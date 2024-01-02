185 lbs? Conor McGregor announces UFC return date against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is making a UFC comeback in 2024, or so he says.

A pleasant start to the year to you all! We begin 2024’s edition of the MMA Hangover with Conor McGregor, who announced his UFC return on social media. ‘The Notorious’ says he’s fighting Michael Chandler under… questionable stipulations.

Conor McGregor went on social media, where he usually makes his presence known these days. But this particular post on New Year’s Eve stood out.

In a short video he posted on Twitter, the 35-year-old star athlete announced his long-talked-about UFC return. Conor McGregor’s announcement came with the complete ‘When, Where, and Who’ package, a treat for any MMA reporter.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time.

“It will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29th…

“And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler… 185 pounds,” Conor McGregor said, followed by his best Dr. Evil impression.

Of course, many publications, the big ones included, picked it up. It even elicited a response from Conor McGregor’s intended opponent.

I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 31, 2023

Conor McGregor, whose last UFC appearance happened two and a half years ago, has been noticeably bulkier during this time off spent rehabilitating and engaging in other extracurricular activities. The idea of competing at 185 may not be far off.

But this is Conor McGregor we’re dealing with. And if the past couple of years are any indication, I would take this announcement with a grain of salt.

Remember Conor McGregor at 145 lbs? | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

In Other News

Francis Ngannou’s coach enjoys life-changing paycheck after Tyson Fury bout

Francis Ngannou’s blockbuster bout with Tyson Fury this year has apparently made his coach, Eric Nicksick, a content man. As he told MMA Junkie in a recent interview, it was the ‘most money’ he received from a fighter.

So much so that it’s seemingly given him the freedom to balance his personal and professional lives.

“When I saw my Wells Fargo account that morning, it literally brought me to tears,” he recalled. “That’s a true story. Literally brought me to tears because he changed my life – not only from a professional standpoint, but a monetary standpoint.

“It allowed me a lot of financial freedom to allow me to be able to enjoy my coaching, enjoy being a dad and a husband and I get to take my kids to Park City this weekend, my daughter’s 16th birthday. Helped us buy a new car.”

Francis Ngannou made Eric Nicksick a happy, happy man. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Nicksick, who’s been working with Ngannou since 2021, says the big man never failed to take care of the team.

“There’s a lot of things with Francis moving over to boxing, and the way he takes care of his team. He loves every single one of us and he shows it. He takes care of us, and I couldn’t thank him enough.”

It seems UFC alums moving over to the PFL have made it their mission to put their former employers under the microscope, salary-wise.

Derek Brunson received ‘biggest payday ever’ in PFL debut

Derek Brunson’s UFC departure in September was a blessing in disguise, at least according to his accounts.

The 39-year-old signed with PFL soon after and made a successful debut against Ray Cooper III in November. And in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he expressed utter satisfaction with his current salary.

“For sure, my biggest payday ever. It’s pretty good. It’s a lot more than the UFC, I would say that.”

While Brunson holds no grievances towards the UFC, he candidly expressed disappointment, especially after realizing how many of his peers had their taste of pay bumps.

“It’s crazy. It’s kind of disheartening when you hear guys like Kevin Holland say, ‘The fight with [Khamzat] Chimaev, I got paid crazy money.’ Like I would imagine he got $600,000 or something like that, short notice.

“Who else, I think Sean Strickland fought somebody on short notice, it was [Nassourdine] Imavov or somebody, but he fought him on short notice and got paid a lot of money. I’ve never been able to say that.”

After losing to Israel Adesanya in 2018, Brunson went on a five-fight win streak before losing two straight in 2022. His last Octagon appearance happened last March when he lost to Dricus Du Plessis via second-round TKO.

Fighters’ Words

After a disappointing loss at Fury Pro 8 over the weekend, former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling had this to say about the current state of submission grappling.

Aljamain won't be forgetting this one any time soon#FuryPRO8 pic.twitter.com/Wtjstx5ADE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2023

Fight game veteran Matt Brown offered an opposite take.

I’m going to disagree with aljo here… BJJ is originally intended as an art for self defense but when you make it a sport then that’s what it is, a sport. Grappling/BJJ has become a true sport and doesn’t resemble self defense in many ways, and that’s ok. If you prefer the https://t.co/KJSAi2TLHB — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2023

For some added context, here are some snippets of the match.

Aljamain getting VERY tired of Dantzler's "offense"#FuryPRO8 pic.twitter.com/Bvv8a8x1Y8 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2023

Can Aljamain Sterling be on every Fury Pro card???#FuryPRO8 pic.twitter.com/q938QzMQzj — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2023

Aljo’s frustrations are understandable, but I’m siding with ‘The Immortal’ on this one.

According to social media, middleweight champion Sean Strickland has ‘gone soft’ because of this post.

I'm at the post office and I generally don't agree with gun free zones but………… I don't think anyone needs to be armed here… including me….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2023

In Case You Missed It

