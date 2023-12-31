Top 6 fighters the UFC should bring back and re-sign

It’s hardly a rarity for the UFC to cut loose talent, only for them to bring them back somewhere down the road. Hell, there’s the likes of Chris Camozzi who was cut twice, only to be brought back to the organization twice for a total of three stints. Of course, Camozzi’s returns were hardly met with high anticipation, one of those occurrences being due to him stepping in as an injury replacement.

Brandon Moreno is the ultimate example of a successful UFC retread. | Ismael Rosas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

What is a rarity is when there is hype around the return of a fighter who has previously been cut. The example that comes to mind is Brandon Moreno. After all, he ended up becoming a two-time flyweight champion who may yet add to his number of reigns. Then again, the circumstances around his being cut go back to when the UFC was planning to eliminate the flyweight division, re-signing him they ultimately decided against that.

Regardless, what Moreno does prove is there are fighters the UFC has given up on too early. Perhaps in some cases, a fighter needed to step away for a time to regroup. Nicolas Dalby comes to mind for a case like that. Thus, I figured it was a good time to take a look at some of the fighters the UFC should consider bringing back. I acknowledge there’s behind the scenes issues that I’m not aware of that would create complications, but if possible, they would be great additions to the roster. I’ll also avoid attempting to poach from the UFC’s primary competitors.

The 6 best fighters that should be brought back to the UFC

Sabina Mazo was just 24 when the UFC opted not to re-sign her. | ABACAPRESS, IMAGO

6. Sabina Mazo

While I have more excitement about the future of Mazo than I do about just about anyone else on this list, I acknowledge she may need to win a fight or two before the UFC opts to bring her back. She only has a single fight since washing out just under two years ago on a three-fight losing streak, a broken leg being to blame for her lack of activity. Given she’s still just 26, gaining experience is the best thing Mazo could do at this point in her career. Then again, with 14 career fights, it isn’t like she’s exactly inexperienced.

The issue with Mazo is she had just barely turned 22 when the UFC first signed her. In other words, she was doing a lot of on-the-job training that would have been better suited on the regional scene at the time. Provided her confidence hasn’t been wrecked, it’s likely she has learned plenty of lessons from the experience. Given the ease in which Mazo took the decision in her one fight following her UFC stint, I’d say that’s the case. Perhaps she doesn’t have a title run in her ala Moreno, but it isn’t hard to see her becoming a mainstay in the official rankings.

Many were perplexed when the UFC released Mason Jones in the summer of 2022. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

5. Mason Jones

I was flabbergasted when the UFC released Jones in the first place. The Welshman was nonstop action throughout his tenure, his debut loss to Mike Davis being one of the best fights in all of 2021. He followed that with a demolition of Alan Patrick that came to an unfortunate end due to an eye poke, then a victory over David Onama. His loss to L’udovit Klein was shocking, but Klein hasn’t lost since that contest either. Given the UFC has allowed Daniel Lacerda another fight after five winless appearances, I can’t see why they’d give up on Jones so quickly.

Since his release, Jones has scored two definitive wins over respectable talent, including Yann Liasse, who fought for the Cage Warriors lightweight title this past year. At 28, it’s hard to believe Jones would be on the downside of his career. In fact, I’d say he should still be growing. Perhaps the UFC will wait for him to regain his Cage Warriors title – something he laid claim to prior to his UFC stint – but I’d be jumping all over him before someone else did if I were the UFC.

Can Talita Bernardo return to the UFC? | Reinaldo Reginato Fotoarena, IMAGO

4. Talita Bernardo

I would have the least excitement about Bernardo coming back in comparison to the others on the list, but she’s earned her way back into the organization. Four straight wins, including one over Lucie Pudilova, who is currently on the UFC roster. In retrospect, her UFC losses weren’t anything to be embarrassed about either. She was a short notice injury replacement against Marion Reneau in her UFC debut and fell to Irene Aldana and Viviane Araujo in her other losses. Both are top ten in their respective divisions.

However, the reason I’m less enthused about Bernardo is she’s also the oldest one on the list, turning 37 in March. However, the UFC badly needs whatever respectable talent they can find at women’s bantamweight. To the UFC’s credit, they have been signing quite a few bodies for the division over the past year. Despite that, none of those bodies appear to be sure things. Bernardo at least appears to be a gatekeeper who can help to separate the wheat from the chaff. Besides, doesn’t the UFC always sign Invicta champions?

Kyle Daukaus has won both of his fights since leaving the UFC. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

3. Kyle Daukaus

I always believed Kyle was the more talented of the Daukaus brother, but Chris was fortunate enough to be fighting in the more shallow divisions. Plus, Kyle had a string of bad luck. His victory over Kevin Holland was overturned due to an inadvertent head butt – rightfully so I might add – and suffered multiple facial fractures against Roman Dolidze. Less than six months later, Daukaus was back in the cage. I’m no medical expert, but I would guess that was too soon. Daukaus fought like he wasn’t mentally recovered from the injury, lost to Eryk Anders, and was subsequently cut.

Daukaus has since gone on to win two fights in CFFC. They weren’t exactly blue chippers that he beat, but they were serviceable opponents and Daukaus is back on track. At 30, Daukaus could have a good five or six years left as a quality measuring stick. Plus, I’m not so sure we haven’t seen the best of him. If there’s anyone on this list I’d compare to Dalby, I’d say it’s Daukaus. Given Dalby has exceeded all expectations placed upon him since his return, that’s a good thing.

Jarred Brooks fighting future UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in 2017 | MarceloxChello / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

2. Jarred Brooks

The reason why Brooks got away is the same reason the UFC let Moreno go in the first place; they were stupidly getting rid of the flyweight division. Brooks appears to have found a home in ONE Championship as he claimed their 125-pound title at the end of last year. However, there’s reason to be concerned about the long-term future of ONE and I’d think the American would enjoy his place of employment to be his home country. Besides, he won the title a year ago and is only just now scheduled to defend in March.

Brooks has been very vocal about wanting to fight Demetrious Johnson, so it’s unlikely he’d think about crossing over until that happens. If it does happen soon, he’s only 30. It’s also worth noting Brooks only two career losses. The first was a split decision loss to Deiveson Figueiredo. The second to Jose Torres raises some eyebrows, but those eyebrows fall when it’s realized he knocked himself out with a slam, ala Matt Lindland or Gray Maynard. That’s a hell of resume, the type the UFC was foolish to let go of in the first place.

Albert Tumenov during his 2016 fight with Leon Edwards. | PerxHaljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

1. Albert Tumenov

I might as well end this with the fighter whose recent victory inspired me to create this list. Tumenov probably isn’t a familiar name to many readers as it has been over seven years since he last fought in the UFC. Tumenov did create a bit of a stir in the mid-2010’s as he delivered a pair of highlight head kick KO’s. And while that was quite some time ago, he has been unbeaten since leaving the organization in 2016 and only just barely turned 32 now. At that age, he should be at his apex, young enough that any physical decline isn’t noticeable and experienced enough that he’s seen it all.

I got a hunch Tumenov wouldn’t be an easy one to convince to come back. He appears to be happy in Russia and he wasn’t officially cut after his first run; he opted to leave. However, given he has now reclaimed the ACA welterweight title – which he voluntarily vacated in 2019 – he may be looking for greater challenges. Plug him in against the likes of Khaos Williams or Randy Brown and I can see some serious fireworks.

About the author