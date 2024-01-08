Longtime UFC vet shares harsh reality of taking short-notice fights

UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski learned things the hard way when he stepped in on short notice against Islam Makhachev.

Many of you are likely nursing an MMA Hangover despite the UFC’s absence this [past weekend, so here’s a little something to hopefully cure that. We’ll begin with a reality check from veteran Matt Brown, who offered some harsh realities about taking short-notice fights.

UFC veteran Matt Brown gives a reality check about short-notice fights

Fans and fighters often laud competitors who agree to step in on short notice. Some would answer the call with just a few weeks to prepare, while others are ballsy enough to agree within mere days before fight night.

It’s difficult not to appreciate those who literally live by the ‘I’ll fight any time, anywhere’ mantra. But from someone who’s been there and done that, like UFC veteran Matt Brown, the high risk doesn’t usually come with the perceived high reward.

“No one knows, cares or remembers what type of notice you got for that fight,” Brown said on MMA Fighting.com’s The Writer vs. The Fighter podcast.

“How prepared you were, no one knows, cares, or remembers whether you had an injury. None of this shit.

“The only thing people are going to remember a week from now, if not a year from now or whatever, they see it on Tapology, Sherdog or whatever, they see the record.

“They don’t see all the asterisks next to it that you could be putting. I could put all kinds of asterisks next to so many of my fights, wins and losses. I’m sure my opponents could do the same but no one sees, knows or cares about that shit.”

The 42-year-old Brown, a UFC veteran of 15 years, had his fair share of short-notice bouts. One of his notable performances under such circumstances was in 2008 when he replaced Matt Riddle to face Ryan Thomas at UFC 91.

At the time, he was fresh off a controversial split-decision loss to Dong Hyun Kim less than two months prior. ‘The Immortal’ won by second-round submission.

But as he looks back, Brown says he should’ve listened to some of his coaches who told him not to do so. And he’s passing on that wisdom to today’s young fighters.

“One of the tips I would give younger guys, if you see successful guys in any venture, one of the commonalities that you’ll see is their ability to zoom out. So being able to look at your fight career, your fighting journey as a whole and zooming out on it.”

“The advantage of (taking short-notice fights), it does earn you favor with the UFC,” he explained. “I think it earned me favor and earned me a lot of respect and it came in handy at times.

“[But] what I would suggest to guys is zoom out. Look at your career as a marathon and not as a sprint.”

Brown remains to be one of the longest-tenured names on the active roster, and he’s still setting records for himself. His last Octagon appearance happened last May against fellow OG Court McGee, whom he defeated via first-round knockout.

Paige VanZant last fought under mixed martial arts rules at UFC 251 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was the first event on ‘Fight Island’ where she lost via first-round armbar to Amanda Ribas.

‘12 Gauge’ opted to look elsewhere outside the organization and eventually landed at BKFC, where he remains winless with a 0-2 record. She also signed a pro wrestling deal with AEW.

MMA may not seem part of VanZant’s priority list at the moment, but she has some plans for a comeback. And surprise, surprise, it doesn’t involve her former employers.

“If I were to do MMA again, it would definitely be with the PFL. I love the way they treat everybody,” the 29-year-old told MMA Fighting recently.

“Their organization is incredible. I’ve been loving doing commentary work for them and doing behind the scenes, just because I do like being on camera, so I’ve been having fun with that.”

But what are the chances of a Paige VanZant MMA return? Slim to none, more likely, especially if you have an OnlyFans side gig to fall back on.

“I’m working on building my own company, promoting myself, and not just building up other people. I don’t wake up and have to push an agenda for somebody, or sell something for a company, or help them grow.

“I’m just building me and myself, and sharing things that I’m passionate about, and sharing things that are absolutely true. No one’s paying me to say anything that I say. It all comes straight from the source.”

VanZant seems to be the catalyst for the growing list of fighters finding financial success by showing a raunchier side of themselves. And who could blame them, really?

Bantamweight Ailin Perez seemed to draw more attention for her post-UFC Vegas 82 twerk and OnlyFans revelation. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall had this brief exchange on social media.

I have never caused a delay in the Jon fight.⁰⁰Tom, once I get this win, let’s talk to unify the belt. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) January 5, 2024

Here’s Paddy Pimblett going off on Logan Paul. Anyone else put off by those chewing sounds up close on the mic?

Paddy Pimblett going in on Logan Paul while downing a sandwich 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IAGctNBzqx — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 5, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White already has massive plans for the year.

From Dana White's IG story pic.twitter.com/RlYtOj46bQ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 6, 2024

There’s always something fascinating about the internet’s dark side. Or, in this case, the final days of some of pop culture’s late icons that have been unearthed by TMZ.

‘Last Days’ is a podcast I’ve been binging on as of late. What makes these 25-minute episodes unique are the tidbits of information sourced by TMZ, some of which you won’t find in mainstream news reports.

Among the list of stellar names featured are Robin Williams, Brandon Lee, James Gandolfini, John Lennon, and Matthew Perry, to name a few.

