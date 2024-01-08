Am I wrong?! – Ex-UFC champ Aljamain Sterling opens fire on BJJ rules after loss

UFC star Aljamain Sterling unhappy with loss, slams BJJ rules

Fury Pro Grappling 8 was the final big professional grappling show of the year and as usual, they booked a number of UFC veterans to compete on the card. There was plenty of BJJ action and some exciting submission finishes throughout the card, with one of the most notable moments coming towards the end of the night. Pat Sabatini locked up a beautiful Suloev stretch very early in his match with Niko Price, forcing him to tap with one of the best submission finishes of the night.

All of this led up to a BJJ main event that was incredibly anti-climactic. Aljamain Sterling was competing against grappling veteran Kevin Dantzler and neither man was willing to venture outside their gameplan. Dantzler wanted to play guard and Sterling wanted to wrestle, so a lot of the match was Sterling standing over an opponent on his back and asking him to get up. Dantzler won the decision, likely based on the only submission attempt of the match, and Sterling was clearly unhappy with it as he went on a rant about BJJ rules and scoring.

Full results of the event can be found here.

Aljamain won't be forgetting this one any time soon#FuryPRO8 pic.twitter.com/Wtjstx5ADE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2023

New bantamweight champion emerges at Medusa 5

Medusa has quickly become the biggest female-only grappling promotion on the planet and Eddie Bravo has guided his brainchild to huge success. They finished 2024 with their 5th event, featuring a 16-woman bantamweight combat jiu-jitsu tournament. It was the same division they hosted a tournament in for their last event, so the reigning champion Alex Enriquez was the obvious favorite. She won her first round match against Gillian Noll but was injured in the process, and had to drop out of the bracket at that point.

Although that was unfortunate for her, it proved to be a great win in retrospect as Noll re-entered the bracket in her place and put on amazing show. Noll submitted her next opponent and then beat both of the other top contenders for the title, Peyton Letcher and Jennifer Rivera, in EBI overtime. By winning the promotion’s bantamweight combat jiu-jitsu title she also set up an incredibly interesting rematch with Enriquez, that the promotion will almost certainly look to book in 2024.

Full results for the event can be found here.

How the hell did that one not work???#Medusa5 pic.twitter.com/EaTYTN3tMF — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 29, 2023

Ryan Aitken retains Combat Jiu Jitsu middleweight world title

Medusa 5 wasn’t the only major combat jiu jitsu event in the last few weeks, as Eddie Bravo also put together another edition of the CJJ world championships. This time it was taking place in the middleweight division, and Ryan Aitken was the returning champion after a great performance in 2021. There was a ton of tough opponents waiting for him, but he managed to turn in another vintage performance to defend his title.

Aitken submitted Sean Fallon in the opening round and beat top contender Chris Wojcik by ride-time in EBI overtime in the quarter final. His last two opponents ended up being a pair of rematches from his last title-winning performance in 2021, with Derek Rayfield standing in his way first. He submitted Rayfield with a heel hook before facing off with another top 10th Planet representative, Kyle Chambers. With his final win coming in EBI overtime, Aitken took home the title once again.

Full results for the event can be found here.

That's TWO! Ryan Aitken repeats as middleweight champion! #CJJW pic.twitter.com/SmA30IsDZA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 23, 2023

BJJ superstars set to compete at ONE 165

ONE Championship has become known for pushing submission grappling by building their own divisions and allowing elite grapplers to develop as MMA fighters at their events. The best examples of both of those approaches are on full display at ONE 165, which promises to be an exciting card from start to finish. The first fight to be announced was the long-awaited fun fight between Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki and UFC veteran Sage Northcutt.

The second MMA fight announced for the event is a battle between two of the promotion’s top featherweight contenders, ADCC veteran Garry Tonon and former two-division champion Martin Nguyen. There will also be a submission grappling world title on the line in a rematch of one of the best grappling matches of 2023. Kade Ruotolo will be attempting to defend his lightweight title for the second time against one of the best grapplers in Europe, Tommy Langaker.

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

The Fireman’s carry

Peruvian Necktie

Smash pass to the Truck, to Back control

Smash Pass to Truck by Edwin Najmi



This technique works well because it's unexpected. The opponent is likely expecting a mount or a cross face, but instead, you're going for their back.



Learn more in full course "Back Takes and More Back Takes":https://t.co/QjKQ75hmi9#bjj pic.twitter.com/HyRySkdBnp — Digitsu (@digitsu_bjj) January 2, 2024

Meme of the Week

The greatest BJJ meme of all time. Nothing comes close. pic.twitter.com/kXTGMgfBSJ — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) April 12, 2023

Share this story

About the author