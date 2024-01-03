WTF – New Year’s fireworks with stunning knockouts!

Let’s start this off with some frank honesty. 2023 was a not-great year for a lot of us. But we did get some nice action in the form of submissions and knockouts. And that chapter is now closed. What should you expect from this feature moving forward? New year? Same old scumbag behavior. That’s the energy we’re bringing in 2024. No grapes, no peas, no walking backwards through a door. You want a resolution?

Well, I resolve to be even worse. And you should, too.

So the calendar moves forward, but our struggle remains the same. As does our desire to see dynamic expressions of combat. Lucky for you, we’re starting the year with exactly that. No funny stuff to dissect this week, either. Just pure and unfiltered knockouts, finishes, and wild action. But mostly knockouts. Let’s set the tone for 2024 the right way.

Lethwei is guaranteed violence

We begin with some absolutely amazing knockouts in Lethwei bouts that are likely to make you shudder. Not a long collection, but I even personally had to pause a few times to process all of this. It’s yet another collection of striking mastery and tenacity that regular people don’t possess. Lethwei fighters are just a different kind of tough, and a different kind of talent. We love Lethwei around these parts, and you should, too.

This one’s got everything. Punches, kicks, elbows, everything. Like this lovely headkick.

Then there’s this frantic action from a women’s bout that has a devastating ending. But before that knockout, there’s this nasty elbow. Not a bloody one, but it’s good.

Then there’s this absolute war with tons of punches going back and forth, punctuated by this lovely high kick.

Nefarious knees

Sometimes nothing hits the spot like watching some Muay Thai. There’s such tremendous skill on display and the bar for talent is never low. Here’s a collection from Muay Thai Scholar featuring nothing but knee knockouts.

Be sure to light a candle for this brother, he’s gonna need all the prayers he can get after this.

Time for more Dambé

We’re going back to Nigeria for even more electrifying knockouts. Dambé Warriors graces us this week with some recent event highlights with some brutal exchanges and some jaw-dropping (and jaw-breaking) knockouts. The drama never ends with these guys, and the results are fascinating.

Sleepytime with Sambo

Something slightly different this week, as the Argentinian SAMBO Federation gives us a look at a stellar collection of combat SAMBO knockouts. And yes, they’re sensational. You’re gonna love this.

Tremendous Taekwondo

We’ve got another set of amazing Taekwondo knockouts this week, kids. I’m personally jealous of the flexibility and agility on display every time I see stuff like this. Just lovely technique on display with some remarkable results.

The Wonderful Weng Weng

Gonna end this one on a good note. Meet Weng Weng, a Filipino actor that did a few movies way back in the 80s. He loved action movies and did Karate as a child, then went on to do movies where he’d actually put his martial arts training to good use.

And that’s rare to see in a short person today, let alone forty years ago. He became a very popular figure and had a good run. Unfortunately, he passed away in the early 90s. The internet rediscovered him and people from all over the world have had the pleasure of seeing this little dude put some boots to faces. Here’s a scene from one of his films where he wrecks a bunch of hoodlums in a dojo.

Rest in peace, Weng Weng.

That’s it for this week, kids. Now, go watch some Tekken 8 or something. And remember – you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.

