Dustin Poirier books fight for UFC 299

Dustin Poirier will return on March 9

After an eight month hiatus Dustin Poirier is due to hit the Octagon again at UFC 299. That event is scheduled for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fl. In his adopted home state Poirier is due to meet Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis.

The news was broken by UFC CEO Dana White on X last night (along with news that Charles Oliveira would face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300).

Poirier, a former interim UFC lightweight champion, had teased he would be appearing at UFC 300 back in November. Back when Poirier tweeted out King Leonidas, I whipped up a little list of opponent’s that made the most amount of sense for him and the occasion.

Saint-Denis was third on my list, behind Conor McGregor and Mateusz Gamrot. And it seems ‘The Diamond’, and the promotion, believe taking on a surging talent at lightweight was the right fit for UFC 299 (not 300).

In Saint-Denis, Poirier meets a man eight years his junior who is on an absolute tear. He’s coming off back-to-back-to-back stoppages including—most recently—a KO over Matt Frevola. Saint-Denis is ranked 11th in the division, far below Poirier’s ranking (3rd).

This fight feels like a great opportunity for Saint-Denis, a fighter in form, to leap frog his way up the rankings and possibly offer a fresh match-up to UFC champ Islam Makhachev (should he continue to successfully defend his belt in the near future).

For Dustin Poirier… well it’s not great.

The popular all-violence team member is coming off a highlight reel KO loss to Justin Gaethje from last summer. The veteran fighter had talked up legacy fights recently, which might have included bouts versus similarly matured opponents like McGregor (again) or perhaps a returning Nate Diaz.

Against a young and hungry challenger (from a market that is brimming with potential), I fear Poirier might be getting set up to fail here. I’m sure he sees his young opponent as an interesting challenge and an opportunity to prove he’s still a factor at 155 lbs, though.

UFC 299 is stacked

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis adds to a truly stacked card. UFC 299 is due to be headlined by Sean O’Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera (the only man to beat O’Malley).

The card also includes Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Holland vs Michael Page.

The matchmakers have their work cut out for them to prevent this event from overshadowing the highly hyped, though still somewhat secretive, plans for UFC 300.

Dustin Poirer vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, who wins?

Tell us in the comments. Also, you like this fight for Poirier?

