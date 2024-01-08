Two UFC light heavyweights at a career crossroads, just like the division itself – (mma)²

In just five weeks we will celebrate four years since the UFC light heavyweight division was detached from any sense of order or normalcy.

Jon Jones’ last title defense at 205 lbs.

On February 8th, 2020 Jon Jones defended his LHW strap for the last time, winning a razor close decision win against Dominick Reyes. If you haven’t rewatched Jones vs Reyes in some time the short summary is that Reyes put Jones on his heels with a fearlessness that rattled the longtime champ. The most symbolic exchange during their fight happened multiple times: whenever the champ would throw his signature oblique kick, Reyes willingly ate it while throwing a counter left hand.

These are the little moments that shake foundations and shift perceptions. While Reyes would gas out in the championship rounds and drop the decision, it’s easy to see why a significant number of the media scored the fight for him instead of Jones. If I were into curses and superstition, I’d say that the MMA Gods have been punishing us ever since, throwing the division into a state of perpetual chaos from the moment that decision was read.

The state of UFC light heavyweight division

The intervening years have seen the light heavyweight belt pass hands between five different men for a total of one title defense… versus a middleweight. There have been feel-good moments and one absolutely stunning fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, but no one is going to look back on these four years with the same fondness as the round robin era that saw Rampage Jackson / Forrest Griffin / Rashad Evans / Lyoto Machida / Shogun Rua each have a turn wearing LHW gold.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker

All this brings us to UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker. I love this fight because it pits two men on seemingly opposite trajectories at the singular moment when their paths cross… again.

Even though Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev ranked 7 and 3 in the light heavyweight division, this feels more like a spectacle than a fight with title implications. That’s not to say anything about their viability as contenders, in fact I would love to see Ankalaev test champ Alex Pereira’s takedown defense and grappling and for the champ to test Ankalaev’s fight IQ.

Speaking of fight IQ, that’s the sticking point with Ankalaev. He has often looked like the future of the light heavyweight division, delivering meat and potatoes performances featuring competent ground and pound, grappling, and the occasional flashy front kick KO. Combine that with his Russian heritage and Muslim faith, the man would be a perfect champ to co-main a card in Abu Dhabi under an Islam Makhachev title defense. It’s often felt like the UFC had that in mind, marinating his career with a steady diet of increasing quality opponents.

The glory days, when Ankalaev was steamrolling Volkan Oezdemir

Along the way Ankalaev has had some head scratching in-cage performances and incidents. Getting caught in a triangle after dominating Paul Craig for 14 minutes and 59 second, the Ion Cutelaba “acting” debacle, and then showing a diminished aggression in his fights against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. These quirks all culminated in a disastrous showing against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title in late 2022. Ankalaev kept it standing against Jan Blachowicz and ate two dozen leg kicks which almost crippled him. It wasn’t until the championship rounds that Ankalaev remembered “I’ll try grappling – that’s a good trick,” and eked out a draw.

“How can he kick?”

I couldn’t tell if the UFC matching Ankalaev with Johnny Walker was a gimme fight or punishment for his performance versus Blachowicz. It turned out not to matter as Ankalaev had another fight IQ lapse landing an illegal knee that resulted in a no contest.

Johnny Walker is on his own vision quest. He blasted onto the scene a few years ago securing a trio of knockouts in four months against Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet, and Misha Circunov. Those three wins have powered Walker through a nine fight stretch in which he’s gone 4-4-1, with no discirnable style or momentum that resembles what put him on the map. My colleagues Conor Ruebusch and Phil Mackenzie have expounded on their Heavy Hands podcast far better than I could on the futility of Walker’s attempts to evolve as a fighter.

At the end of the week, we’re being served two light heavyweights from opposite ends of the spectrum. Ankalaev is the conventional wisdom pick. He’s got a well rounded skillset and fights out of a solid camp. Walker is a former unconventional dynamo who has chosen SBG Ireland as his home for reinvention. While he does have a winning record with that team, this main event still feels like Ankalaev’s to lose. The whims of social media, popularity, and the ESPN PPV schedule will affect their prospects as much as a win, but this fight represents a potential title contender before the year’s end.

It’s great to be back writing and drawing again. During this UFC drought I’ve been getting my violence fix watching Blue Eye Samurai and have the season finale lined up for tonight. I’ve got a piece up on the Substack about UFC 300 as well. In this new era devoid of stars, who should be booked at the tricentennial? The fact is, there aren’t any big matchups so I’ve narrowed it down to the four most resonant names available on the roster today.

Share this story

About the author