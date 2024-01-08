UFC 300 adds huge title elimination fight

UFC 300 is shaping up nicely

UFC 300 is being hyped, by fans more so than the actual promotion, as potentially the biggest MMA show ever. The expectation comes from the significance placed around the number ‘300’ and the memories of UFC 100 and UFC 200 (two of the biggest grossing UFC shows ever).

The UFC has been pretty tight lipped about what they have fully planned for the event, which has lead to many folks speculating what stars they could feature on the show (and whether they actually have any stars left in the company).

We’ve gotten some dribs and drabs of news on UFC 300 and so far so good, when it comes to interesting match-ups that could make for entertaining fights. There may not be any big stars lined up for UFC 300, but Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksander Rakic are meaningful bouts for the men involved and their respective divisions.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed another UFC 300 fight last night and it’s the best one yet.

Dana white just announced:



Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299



Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 pic.twitter.com/nDNHoVD3Gy — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 8, 2024

According to the pro (and amateur) slap enthusiast, UFC 300 will feature a UFC lightweight title elimination bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising challenger Arman Tsarukyan.

Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan want to avenge losses to Islam Makhachev

Both Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan were last seen brutalizing Beneil Dariush.

Both men also have a loss to current UFC champion Islam Makhachev on their records. Oliveira lost to Makhachev, via submission, at UFC 280 in 2022, in a bout for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Tsarukyan lost to Makhachev back in 2019, in his promotional debut. The close fight with Tsarukyan is something one top lightweight thinks Makhachev has zero desire to run back.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC St. Petersburg. | ITAR-TASS, IMAGO

Tsarukyan has looked sensational since losing to Makhachev early on in his UFC career. His only other loss in the promotion was a close, albeit unanimous loss, to Mateusz Gamrot. He’s currently on a three fight winning streak with wins over Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva and Dariush.

Charles Oliveira after his win over Beneil Dariush last year. | Andrew Chin / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Before Oliveira lost to Makhachev he was on a historic winning streak, taking wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. Those wins helped him pad his records for most Performance of the Night bonuses, most submissions and most finishes in the promotion.

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, who wins?

Tell us who you think takes this one in the comment section below. Do you think either has a shot at beating Islam Makhachev in a rematch?

