Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

After more than a year away, Vergil Ortiz Jr. returns to the ring (at a new weight!) against Fredrick Lawson this Saturday. Health complications due to rhabdomyolysis have forced the undefeated fighter to the sidelines, so a move from welterweight to super welterweight was imminent. Now healthy, Ortiz Jr. says he is ready to remind everyone of what he can do to anyone who agrees to fight him.

“Headlining my first card in Las Vegas after over a year of inactivity is just what I needed,” said Ortiz Jr. via release. “I am very motivated to put on a great show like I always do, and to show everyone that I’m still here.”

In his most recent appearance, the 25-year-old retained his WBO International title with a ninth-round (T)KO of Michael McKinson.

Ahead of Ortiz Jr. is Lawson, who comes into this fight a winner of three of his past five fights. Following a loss to Charles Hatley, ‘General Okunka’ returned to the win column with a (T)KO of Collinson Korley and a decision against Esteban Villalobos, respectively.

“I treasure this great opportunity that Golden Boy presented me with, and as much as I respect Vergil Ortiz, this Ghanaian Warrior will get his hand raised on January 6,” said Lawson. “I look forward to fighting onDAZN again, now the premier outlet for boxing throughout the world. Thank you to Oscar De La Hoya and my manager Jacob Zwennes for making this great fight. Boxing fans will really like this fight because both Ortiz and I are action fighters.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (white trunks) and Mauricio Herrera (gray trunks) box during their welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. Ortiz Jr. won via third round TKO. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson full fight card

Main card

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson goes down on Sat., Jan. 6, live from the The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Ortiz Jr. vs Lawson are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m PT.

