An insider’s deep dive on how UFC got California to sanction Power Slap

The two-part story first appeared on The Bloody Elbow Substack on December 19th & 21st, 2023. Subscribe for early access to more premium pieces and to support your favorite online karate magazine.

PART ONE

Why would future US Presidential aspirant and current California governor Gavin Newsom allow his state to temporarily approve Power Slap during an election season?

It’s one of a million questions raised before, during, and after the California State Athletic Commission meeting on December 9th where the state recently approved a temporary license, on a 6-0 vote, for UFC officials to promote a slap fighting event. Should the first Power Slap event go smoothly in California, the conditional license will grant UFC three extra state-sanctioned slapfighting events.

Don’t be fooled — slapfighting is simply a shiny toy. The story behind the story is about everything surrounding the actual activity of slapping someone unconscious.

How we ever got to this point is beyond the comprehension of most people, including the parties involved. Why is UFC promoting slapfighting? Why should the existence of Power Slap matter to a fight fan? How could such disparate political movers and shakers green light such an oncoming train wreck?

The Athletic Commission meeting to vote on Power Slap was on the morning of the Devin Haney boxing match at the Chase Center. At 10 AM, on a Saturday, in a non-descript room with approximately 20 people and no audio or video camera footage for the public to review. For the first time, you will read quotes from parties involved at that meeting. Those quotes will raise as many questions as they will provide answers.

This article is the product of a month-long investigation. Our work product is the result of a combination of: public records requests, witness interviews, documentary evidence, official requests for comments on-the-record, and interviews with individuals who attended the Devin Haney fight at the Chase Center on December 9th.

Power Slap is the manifestation of some ugly public policy fomented by brutal case law, along with pliable state regulators and politicians who see a prospective benefit.

How Mark Hunt’s UFC 200 lawsuit vs. Brock Lesnar turbo-charged legal immunity

In order for Power Slap to have any sort of financial viability, you need as much legal protection as possible. State sanctioning is critical. So is valuable case law from the courts.

When Mark Hunt sued the UFC & Brock Lesnar for multiple causes of actions after the UFC 200 event due to Mr. Lesnar failing a USADA drug test, little did Mr. Hunt know that not only would he lose in a Nevada Federal court but that his court loss would result in some controversial case law. Not only did UFC win their legal fight, they were able to enforce a loser-pays-legal-bills clause and dramatically increase legal immunity protection from future lawsuits in the 9th Circuit. A good primer on the Hunt vs. Zuffa case can be read here.

These court precedents regarding immunity will come into play for the UFC as they promote future Power Slap events. Slap-fighting events will involve participants who, according to drug testing results from the state of Nevada in 2023, have tested positive for substances like narcotics and steroids at an alarming rate. Review the meeting agendas from Nevada’s athletic commission for your confirmation.

Mr. Hunt sued both UFC & Mr. Lesnar for causes of action such as unjust enrichment, battery, fraud, and racketeering. The lawsuit alleged a civil conspiracy between the parties involved to conceal doping and to profit from it all while putting Mr. Hunt’s competitive advantage and health & safety at risk.

Enter Federal Judge Jennifer Dorsey. In a quietly monumental February 2019 court decision, Judge Dorsey ruled in favor of UFC on the majority of their affirmative defenses. You can read that opinion here.

In her opinion, Judge Dorsey slapped Mr. Hunt around for what she derided as speculative opinions that weren’t factual. She alleged that Mr. Hunt did not demonstrate any sort of proximate cause relating to claimed damages. Additionally, Judge Dorsey noted that Mr. Hunt couldn’t claim compensatory damages under a RICO claim in the 9th circuit.

You can’t prove or disprove a positive (test)

In Judge Dorsey’s opinion, she addressed Mr. Hunt’s allegation of battery due to Mr. Lesnar doping and that he was at a physical disadvantage in their UFC 200 fight. In other words, his doping theoretically provided a competitive advantage and increased the level of physical harm suffered by Hunt during the fight.

Judge Dorsey, in a remarkable conclusion, ruled that “Mr. Hunt’s battery and aiding-and-abetting claims fail because he consented to fight Lesnar and fails to allege that Lesnar’s conduct exceeded “the range of the ordinary activity” during an MMA bout.” Mr. Hunt alleged that despite the assumption of risk in participating in a cage fight, his consent was violated because he didn’t grant permission to fight someone who was doping. Judge Dorsey countered with this incredible paragraph:

“As Hunt’s own allegations demonstrate, doping is an unfortunately common issue in MMA and was a risk he perceived. And although he argues that doping empowered Lesnar to move faster and hit harder, Hunt doesn’t allege that Lesnar’s conduct during the bout was somehow atypical—such as throwing Hunt out of the Octagon or using “packed gloves” or a weapon. Nor does Hunt claim that his injuries exceeded those typical of an MMA bout.”

In 2023, part of the assumption of risk in cage fighting includes facing an opponent who has been using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). By Judge Dorsey’s legal standard, what is a reasonable tool for scientifically measuring physical harm from a fighter who is caught doping?

Judge Dorsey ruled against Mr. Hunt on his RICO claim, in part, because he couldn’t prove intent on the part of UFC & Dana White. Despite the fact that UFC contracted out with USADA for drug testing and had the ability to pay to expedite the test results before the fight took place, there was no intent to defraud as the testing results were produced in a regular time frame.

Mr. Hunt appealed Judge Dorsey’s 2019 decision to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The 9th Circuit issued an opinion on September 24, 2021. The appellate court affirmed some of Judge Dorsey’s ruling and remanded on other counts — including the battery claim. The Court of Appeals said that Mr. Hunt could raise the battery claim in his initial pleading and that he should have an opportunity to factually back it up.

In March of 2021, Judge Dorsey promptly granted UFC’s request for nearly $400,000 in legal fees from Mr. Hunt. As with her initial opinion, she completely sided with UFC on the majority of their affirmative defenses.

On September 26, 2023, Judge Dorsey issued the final death blow against Mr. Hunt on summary judgment regarding the remaining claims that survived the 9th Circuit review. The judge’s opinion contains some fascinating points raised during the discovery process, including various text messages between Mr. Hunt and Mr. White.

An affirmative defense used by UFC & Dana White was that Mr. Lesnar agreed to be tested by USADA but that didn’t, in and of itself, guarantee to Mr. Hunt that he would be clean. Judge Dorsey used Mr. Hunt’s own text messages against him, in which Mr. Hunt opined that Mr. Lesnar was juicing before their fight. Therefore, if you suspect your opponent is juicing, how can you later sue that opponent for fraud?

“The record reflects that Hunt was quite certain before the fight that Lesnar was violating his agreement’s anti-doping term. Hunt testified at deposition that several people told him that Lesnar was using performance-enhancing drugs after the UFC 200 bout was announced. Hunt repeatedly asked White questions that indicated he believed Lesnar was “juicing,” and he inquired what would happen if Lesnar’s tests came back positive.”

Intriguingly, Judge Dorsey’s 2019 opinion regarding Mr. Lesnar’s USADA drug testing results not being expedited was actually beneficial to UFC in this case. How? Because UFC didn’t know the test results ahead of the fight, you can’t prove that they had intent to defraud Mr. Hunt.

“And given that Lesnar had six negative tests leading up to the fight, a jury could not reasonably infer that White and UFC had ignored a valid reason to expedite the process and get those last results before the fight.”

What Judge Dorsey’s multiple opinions ultimately produced was a legal conclusion in which Mr. Hunt was doomed from the start in suing Mr. Lesnar over doping because, barring permanent disability or death, he couldn’t demonstrate that he suffered any extra measure of physical punishment as a result of Mr. Lesnar testing positive for usage of clomiphene. As long as the two men were of the same weight class and same fighting rules, you can’t prove or disprove the impact of a positive drug test.

The connection between Hunt vs. Zuffa and the push for Power Slap

The enormous scope of promotional and fighter immunity regarding doping and physical contact in Judge Dorsey’s court rulings was and is an absolute godsend to UFC.

The legal conclusions by Judge Dorsey supercharged the prospects of legal protections for UFC regarding the promotion of future Power Slap events by magnifying immunity protection in conjunction with state sanctioning.

If a Power Slap contestant permanently disables or kills another contestant and tests positive for drugs after-the-fact, you can be assured that Judge Dorsey’s opinion will be cited for reliance in conjunction to any affirmative defense raised. How can you definitively prove that drugs impacted the performance of someone slapping their opponent into a vegetative state?

Judge Dorsey’s established case law covers the 9th Circuit. The 9th Circuit includes Nevada… and California. In combination with an extremely pro-UFC Executive Officer in Andy Foster, now you can see why UFC decided to pursue sanctioning of Power Slap in California. Once California sanctioned Power Slap, every other state would have political cover to sanction it as well.

Legal eagle or legal weasel?

There was a lot of the agenda for the December 9th, 10 AM edition of the California State Athletic Commission meeting in San Francisco. Typically, the December CSAC meetings are held at Consumer Affairs HQ in Sacramento. This time, the year-end meeting was held near Cafe Okawari in San Francisco on the morning of the big Devin Haney fight at the Chase Center. A small conference room with, give-or-take, an estimation of approximately 20 individuals.

When Bloody Elbow broke the news about CSAC preparing a vote on sanctioning Power Slap, you might have imagined that the Athletic Commission would have made an extra effort at transparency. Instead, there was no audio or video from the December 9th San Francisco meeting for the public to digest.

Without live audio or video, writers were left scrambling to find out what was happening at the meeting. Executive Officer Andy Foster allegedly contacted some friendly media sources after the Power Slap vote. UFC had ready-to-go instant graphics announcing how the Power Slap vote concluded. It’s almost as if the parties involved in the meeting had a clue about what the outcome was going to be.

The Opening Act

What you’re about to read is an account of what happened at the December 9th Athletic Commission meeting, not public relations material or spin from a third party.

When the initial discussion occurred to bring up Power Slap sanctioning on the agenda, Executive Officer Andy Foster immediately raised some eyebrows.

Within the 228-page document dump produced by the Athletic Commission a couple of nights before the Saturday morning meeting, there was no legal opinion produced by the Department of Consumer Affairs — the giant bureaucratic behemoth in Sacramento that oversees CSAC.

What there was in the document dump, however, was a one-page memo from Mr. Foster recommending the board sanction Power Slap.

“Adding Power Slap to the Commissions portfolio of combative sporting events it regulates would provide additional revenue and at the same time provide an additional platform for combative sports participants at high level events. “While we are still evaluating the medical data provided, it is clear after looking at the participants involved in this sport that there are fewer medical transportations than at an MMA event.”

Mr. Foster’s memo demonstrated a clear recommendation to the Athletic Commission to sanction Power Slap… which is why his initial opening remarks at the December 9th meeting caught everyone off guard:

“When we were looking at this request [to sanction Power Slap], one of the things that kind of stuck out was the legal analysis that was done by the Department… Consumer Affairs.”

What legal analysis?

There was no written legal analysis produced for the public record before the meeting. Was this legal opinion protected by attorney-client privilege and hidden from the public before the meeting?

Mr. Foster introduced Mr. Ken Swenson, currently acting as the attorney for the Athletic Commission, to present the legal analysis on Power Slap. Mr. Swenson is a veteran state attorney. The relationship of attorneys working for the Athletic Commission has always provided potential conflicts of interest. On the one hand, Mr. Swenson’s salary is paid by the Department of Consumer Affairs — the big state agency that oversees CSAC. On the other hand, Mr. Swenson’s primary obligation is to defend his Executive Officer without screwing his client over with Consumer Affairs. More on the entanglement of state politics in a bit.

After Mr. Foster’s short but curious introduction, Mr. Swenson delivered some rather unique news.

“As I said earlier in the meeting, the Commission has plenary authority over combat sports in California. That includes all forms of full contact and mixed martial arts. If the commission decides not to exercise its jurisdiction in this instance… it arguably could be considered a waiver asserting jurisdiction. In other words, it could potentially give unlicensed parties the opportunity to engage in this activity and not face any consequences because the commission is not regulating it. So, as far as enhancing public safety and the safety of the athletes, that’s one of the most important things that the commission has to consider and that is promoted actually by looking at the documents and approving some kind of a rule set. There is concern that if it doesn’t fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, then anyone can do it in the state. That obviously presents problems with unregulated [combat and martial arts events]…”

This was a fascinating development for several reasons. Attorney Erik Magraken raised the most obvious issue — Power Slap is not a martial art. By statute, the Athletic Commission doesn’t have technical jurisdiction over slapfighting. Not that this would stop the Athletic Commission, given that no one is likely going to sue them let alone be able to figure out how to obtain standing in order to petition for a rescission or injunctive relief.

Later in the Athletic Commission meeting, Mr. Swenson advised the board that not sanctioning slapfighting would prohibit CSAC from sending cease and desist letters to outlaw slapfighting promoters. To which the obvious rebuttal would be, why isn’t that a local law enforcement issue? Furthermore, CSAC’s cease and desist power would not extend onto tribal land — where outlaw slapfighting events have occurred in the state and will likely happen in the near future.

The more newsworthy part of Mr. Swenson’s legal declaration was the concept of waiver. Is it in the best interests of the state of California to sanction an increasingly ultra-hazardous exhibition? A wrongful death case, a gross negligence lawsuit, and before you know it the Attorney General’s office is soaking the Athletic Commission budget into total submission with billable hours. Hunt v. Zuffa gives an extra layer of liability protection to a company like UFC but not necessarily the state regulator.

So why are we spending time discussing a legal scenario that was unlikely ever going to happen? Because the politics of regulatory capture and big business often collide with legal interests. Why would the UFC-friendly Andy Foster put Power Slap on the athletic commission meeting agenda if the result was going to be adverse to the business interests of the UFC?

What was the value of Mr. Swenson’s public disclosure about a consideration of waiver? It was a hint that not everyone in the state government was potentially on the same page. The Athletic Commission wasn’t the only state agency that had an opportunity to voice an opinion.

There was the Governor’s Office. We directly asked Governor Newsom’s staffers (Jason Elliott, Anthony York, and Erin Mellon) for comment on November 30th, 2023, regarding the Governor’s position on California sanctioning Power Slap. We received no response.

One of Governor Newsom’s closest friends, Doug Hendrickson, was in attendance at the meeting as a key board vote. Mr. Hendrickson’s wife, Shyla, is the business trustee for the Newsom family blind trust. If the Governor’s Office wanted the vote on Power Slap spiked, they could have indicated their displeasure on-the-record or through Mr. Hendrickson at the Athletic Commission meeting.

Then there was the Attorney General’s office. Next, the executive suite for the top attorneys overseeing Legal at Consumer Affairs. What were the attorneys in these different departments saying to each other, if anything, about this vote?

In response to Executive Officer Andy Foster’s declaration of a formal legal opinion by Consumer Affairs, we filed a public records request for this supposed legal opinion in writing. In response, Mr. Ken Swenson replied to us with the following:

“The legal opinion that Mr. Foster mentioned at the meeting was not a formal written opinion. Rather, the opinion was expressed in verbal guidance given to the commission during the meeting. This guidance will be included in the minutes of the meeting when they are prepared. Ordinarily, the minutes are drafted by the next meeting, and the draft minutes are made part of the agenda materials for the next meeting.”

This was a curious response on several levels. 1) Who issued the legal advice? 2) Why was the advice given verbally and not in writing? 3) Was the legal opinion reviewed by multiple state attorneys?

Unless Mr. Foster waived attorney-client privilege based on what he was told in a closed session, it is rare to not see a written legal opinion on a subject matter as sensitive as this. Whether it’s the AG’s office, the Office of Administrative Law, or Consumer Affairs, usually someone is putting their name to something in writing.

Given the nature of the Athletic Commission meeting, the main purpose of having a vote on sanctioning Power Slap was to grant UFC liability protection. Once other state athletic commissions start capitulating and citing California as a reason to sanction Power Slap, the entire economic model starts to blossom for UFC. Power Slap is financially challenging as a American proof-of-concept without taxpayer-funded legal immunity for events in the United States.

Waiver of jurisdiction over Power Slap was unlikely ever an option for the California State Athletic Commission. So why was the legal concept of a waiver raised by Executive Officer Andy Foster when the purpose of the meeting was to have Hunter Campbell in person to ask for a vote approving Power Slap?

Who felt the need to have the legal opinion asserting a jurisdictional waiver put into the public record — and why? The Athletic Commission fast-tracking a vote to sanction Power Slap raised one big, suspicious question.

Why the big rush?

Two weeks. The California State Athletic Commission gave two weeks of public announcements before the vote on a temporary license to sanction Power Slap was executed. The November 29th public notice on CSAC action regarding Power Slap occurred one week after UFC 298 was announced for the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The compressed time frame for a vote like this in a non-emergency capacity is something that I have not personally experienced in my decade-plus tenure covering Athletic Commission business. Heading into the December 9th meeting, there was a lot of mystery and intrigue regarding the administrative push to fast-track a vote on Power Slap.

As for the UFC side of the equation? Once Judge Jennifer Dorsey slammed the legal door shut on Mark Hunt and created valuable case law for the UFC, it was extra motivation to get Power Slap approved as quickly as possible.

UFC has doubled-down recently on their efforts to make Power Slap the next big thing. Despite an entire 2023 calendar year of Power Slap events in the state of Nevada, how many tickets were actually sold for Power Slap events?

Outside of greatly beneficial case law, why did UFC feel the need to fast-track a sanctioning vote in California?

Those were the big questions heading into the December 9th meeting in San Francisco… and some of the answers coming out of that meeting from the UFC side were very interesting.

PART TWO

‘I don’t think that should be happening at all!’

In February of 2020 before COVID lockdowns hit the United States, California State Athletic Commission Executive Office Andy Foster was steadily building his portfolio of fighting events. Despite intense competition with a growing calendar of shows in Texas and Florida, California was still somewhat steady as a player in combat sports. The state was more than welcoming for promoters to bring their circus to town, especially if it was a major televised event.

However, there was one circus that Andy Foster didn’t want to come to California — Bare Knuckle FC. ESPN made sure this message was heard far and wide in a screaming news headline.

BLOOD SPORT: BARE-KNUCKLE FIGHTING EMERGES FROM SHADOWS

Over the last several years, Mr. Foster has gone on-the-record in different media environments to protest the existence of bare knuckle boxing. As Jon Barr at ESPN reported, the Executive Officer was more than willing to go on camera and say hell no to approving bare knuckle boxing. Over his dead body would this ever happen in the state of California.

“Andy Foster, executive officer of the California State Athletic Commission and a retired MMA fighter, calls bare-knuckle boxing “a de-evolution of a sport that’s already evolved” and says it’s beyond what he’s comfortable supporting. “I don’t think it’s a good look for combat sports,” he told ESPN. Foster wouldn’t even agree to meet with Feldman to discuss sanctioning the sport.” “When you have fighters cut all to pieces, blood’s going everywhere, facial fractures, broken hands, all of these things. This is beyond what I’m comfortable supporting.”

Three years after ESPN’s report of Bare Knuckle FC, Executive Officer Andy Foster doubled-down on his impassioned declaration against the fighting concept. During an agenda item discussion regarding veteran California promoter Roy Englebrecht adopting Trigon combat rules for a Southern California event, Mr. Foster sent a loud and clear message at the California State Athletic Commission’s March 2023 meeting in Los Angeles about the prospects of bare knuckle boxing in California:

“Roy’s wanting to use these Trigon rules. How much the BYB company or what we call, I think they’re very big in bare knuckle boxing, has to do with this remains to be the question. I am not supportive of bare knuckle boxing AT ALL! I don’t think that should be happening AT ALL!”

This declaration caught everyone’s attention, including Athletic Commission board member Dr. AnnMaria De Mars.

“That’s the most definitive statement I’ve ever heard you make!”

Nine months after his public declaration, Executive Officer Andy Foster would announce — in a public Athletic Commission meeting that really didn’t feel so public — that both Bare Knuckle FC & Power Slap would receive a conditional license to run an event in the state of California.

What changed?

Bare Knuckle FC and Power Slap lumped together

With California lawyers discussing the options of the state regulating (or not) slapfighting, the December 9th Athletic Commission meeting in San Francisco felt very much like an administrative office conversation regarding UFC in 1996 but without the hostility or venom. If you didn’t live through the early years of UFC getting destroyed by politicians and tabloid media, you can’t fully comprehend how different the tone is from state regulators in 2023.

In 1996, state governments threw the book at UFC. In 2023, state governments are legally approving the book of rules written by UFC to create Power Slap.

When Frank & Lorenzo Fertitta bought the UFC in 2001, they carefully crafted a successful media campaign to sell reformation of the company to the masses. Weight classes, rule changes, and so on. For those in the actual MMA industry who oversaw changes to the Unified Rules in 2000, the narrative UFC was selling was sarcastically called the Zuffa Myth. I would know because I was one of those who regularly used the term.

The Zuffa Myth turned out to be the most significant political & marketing tactic to attract government support of Mixed Martial Arts in the United States. Because of that success, the story has inspired countless non-MMA entities in their attempts to get regulatory approval of their own fighting exhibitions. Dave Feldman of Bare Knuckle FC was one of those promoters. As he explained to ESPN in February of 2020:

“We are going through some of the same obstacles that the UFC went through in getting sanctioned. We have a very big uphill battle in front of us, but it’s nothing new to us.”

As recently as March of 2023, Andy Foster vehemently voiced his displeasure of bare knuckle boxing. So, what changed? What has changed is political momentum. The parent company behind the UFC decided to ask for approval of their own non-MMA fighting exhibition, Power Slap fighting.

The Athletic Commission would soon face a Hobson’s Choice: how could we sanction one activity without sanctioning the other proposal?

A derivative — using the political roadmap of the Zuffa Myth — was now unwittingly helping the founders of the original Zuffa Myth get their own derivative sanctioned in California. Call it a piggyback effect. This time, it was Bare Knuckle FC playing the role of the maturing upstart in the room at the San Francisco meeting.

In the eyes of state regulators across the country, there is a natural tendency to lump non-MMA derivatives into one category. Whether Bare Knuckle and Power Slap like it or not, they are now politically joined at the hip by politicians. When one gets approved in a state, the other is likely to get sanctioning as well given the value of the UFC brand.

As you start reading page 27 of the Athletic Commission’s meetings materials, it became very clear why Bare Knuckle FC got approved for a conditional license (one event plus three bonus shows). The promise of four California events in 2024, along with medical information from Dr. Don Muzzi, sealed the deal. Bare Knuckle was buttoned up and had their act together. They were professional in their presentation.

Regulatory approval of Bare Knuckle sailed through with ease at the December 9th San Francisco CSAC meeting with a 6-0 vote. How things quickly changed in nine months.

Not surprisingly, when it came time for Executive Officer Andy Foster to discuss the concept of California sanctioning Power Slap, he enthusiastically became UFC’s biggest supporter in the room.

‘The Gold Standard’

The political temperature in the room for the December 9th San Francisco CSAC meeting for UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell could be described in one word — deferential.

“You all know Mr. Campbell from the UFC,” declared Mr. Foster. “There’s no one in the world who does the medicals and does all of the things better than UFC does in Mixed Martial Arts. They are the best that there is.”

The sales pitch from UFC for getting Power Slap sanctioned in California? Approve us for a license so we can gather long-term, detailed medical data for our new promotion. It was an inverse of the qualified expectations and information that Bare Knuckle needed to provide to obtain California’s approval.

In a curious non-sequitur, Mr. Foster immediately brought up UFC’s financial track record at the meeting.

“I’d also point that out one of the things that they do, when you talk about financial well-being of fighters, is there’s this notion that boxing pays better. I could show you per sheet, per line and we compare it to any show and you guys would be kind of surprised because they pay their fighters… very well… compared to the other promoters that I deal with on a regular basis. So when [Hunter Campbell] presented the Power Slap position for a temporary license to me and talked to me about it, it certainly with the legal advice gave me enough reason to at least start having discussions.”

The discussion in the room with Hunter Campbell was less a discussion and more of a master presentation on how to power through a hot topic with sheer determination and guile. Quietly, calmly, and reacting to the energy of the board members, Mr. Campbell deftly navigated through some absurd content material as if he was giving a PowerPoint presentation on basic sports medicine.

As Mr. Campbell asserted some unusual claims about the health & safety protocols implemented for Power Slap, something — or rather, somebody — was missing.

Where were the California doctors?

When the Athletic Commission released a 228-page document dump indicating approval of Power Slap before the actual vote at the December 9th meeting, one of the letters of approval (on page 58) came from CSAC Vice Chairman and Cedars-Sinai sports neurologist Dr. Vernon Williams.

“Similarly, my review of the limited information on experience to date regarding Health & Safety of Power Slap events is that there are no “Red Flags” that would absolutely contraindicate a trial, and I would support that process as well. This is all based on the best available information to date.”

The combination of both Mr. Williams’ e-mail along with Mr. Foster’s one-page memo in favor of a temporary license for Power Slap were used as key pieces of evidence at the San Francisco meeting.

But Mr. Williams wasn’t in attendance at the meeting. He was the only board member not present. In his place — according to three sources — in a non-voting capacity, was Dr. Diego Allende. Dr. Allende is one of the five doctors on the CSAC Medical Advisory Committee. He was in San Francisco on December 9th to work as an attending physician for the Devin Haney fight at the Chase Center.

Dr. Allende was asked questions by the Athletic Commission regarding his medical opinion on slapfighting. Based on the limited data presented and researched, Dr. Allende was not opposed to granting a temporary license. He stated that the data available indicated that Power Slap didn’t appear to be more dangerous than other combat sports that CSAC sanctions, such as boxing or kickboxing. Later in the meeting, Dr. Allende was respectful towards the participants involved in Power Slap.

“These aren’t people off the street. … These are people that are going to be trained athletes. … All of these athletes are professionally trained.”

The combination of opinions from Dr. Vernon Williams and Dr. Diego Allende were digested by the Athletic Commission board members as they voted on licensing approval. For insiders who follow the Athletic Commission and how it regularly functions, there was something else that was missing besides Dr. Williams’ physical presence.

What was missing from the meeting materials packet was any sort of written or formal statement by the Medical Advisory Committee as a body. The Athletic Commission’s MAC has five doctors, including long-time fight doctor Dr. Paul Wallace and neurologist Dr. Jonathan Schleimer. Dr. Wallace has been the pre-eminent medical voice of CSAC.

In addition to the five committee members, other California doctors appear or participate on MAC conference calls. There is a wide array of medical opinions presented. The last MAC call was on October 24, 2023, to discuss a recent tragedy in California regarding boxer Edy Valencia who is currently recovering from severe medical disability.

The big question is: did the Athletic Commission present Power Slap to the Medical Advisory Committee for their formal opinion on sanctioning? If not, why not?

We can’t ascertain what the motives were in not acquiring a formal written opinion from the MAC, but what we do know on-the-record is that veteran sportswriter Kevin Iole interviewed Dr. Paul Wallace in July of 2023 about his thoughts on Power Slap.

“Wallace questioned how being slapped without being able to defend against it is a sport, and referred to it as barbaric. He praised the UFC for being open to any and all medical testing that his commission felt would be helpful, but still has issues with slap as a sport.” “When we’re discussing slapping, they don’t have that ability and so does it come down to how strong their neck muscles are? The trauma that happens to a person being slapped without any protection is what my greatest concern is.” “The [strikers] aren’t trying to foul, but they can’t guarantee that every slap is going to be in the legal area. And that’s a head trauma the receiver is absorbing.”

Did Executive Officer Andy Foster feel that Dr. Wallace and the Medical Advisory Committee would issue a vote of no confidence in sanctioning Power Slap? In bypassing formal recommendation from the MAC, the Athletic Commission’s formal vote to temporarily sanction Power Slap in California demonstrated that there was not an extended, rigorous medical review process by doctors in the state of California.

Dr. Hunter’s diagnosis

With admittedly limited medical data on the long-term outcomes of Power Slap fighting contests, Hunter Campbell spent the majority of the December 9th San Francisco meeting detailing health and safety protocols. Mr. Campbell was filling in the presentation gaps and delivering medical information that you normally would have expected from a medical doctor.

The content of Power Slap medical information was framed brilliantly. Set a baseline, create a scenario for the Athletic Commission to become part of future data gathering, and then establish Power Slap’s regulatory position for First-Mover status.

The baseline

Mr. Campbell claimed that there have been 400 slaps in approximately 125 fights. The ambulance transport rate of participants was approximately 6%, compared to 4-6 fighter transports per UFC event.

Establishing a trend

Mr. Campbell positioned Power Slap as being less violent, at least in terms of knockouts.

“If you look at when the Zuffa organization purchased UFC in 2001, in 2002 the knockout with UFC Heavyweights was 91%. Now we’re down to … for a true KO somewhere between 43-44%. What we have, at least preliminarily [in Power Slap], is 38.2%. So we’re skewing lower.”

Throughout the San Francisco meeting, his working thesis was simple — sanction us, gather medical data, and watch the trends go down over time in terms of violent knockouts as participants gain experience in training their neck muscles and physical coordination to withstand punishment.

“The longer this goes on, I think the number of knockouts you’re going to see decrease and I think the number of fouls you will continue to see decrease.”

There were two interesting twists in the presentation — an argument about safety because there isn’t weight cutting and also a sales pitch about participants not suffering the kinds of injuries that you see other types of combatants suffer in training camps.

“Because you don’t have the jiu-jitsu, grappling mentality of having a guy who is heavier on top of you. You don’t have that inherent risk built into it. If you look at knockout rates, because we’re limited to guys 170 pounds and up, comparing it to what I see. 43% UFC KO rate, 38% KO rate in Slap.”

Using UFC’s image as a flight to safety

Executive Officer Andy Foster mentioned the use of MMA referees like Jason Herzog in Power Slap contests. Hunter Campbell explained how the usage of UFC-level referees is key to Power Slap’s credibility.

“The other thing that we did that I thought was very important is we went to the very best referees and judges and medical professionals before we even started. The core fundamental group of referees and officials in the ring are all the same referees and officials that we use at the UFC shows for the PPVs and the title fights. We [wanted] the highest caliber. The logic was people who have the experience of seeing MMA on its highest level will have the judgment to recognize when a guy’s hurt or when a guy shouldn’t compete, when to continue, etc. We’ve found that we’ve been highly successful with that.”

Less injury risk?

“A significant amount of damage that you take in preparation [as a fighter] for a contest is done in sparring,” exclaimed Mr. Campbell. “Sparring is where you take the vast majority of blows. And because you don’t have sparring in this, these guys aren’t sitting there taking slaps.

“What you’re seeing now is as these individual participants who have chosen to do this are getting better, they’re working on their timing or their momentum or their neck muscles and they’re also working on where to deliver their slaps.”

The visual is scarier than the impact

Without denigrating the inherent violence of combat sports, the political position UFC couched was similar to what Dr. Diego Allende alluded to earlier in the meeting — Power Slap is violent but it’s not more violent than other combat sports.

“I know that initially when you see the product visually it has a jarring impact which I think is also directly attributable to the sheer volume of viewership that we generate. Our average viewership is 1.7 million viewers per show and that’s all streaming. If you look at just the short-form content, sort of where media is headed, the social media industry, we completely dominate it in a way that nobody else does — including UFC.”

Mr. Campbell also argued that Power Slap events do not feature the volume of concussive blows that you see in, for example, a fight between “two 140 pound kids” fighting for 12 rounds in a boxing match.

“While [Power Slap] may be optically and visually more shocking than what you see traditionally in boxing, I think you also have to look at it pragmatically at what’s actually occurring.”

First-Mover status for regulatory capture

It was at this point that you knew what was coming next — a remix of the Zuffa Myth. The original story from Frank & Lorenzo Fertitta about cleaning up the UFC and making it into a $4 billion dollar operation was now going to be used as a template to explain why they are actively promoting Power Slap.

The elevator pitch: UFC is taking a fighting exhibition that was popular overseas and underground in Middle America, had “47 rounds” and no rules, and they are going to clean up an unregulated industry by making it a respectable spectacle with rules, weight classes, and time breaks for “recovery” in-between slaps.

Mr. Campbell stated that UFC could have run unregulated Power Slap events in “35 to 40 different states” but that’s not what they wanted to do.

“The reason we haven’t done so is because is what I don’t want to create is an environment where we go and do something, we immediately have regional people trying to do the exact same thing and they’re not putting in the health and safety, they’re not going to put in the drug testing, they’re not going to adopt the rule set that we spent six months basically writing [in conjunction] with the commission in Nevada.”

As Jacob Debets at Jacobin aptly noted, UFC’s Power Slap is a case study in regulatory capture. UFC is taking a business model, using their financial and political strength, and directing their business plans towards regulators. Then they convince those same regulators to give them first access by granting them a license to do business under the guise of a partnership in the name of health & safety.

In exchange for that cooperation? Strong legal liability protection should something go wrong at a sanctioned event. Hunt v. Zuffa increased and incentivized even stronger governmental immunity towards UFC.

No one else could successfully attempt to pull off what UFC is trying to execute on a large scale with Power Slap. First, you convince state regulators that you are taking a violent concept and making it safer, more mainstream. Second, you convince those same regulators that there’s a growing market for it.

It’s the future! An athletic bridge with the MMA world

“What does it take to be a slapfighter?” asked one commissioner.

With this one question, Hunter Campbell was able to frame his response to not only answer the question directly but also provide an opportunity to convince the California State Athletic Commission that there is money to be made.

Regarding qualifications of becoming a contestant for Power Slap, Mr. Campbell discussed the role of the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas as a mechanism for due diligence.

“What we do is require the athletes to come in early and put them through what we call, for a lack of better term, slap training camp. We put them through the brain scans, put them through the health scans, and we made sure they were physically fit to compete.”

The sales pitch is that the contestants are trained, professional athletes and that Power Slap can and will serve as a crossover with the Mixed Martial Arts world.

“The group of people who are gravitating towards [Power Slap] are a lot of people who are amateur MMA fighters, low-level professional MMA fighters. What they realize is, maybe they don’t see themselves being able to make it to the UFC but they have combat sports experience, boxing experience, fighting experience, and this makes sense to them.”

In other words, you may not be able to make it onto the Dana White’s Contender Series but you can make it onto cousin Power Slap’s TV show.

“When I’ve spoken to a lot of these guys, what it reiterates to me is, particularly guys who have had a significant fight career, taking three slaps is the dream compared to being in a full fight. If I can get compensated for that and I can do this three times a year instead of a full sparring and training camp set-up.”

Where’s the market and money for Power Slap?

With significant emphasis on social media and online numbers for Power Slap content, one of the Athletic Commission board members asked Hunter Campbell a basic question: When will Power Slap run the Staples Center?

Don’t laugh. The UFC did such a great job of convincing the California State Athletic Commission that there’s a future for Power Slap that it’s not out of line to expect someone with limited knowledge to ask such a question.

Adroitly, Mr. Campbell walked back initial expectations about what kind of audience Power Slap could draw in California. He stated his intentions on running a Power Slap event in California in the Summer of 2024, with the concept of bundling Power Slap with a UFC/TKO weekend event.

Despite Mr. Campbell noting that attendees for Power Slap events in Nevada were by invitation, UFC’s CBO emphasized that he is “extremely confident” that at least 2,500 tickets could be sold for a Power Slap event and that it would be a good source of additional revenue for the state of California on a UFC weekend. Mr. Campbell repeatedly talked about the resources he and his business partners have put into the production side of Power Slap events at the UFC APEX and that it is taking time to craft the right production plan before hitting the road.

If Mr. Campbell’s claim of a show in the Summer of 2024 is true, then it would likely indicate a second UFC event on the horizon in California for their 2024 event schedule.

Intriguingly, the biggest news about Power Slap’s future was revealed after California’s sanctioning vote. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal revealed a recent visit by UFC boss Dana White to the headquarters of Anheuser Busch in St. Louis. As part of AB’s “Welcome to Our Comeback” marketing campaign with TKO in 2024, SBJ reports that Anheuser Busch will be a sponsor for Power Slap events. SBJ noted that AB’s CEO recently attended a Power Slap event. This certainly got Wall Street’s attention once Charlie Gasparino in The New York Post wrote an op-ed on the subject.

The combination of California’s approval plus Corporate America sponsorship is a good advancement for Power Slap, especially if they’re looking to make a pitch to media executives to get back onto linear television.

The lonely skeptic stands up… and then stands down

There was only one voice on the Athletic Commission board that expressed any sort of trepidation against approving a license for Power Slap and that was the proud mother of Ronda Rousey, Dr. AnnMaria De Mars.

Right before the Athletic Commission voted on licensing Power Slap, there was a commission vote on granting a temporary license for Bare Knuckle FC. That’s the context for this following quote from Dr. De Mars.

“The type of injury [in Power Slap] seems much more significant. You’re cut, you’re bleeding, and it looks nasty. But these are people getting knocked unconscious. There’s quite a lot of knockouts it seems like. So this is a great deal more concerning for me for the possibility of traumatic brain injury than someone’s face is cut [in Bare Knuckle].”

There were a couple of exchanges between Dr. De Mars and Dr. Diego Allende and also between De. De Mars and Chairman Peter Villegas. Regarding the claim that Power Slap is not more dangerous than other forms of combat sports, Dr. De Mars strongly disagreed because there’s no defense allowed for the Power Slap contestants. She expressed concern about contestants not wearing ear protection and suffering from busted eardrums, to which Mr. Campbell responded that “we haven’t seen eardrums bursting.” Contestants use cotton in their ears.

Before a motion was raised, Dr. De Mars indicated what was about to go down.

“I would like data on which we could make this decision. So, what I would propose is we approve it once because… it’s the same thing, I mean, honestly… these are people who don’t have a lot of resources, that for not very much money are getting abused in public.”

Her comment about slap fighters not making money went against the tenor of Executive Officer Foster’s comments earlier about UFC paying their fighters “very well.”

In the end, Dr. De Mars was fighting a losing battle and no matter what she was going to say, it wasn’t going to change the vote in the room.

“I would be very, very, very concerned about this [vote]. But on the flip side, it comes to… we’re a state where we have a great belief that people have freedom of decision over their own body.”

The difficulty of raising the “My Body, My Choice” political argument in combat sports is that when a fighter is permanently disabled in the state of California and they either don’t have adequate health insurance, long-term care insurance, or insurance coverage from a promoter, ultimately California taxpayers will find themselves covering those fighter’s medical costs through Medi-Cal. CSAC’s Medical Advisory Committee recently dealt with an investigation into the long-term disability of boxer Edy Valencia, who is still attempting to make a full medical recovery from a craniotomy.

As the clock was ticking at the San Francisco commission meeting, Dr. De Mars vocalized her discomfort for the record.

“How much public opposition is there going to be against this? And I think everybody, from neurologists, people who work with brain injury, people who work with domestic violence, the idea of somebody standing there and letting them slap them really goes wrong with me. “And there’s just too many things that I don’t know and I don’t think anybody else around this table knows either that I don’t feel as comfortable with. And that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”

The motion to vote was cast and, quietly, all six attending board members voted “aye.” History was made by the state of California.

Then came this closing remark from Chairman Peter Villegas.

“The integrity of this commission has nothing to do with the financial needs of the commission. We’ve turned down events, big events because of the integrity of this commission. I wouldn’t be a part of this commission if I thought there was influence on financials or any other reason besides the mission of the commission.”

It was quite a remark to make after it was revealed at the same December 9th meeting that the Athletic Commission has expenditures over $2.1 million dollars in the last fiscal year. California needs all the money it can get.

How will the medical community respond?

Right before the motion to vote was cast, Athletic Commission attorney Ken Swenson helped the board members with guidance in regards to having UFC provide up-to-date medical information on Power Slap to… the Medical Advisory Committee.

The same Medical Advisory Committee who didn’t provide an on-the-record seal of approval or dissent for licensing Power Slap. The same MAC chaired by Dr. Paul Wallace, who called Power Slap barbaric on-the-record last July.

How will the doctors on the MAC, who were bypassed in the political process for on-the-record feedback, respond? Will they place nice? Will there be resignations?

Another glaring omission: A suspension database for slap fighters. Given UFC’s presentation of a significant crossover of MMA talent, will the national MMA database be used for suspensions? How will regulators navigate medical suspensions regarding Power Slap contestants whose fights are pre-recorded for seasonal programming that airs weeks or months later?

After the extensive work that the Medical Advisory Committee did in conjunction with Chief Athletic Inspector Mark Relyea over the tragic incident involving boxer Edy Valencia, what is the trust level moving forward between Dr. Wallace and Executive Officer Andy Foster?

Was it worth it to box California doctors into a corner over Power Slap fighting?

Why California’s approval is the holy grail

At the December 9th Athletic Commission meeting in San Francisco, Hunter Campbell revealed that he had recently talked with the state of Texas and was in the process of dealing with Florida. He expects to get a temporary license for Power Slap in Texas by mid-January.

Being licensed in Nevada is level one. Being licensed in California is next level. Once California grants you a license, it allows for other states to have political cover to give out a license as well. Five months ago on the Bloody Elbow Substack, we perfectly laid out the exact political scenario that would unfold for Power Slap. The timetable matches up with our earlier reporting.

As Power Slap continues to obtain temporary licenses from different state athletic commissions in 2024, expansion plans will significantly grow thanks to their partners in Corporate America (Anheuser Busch) and their political relationships with regulators like Andy Foster.

Perhaps there’s a future celebratory toast with a few bottles of Governor Newsom’s 2019 Cade Estate Cabernet Sauvignon at The French Laundry?

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author