UFC champ Alex Pereira: ‘Soon’

Hello and happy new year, boys and girls! It is Monday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat, the first one of 2024, in fact! The weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community (from the UFC and beyond), all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

To start off this year, we’ve got some cryptic quotes from light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who’s hoping to have a negativity-free 2024. Meanwhile, all that contender Johnny Walker wants is payback against Magomed Ankalaev. We’ve also got Renato Moicano going after Paddy Pimblett, and much more. So let’s jump right in.

Alex Pereira starts the year with a tease

The UFC light heavyweight champion has some news for his fans coming soon, but for now he’s just looking to build anticipation. On his official Instagram account (translated by Tatame), Alex Pereira let his fans know he’s taking a vacation in the beaches of Santa Catarina (Southern Brazil) before he resumes his training.

However, the Brazilian says that it will not be long until he gets back to training, as there might be something on the horizon.

“Hey, guys. Good morning. I’m in Balneario, at Brava Beach. I’m going for a swim pretty soon. I’ll let the waves wash away all the negativity so I can start this year 100%. I’ll focus on training because there is some news coming up soon. It’ll be out very soon. Stay alert.”

Surely that means there’s an opponent for his title defense, right? Maybe Jamahal Hill is healthy again and is getting a title shot? Is Alex Pereira making an early move to heavyweight? I guess anything goes.

Deiveson Figueiredo looking at Cody Garbrandt

Speaking of UFC champions, we’re moving on from Alex Pereira to bantamweight, as former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is interested in taking on yet another ex-title holder, too.

In a brief conversation with Portal do Vale Tudo (translated by Bloody Elbow) ‘Deus da Guerra’ expressed his interest in facing Cody Garbrandt, in a match the Brazilian feels like would be an exciting one for the fans.

“It would be a great fight. He’s like me. He fights to kill or get killed. I’m currently number 8 in the rankings and he’s not even ranked. Nonetheless, a fight between two former champions is interesting to the fans. I accept the challenge and I like the idea of fighting in Brazil.”

I mean, this has fireworks written all over it, right? Though Garbrandt is un-ranked, his name alone could get him a fight with Figueiredo, especially if Deus da Guerra already said he wants it. I don’t think the UFC can really go wrong with this one.

Johnny Walker wants revenge against Ankalaev

Moving back to the light heavyweight division, contender Johnny Walker is looking forward to his rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Since the first encounter between the pair ended in a No Contest when Ankalaev struck Walker with an illegal knee just three minutes into their fight at UFC 294, the Brazilian has been eager to get that rematch.

Walker’s wish was granted and he is now set to meet Ankalaev again next Saturday. Unsurprisingly, he’s looking for some payback. In an interview with The Schmo, the Brazilian says he doesn’t feel like the knee was totally unintentional and is looking to exact his revenge on the first UFC card of the year.

“100%. I have some business to deal with him, because the last fight wasn’t the way I expected it to be. I’ve felt him already. I know everything. I know his power. I have a very big surprise for him.”

“I’m excited for this fight. I can’t wait to put my hands on him. To make him pay. It’s going to be like a little revenge, you know? He landed that illegal knee in Abu Dhabi. It wasn’t intentional, because he had control of the fight. He knew what he was doing. You can never land an unintentional knee. Your knee doesn’t go in somebody’s face unintenionally, so I’m going to get him. It’s going to be my revenge.”

Ankalaev has been involved in some weird stoppages, huh? Just like back when he got a TKO win against Ion Cutelaba while the ‘Hulk’ was far from finished. Walker is a dangerous striker, but so is the Russian. However, Ankalaev does have the advantage on the ground. Let’s see the Brazilian’s thirst for revenge helps him get the job done.

Renato Moicano worries about Paddy Pimblett

From one lightweight to another, Renato Moicano has some harsh words for rising sensation Paddy Pimblett.

Though the Brit has become infamous for ballooning up between fights—resulting in uncountable memes and posts about it online—the Brazilian was not too entertained by seeing Pimblett go from fighting shape to fat and then back to ripped so quickly between fights.

On his YouTube channel (transcribed by MMA Junkie), Moicano discussed the situation and was concerned about Pimblett’s future health.

“Somebody sent me this picture of this motherf—er, Paddy Pimblett. Look how fat he is. I cannot believe how big he gets between fights. I’m not even joking. He fought Dec. 16, so less than three weeks my brother, and now he’s looking like an old retired fighter, my brother.

“It’s not only that time, it’s every time we see Paddy Pimblett. We see he fights, and he just becomes obese after the fights, and I think that’s going to be very detrimental for his career.”

It may not be the most delicate touch from Moicano, nonetheless, the ATT fighter suggested some practical solutions for the ‘Baddy’ such as joining a diet program.

“You have to be in shape, otherwise, you’re messing with your whole system,” Moicano said. “You should take care of your healthy brother. As a lightweight walking with 190, it’s not like it’s muscle, the guy is round, my brother. Look at his face. That’s never going to be a good thing, to gain that much weight and get that crazy fluctuation in weight.

“He definitely should consider joining a diet program. We have to remember that after our careers, we’re going to be regular people just living. If you’re doing that as an athlete, imagine when you stop fighting because 100 percent you’re not going to be training like you’re training today.”

This is the funniest expression of concern I’ve ever seen. Honestly, I just love Moicano’s honesty. The way Pimblett balloons up between fights is really shocking and I feel like Renato puts that to words quite nicely.

Bueno Silva back in front of a UFC crowd

It’s been almost four years since the last time women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva has performed in front of a crowd, but the wait is finally over.

Having debuted in the UFC all the way back in 2018, ‘Sheetara’ only got to fight once in front of a crowd before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. In fact, the Brazilian was present in the March 14, 2020 event that took place behind closed doors in her country’s capital of Brasilia.

However, more than five years later, the she’s ready for that feeling of walking out to a roaring crowd while receiving all the support from her fans when she takes on Raquel Pennington for the vacant title at UFC 297.

“To get fans on their feet with every punch, every move, every takedown, that’s priceless,” Silva said on MMA Fighting’s Trocacao Franca podcast. “That’s incredible. I’m way more anxious to experience that again, to see the crowd again, than about the actual fight. I’m very happy for that.”

“When I found out I was going to fight Raquel I thought it was going to be in Vegas,” she continued. “I was happy too because Vegas is where I did my whole UFC career, but when I found out it was going to be in Toronto I realized, damn, we’ll have a crowd again, I’ll meet fans again. I wake up every day thanking God for my life and for the opportunity He’s giving me.”

Honestly, this the UFC’s fault for still holding events in the Apex. Will they ever just stop doing that?

A Brazilian Beat

Happy new year! We’re ringing in the new year with a classic on the Brazilian Beat. I’d like to kick off 2024 by celebrating one of the most legendary voices to ever grace Brazilian music that has been a part of my life since childhood.

So today’s artist is Gal Costa, who unfortunately left us in November 2022, but left her mark with tons of hits and partnerships throughout her career that started all the way back in the 60’s. Costa left us at the age of 77, but she’s still celebrated by many as one of the best and most influential singers of her time.

Listening to Costa takes me back to road trips with my family that we would usually make around New Year’s to spend the holidays. So I guess it’s only fitting to give her the spotlight here as well.

Today’s song, 1969’s Nao Identificado (Unidentified) puts some trippy sound effects into the mix to really nail the science fiction theme she was going for, while Costa’s smooth voice does all the rest to make this one another classic of career.

That’s it for this week, folks. See you next time. Stay safe.

Lucas out.

