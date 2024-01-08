No UFC? Paige Van Zant talks possible MMA future

Paige VanZant at a 2018 UFC media event. | Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images, IMAGO

Not every fighter who earns some level of fame in the UFC finds a way to take it with them once they leave the promotion. For many, their time inside the Octagon and the advertising/media opportunities that provides are the absolute pinnacle of their notoriety.

It’s a credit then to Paige VanZant that she has managed to continue finding celebrity and success, even after her combat sports career began to falter. Now just 29-years-old, ’12 Gauge’ has not competed in a fight of any sort since 2021, and hasn’t recorded a win inside the cage or the boxing ring since 2019.

Paige VanZant was ready to leave the UFC

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, OnlyFans star and current PFL broadcast team member Paige VanZant talked about her exit from the world’s largest MMA promotion. Back in 2019, VanZant spoke about her negotiations with the UFC, outlining her desire to get a big jump in pay from the Endeavor-owned company. More recently, however, VanZant suggested that her exit the following year wasn’t so much motivated by money as it was her waning interest in the promotion itself.

“Me re-signing with the UFC would have been the safe choice, but I just wasn’t happy anymore,” VanZant explained. “It’s not ill will toward the UFC, but I just knew I needed something else. I needed a change. I signed with the UFC when I was 19. I had my first fight when I was 20. I need something different. I need to spark my passion again.

“Looking back, I kind of had my mind made up that I was ready to leave the UFC. So when I became a free agent and they came with their offer to re-sign me, I was already moved on. That part of my life is closed, and I was ready for the next chapter, and I didn’t know what it would be.”

Instead, VanZant landed a reportedly massive contract to compete in bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC. She’s fought twice in her new promotional home, losing both bouts by unanimous decision. Despite the lack of success, and no firm plans when she might fight again, VanZant is apparently still dedicated to appearing at least once more in the ring.

An MMA return?

As for MMA? If she ever decides to take that plunge again, PVZ only has eyes for one promotion.



“Working with the PFL, the way they treat their athletes, it’s absolutely incredible,” VanZant explained. “And it just opened up my mind and my options so much to where I get to do pretty much anything I want to.”

“If I were to do MMA again, it would definitely be with the PFL. I love the way they treat everybody. Their organization is incredible. I’ve been loving doing commentary work for them and doing behind the scenes, just because I do like being on camera, so I’ve been having fun with that. But I do believe as of right now, just in my mind, if I were going to do MMA it would be with PFL.”

No word if or when fans might expect to see VanZant back in fighting form. With a massive income from her social media platforms, she’s clearly in a position to compete only when she feels the itch. Until then, fight fans will just have to wait.

