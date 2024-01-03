Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai is a mesmerizing visual martial arts movie experience

Introduction and spoiler warning

As an MMA coach and dedicated fan who spends countless hours watching UFC shows, one is often inundated with numerous martial arts movie and show recommendations. These recommendations encompass a wide range of films, from black and white samurai movies to modern-day blockbusters like John Wick or successful streaming action movies like The Extraction. However, when one is the sole individual responsible for reviewing these films, it can be challenging to keep up with the sheer volume of content. And while enjoying violence in a competitive sports environment, it does not necessarily mean that one appreciates any movie that showcases so-called “martial arts-oriented” action.

Readers familiar with my work on Bloody Elbow may note that I tend to have reservations about self-defense-based martial arts styles, particularly those that feature gun disarms and unarmed combat against bladed weapons. However, I do enjoy superhero comics, anime, and action movies, despite their unrealistic portrayal of violence. I have a high tolerance for suspension of disbelief when watching movies like John Wick, where the protagonist gets injured but inexplicably recovers in the next scene, only to get hurt again.

One may inquire as to why a person who has dedicated their life to studying the effectiveness of sports-proven martial arts can tolerate action scenes in which a protagonist, weighing at most flyweight, can perform acrobatic maneuvers such as catching a heavyweight opponent’s neck in a scissor hold with their feet and flipping them the way Black Widow’s signature move is often used in Marvel movies. The reason for this tolerance lies in the personal drama and compelling backstories of the heroes in these action scenes, which often take center stage.

When the narrative is skillfully crafted, the thrill of observing seemingly implausible feats emerges unexpectedly, especially when the action sequences drive the plot forward and are distinctive to the character executing them. This is exemplified in Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, a series I am about to evaluate. Spoilers will be discussed, so proceed with caution.

Production Notes and Story

Blue Eye Samurai is an animated show that revolves around the character Mizu, a master of the sword who transcends societal norms and seeks retribution against those who have wronged her. Throughout the story, Mizu conceals her blue eyes and gender, which is ultimately revealed at the end of the first episode. In early Edo-period Japan, women had limited choices. To overcome these constraints and pursue her revenge, Mizu dons a disguise as a man, enabling her to have choices and complete her mission. Later in the series, Mizu is joined by Ringo, a noodle chef who aspires to become a samurai despite the challenge of not having hands. The narrative explores themes of diversity, resilience, and the pursuit of justice, showcasing the strength and determination of its characters in the face of adversity.

The show’s storytelling transcends traditional boundaries and subverts the notion that animation is exclusively intended for children or a particular genre. It is noteworthy that this is an adult-oriented program that features depictions of nudity, unconventional sexual acts, and graphic violence. The production team’s objective was to showcase the versatility of animation as a storytelling medium capable of addressing intricate themes and conveying a compelling message. The project’s triumph is a testament to the animators’ remarkable dedication, as they breathed life into the characters and scenes, resulting in a genuinely enthralling and intellectually stimulating viewing experience.

The visual elements of the show are designed to look like a moving painting, drawing clear influence from Zatoichi and Akira Kurosawa movies. The production team collaborated with researchers knowledgeable about the historical architecture and social customs of the era, including an expert on Edo period cuisine. Costume designer Suttirat Larlarb extensively researched and sourced authentic fabrics and attire from centuries past. The narrative incorporates a plethora of cultural elements in a seamless manner, prioritizing the consistent serving of storytelling aesthetics to consistently advance the story, rather than for mere display purposes. This approach ensures a cohesive and purposeful integration of the these elements into the narrative.

Unlike other animated shows, the showrunners build the set first to ensure it meets the needs of the action sequences, the story and pre-vis teams. This way, they were able to revise the set based on feedback from the directors to enable different lens looks and angles of action.

The show uses 3D characters but is made to look 2D in a similar fashion to Arcane, another successful animated show that also uses a similar 2D animation style. While Arcane does a better job of looking 2D, Blue Eye Samurai has better storytelling and breathtaking action.

Pros and cons of the impressive martial arts sequences in the movie

The protagonist, Mizu, acquires combat skills through assisting a visually impaired swordsmith in the creation of intricate swords. The swordsmith, despite being blind, requests samurai warriors to demonstrate their techniques, enabling Mizu to observe and practice the moves for learning purposes.

However, this approach does not realistically address the need for practical training against opponents to enable the development of timing, essential in combat arts. The show also fails to explain how Mizu acquires unarmed combat, climbing, and acrobatic skills, which are typically developed through rigorous specialized training and practice with resisting opponents

The show missed an opportunity to utilize Mizu’s husband as a trainer, a ronin samurai who barely showed her the use of a naginata polearm. This is in line with a common trend in modern shows, where the depiction of learning from fighters often involves studying them from a distance rather than receiving direct training from them. Needless to say, this does not work in real life.

The storytelling of the show is affected by what is commonly known as the “John Wick” problem. This problem arises in superhero or anime shows where the main protagonist benefits from plot armor, a narrative device that protects a character from being removed from the story by ensuring their survival in situations that would normally result in death or serious injury.

While some superhuman characters may have in-universe explanations for their ability to survive, the downside of plot armor is that it can create a sense of illogicality, especially when a character without superhuman abilities is able to withstand an unrealistic amount of damage. In the case of the show, the protagonist, Mizu, is shown to survive and recover from an excessive amount of damage, which does not align with the abilities of a normal human being. Additionally, there are instances where the character’s survival seems implausible, such as when Mizu isolates a heavily guarded target with minimal support. Despite these concerns, the show’s strong storytelling and dramatic elements helps overcome the impact of the “John Wick” problem for viewers who enjoy action-oriented content.

The show features exquisitely choreographed scenes, employing stunning angles and distinctive fighting techniques that surpass traditional samurai choreography.

Without a doubt, this is a commendable, action-oriented production. As of episode seven, I would give this show a 9 out of 10 rating. Despite encountering some issues in the final episode, it is important to recognize that this show ranks among the finest I have witnessed in recent years. It is crucial to note that my critique in the subsequent paragraphs should not be construed as a representation of my overall assessment of the show’s excellence.

The problems with episode 8

In the last episode, there was a noticeable use of plot convenience to facilitate a dramatic final act, which, however, resulted in several narrative issues.

The main antagonist, Abijah Fowler, attacks the capital with a force armed with firearms in an attempt to overthrow the Shogun. The absence of cannons during the siege and the exaggerated effectiveness of firearms against traditional weapons are evident. The siege climax is unrealistic, with the shogunate’s forces appearing unaware of the threat posed by firearms and positioned in a manner that makes them easy targets. The engagement did not occur in an open field but within the confines of a castle. It is probable that the samurai could have staged an ambush against the invading army in a location where they would be vulnerable to arrow attacks.

Furthermore, Fowler’s choice to confront the shogun’s guard with a limited number of soldiers, thereby leaving the remainder forces without guidance, appears to be a contrived narrative device designed to conveniently facilitate the main character’s triumph. This also emphasizes the reliance on convenient plot devices in the episode.

The season’s final conclusion presents a controversial resolution in which the primary antagonist, Abijah Fowler, avoids a death sentence imposed by Mizu and departs Japan while imprisoned on a boat. The antagonist’s survival and departure from Japan would have been inconceivable under the Samurai class’s strict code of honor, following his coup and the murder of the Shogun. Furthermore, the notion that Mizu could have single-handedly smuggled a giant like Abijah Fowler out of the country is highly unlikely, given her lack of size and strength. No explanation provided for this discrepancy, and the issue was not adequately addressed.

It is noteworthy that despite having multiple opportunities, Fowler failed to eliminate Mizu and ultimately chose to flee. The excessive conversation by Fowler provided Mizu with an improbable chance to survive. Furthermore, the close-quarters combat in the final scene seems unrealistic, with the villain failing to choke Mizu while having both hands on her throat, or her ability to survive when Abijah was able to catch her in a bear hug leading to audible bone cracking sounds indicating serious limb injuries.

Mizu’s fighting efforts ultimately led to a fire that spread quickly at a conveniently unexpected rate, resulting in a substantial loss of life, including both invading troops and potentially others in the city. This tragic incident prompts inquiries into the scale of the casualties and her accountability for the outcomes.

The majority of the invading army perished due to being trapped within the walls. However, it is unclear how the characters of Akemi and Seki were able to resist the force of the male warriors pushing to close the castle doors, or how the character of Taigen was able to pass through them later while the soldiers behind him burned to death. These events are inconsistent with the laws of physics and present a puzzling inconsistency.

Final words

In conclusion, the final episode of the series did not provide a satisfactory and well-thought-out conclusion, which could have made an excellent show even more so. The most engaging aspect of the show is its intricate character development, achieved through a collaborative effort to transform the script into captivating visuals. The animation is meticulously choreographed, and the artwork is breathtaking, culminating in a mesmerizing experience that offers a distinct and unmatched visual experience.

The production team extensively utilized the tools commonly associated with traditional live action drama and integrated them into the process of animation. This approach contributes to the cinematic feel of the final product and imbues it with elements reminiscent of filmmaking.

It is hoped that a second season will be produced, and the showrunners will adopt a more conservative approach to their narrative to avoid storytelling inconsistencies.

Overall Rating: 8/10

