve. No win bonuses, just a flat salary, steadily increasing year over year. If that math has remained the same, that could mean the 44-year-old will be taking home $425,000 in just a few days no matter the result.

This all seems to stem from a renegotiated deal ahead of the then Jackson-Wink talent’s 2015 fight against Frank Mir. On a five fight win streak at the time, Arlovski jumped from $42,000/$42,000 (show/win) against Travis Browne to a flat $225,000 with incremental bumps. A smart move to be sure, but also one that feels—8+ years on—like an indication of an increasingly present option for UFC talent.

UFC lawsuit changes the landscape

Back in the old days of the promotion, the UFC’s cutthroat attitude to talent retention put a whole lot of emphasis on hardball negotiations both from promotion and from fighters. Joe Silva was a notorious hardass when dealing with talent, and fans regularly saw top guys like Murilo Bustamante, BJ Penn, Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, and Vitor Belfort leave the company in prusuit of better paydays.

Considering how quick the UFC was to pull the trigger on cutting fighters back in the day as well, talent was smart to leverage whatever money they could, as fast as they could.

The still ongoing class action lawsuit, however, seems to have changed things. I’m not going to say it’s softened Dana White & Co., but it does seem to have given the world’s largest MMA promotion more hesitancy about cutting contracts before they’ve been completed. Fighters often appear to be getting more 2nd, 3rd, and 4th chances, even with losing records.

As a result, we’ve also seen what once felt like a rare opportunity reserved for the sports’ biggest stars extend to many more rank and file athletes—the chance to be a career mid-level UFC fighter.

A new middle class

These days, athletes like Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Angela Hill, Ovince St. Preux, Bryan Barberena, and Neil Magny increasingly find themselves running toward a decade or more spent in the Octagon, often without ever even sniffing title contention.

Largely that seems to be because they’re willing to play the game entirely on the UFC’s terms. Accept longer contracts on slow, incremental increases and, most importantly, pick up the phone whenever the matchmakers call.

Doing that has the look of a recipe that more or less ensures these fighters will never see a single, truly huge payday, and often it means they won’t ever fight for a belt either. Being willing to take any fight at any time in a promotion with as many top talents as the UFC hosts is a way to ensure regular upset losses.

Redefining success

But, if it’s also a way to make sure a fighter gets plenty of rope to fail and keep fighting, it’s not hard to see why so many people are willing to tread that path rather than taking a more bullish, aggressive negotiating stance.

To some extent, that’s a reality worth lamenting. Combat sports are, as a rule, incredibly deleterious to the health of their participants. Get in, get paid, get out is a smart way to go about it. However, in a market with little competition and a promotion that increasingly looks like a profit juggernaut even without star performers, it just may be that a fighter like Andrei Arlovski is as clear a picture of modern MMA success as most fighters could hope to achieve.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author