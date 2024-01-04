Gervonta Davis’ coach arrested for felony assault

The first Crime Desk of 2024 is here! Leading this week’s column is a story involving the trainer of Gervonta Davis, Calvin Ford, who is accused of assault. Ford is the inspiration for one of the more popular characters in landmark HBO series The Wire. On a lighter note there’s also claims that Conor McGregor was indirectly involved in the death of an expensive parakeet.

Gervonta Davis’ trainer charged with felony

Calvin Ford speaking at a Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia press event in 2023. | Adam DelGiudice / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

According to the Baltimore Banner Calvin Ford, 58, was arrested by Baltimore Police on December 29 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an alleged incident that took place on October 16 in Las Vegas, NV. Ford is the longtime trainer of Gervonta Davis.

Ford has been training boxers in Baltimore for over 20 years after he was released from prison after serving a sentence for conspiracy and racketeering. Ford’s pivot from organized crime to boxing served as inspiration for the character Dennis ‘Cutty’ Wise on the HBO series The Wire, which was set in Baltimore.

Davis, who recently stated he wished to be known as Abdul Wahid, put out a cryptic Instagram story shortly after news of Ford’s arrest became public. “The less people you chill with, the less problems you deal with,” wrote Davis.

Davis is currently serving probation for a 2020 hit and run. Part of the house arrest he served for his sentence was served at Ford’s house.

Details around the incident that led to Ford’s arrest are currently being kept under wraps. Ford’s coaching partner Kenny Ellis released a statement on the matter, though, claiming Ford had been “falsely accused”.

UFC veteran Stevie Ray found safe and well

Stevie Ray during a PFL appearance in April 2023. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC and PFL veteran Stevie Ray was located on January 2 after being missing for roughly 48 hours (per Daily Record). Ray’s family had appealed online for information on Ray’s whereabouts after they failed to get in touch with him for 12 hours.

Prior to going missing, Ray was last seen driving over Forth bridge in East Scotland at around 5:20 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Writing on social media, Ray’s sister Kirsty Rae stated, “Thank you to everyone who shared my post and messaged me, my brother has been found safe and well.”

Ray is a near 40 fight pro who fought for the UFC between 2015 and 2019, where he scored memorable wins over Ross Pearson, Joe Lauzon and Michael Johnson. He joined the PFL in 2022 and won back-to-back fights against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. His most recent appearance was a loss to Clay Collard in the PFL 6 regular season.

Conor McGregor’s company accused of killing prized parrot

Conor McGregor during his disastrous appearance at a Miami Heat game in 2023. | Matias J. Ocner / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

David Dunne is mourning the death of his prized $2,000 lutino conure parakeet after the bird succumbed to a heart attack in Drimnagh, Dublin last month. Dunne claims the bird died due to stress caused by drilling at a construction project close-by.

That project is an apartment building being constructed by former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Dunne claimed that he had an agreement with McGregor’s company to relocate his birds, but was disappointed when the company only offered to cover price of a van rental and not the cost of housing for the animals.

According to The Sun Dunne isn’t the only Drimnagh resident who is ‘livid’ with the construction project. That outlet claimed a number of residents have lodged objections against the disruptions it has caused.

Crime Blotter

WWE star Sonya Deville cleared of gun charge

Sonya Deville at the GLAAD Awards in March 2023. | UPI Photo, IMAGO

Former MMA fighter and current WWE star Sonya Deville completed a pretrial intervention program in New Jersey to squash a unlawful firearm possession charge from last February. Deville was charged with that crime after a valet found a gun in her vehicle at a casino in Atlantic City (full story).

Vinesh Phogat ditches national sports award to protest India’s wrestling federation

Vinesh Phogat when she was detained by security forces at a protest against the WFI in May. | Hindustan Times, IMAGO

Two time World Champion Vinesh Phogat ditched a prestigious national sports award in front of the office of India’s Prime Minister to continue her protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. Phogat, and other top wrestlers, claim former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had harassed and intimidated a number of female wrestlers involved in the national wrestling program. (full story).

Palate Cleanser

When I need a break from covering crime stories, I can often find solace in playing boardgames. Here’s one I’ve been playing with my BE colleague Lucas Rezende (of The Brazil Beat) over the holidays.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author