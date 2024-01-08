Subscribe
UFC 300 adds huge title elimination fight

Another fight has been revealed for UFC 300. And this one has massive implications for the UFC's deepest division.

By: Tim Bissell | 9 hours

UFC 300 is shaping up nicely

UFC 300 is being hyped, by fans more so than the actual promotion, as potentially the biggest MMA show ever. The expectation comes from the significance placed around the number ‘300’ and the memories of UFC 100 and UFC 200 (two of the biggest grossing UFC shows ever).

The UFC has been pretty tight lipped about what they have fully planned for the event, which has lead to many folks speculating what stars they could feature on the show (and whether they actually have any stars left in the company).

Open Thread: Does UFC have any true stars left?

We’ve gotten some dribs and drabs of news on UFC 300 and so far so good, when it comes to interesting match-ups that could make for entertaining fights. There may not be any big stars lined up for UFC 300, but Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksander Rakic are meaningful bouts for the men involved and their respective divisions.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed another UFC 300 fight last night and it’s the best one yet.

According to the pro (and amateur) slap enthusiast, UFC 300 will feature a UFC lightweight title elimination bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising challenger Arman Tsarukyan.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan want to avenge losses to Islam Makhachev

Both Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan were last seen brutalizing Beneil Dariush.

Both men also have a loss to current UFC champion Islam Makhachev on their records. Oliveira lost to Makhachev, via submission, at UFC 280 in 2022, in a bout for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Tsarukyan lost to Makhachev back in 2019, in his promotional debut. The close fight with Tsarukyan is something one top lightweight thinks Makhachev has zero desire to run back.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - APRIL 20, 2019: Russian mixed martial artists Islam Makhachev (L) and Arman Tsarukyan after their lightweight bout as part of the UFC Fight Night 149 at Yubileyny Sports Palace. Valery Sharifulin TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0A903C
Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC St. Petersburg. | ITAR-TASS, IMAGO

Tsarukyan has looked sensational since losing to Makhachev early on in his UFC career. His only other loss in the promotion was a close, albeit unanimous loss, to Mateusz Gamrot. He’s currently on a three fight winning streak with wins over Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva and Dariush.

June 10, 2023, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: CHARLES OLIVEIRA of Brazil celebrates his TKO victory over BENEIL DARIUSH of Iran in the UFC lightweight fight during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Vancouver Canada - ZUMAc132 20230610_zap_c132_040
Charles Oliveira after his win over Beneil Dariush last year. | Andrew Chin / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Before Oliveira lost to Makhachev he was on a historic winning streak, taking wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. Those wins helped him pad his records for most Performance of the Night bonuses, most submissions and most finishes in the promotion.

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, who wins?

Tell us who you think takes this one in the comment section below. Do you think either has a shot at beating Islam Makhachev in a rematch?

