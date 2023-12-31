UFC vet Paige VanZant shares ‘graphic’ USADA horror story

Paige VanZant during a Q&A in London in 2018. | Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images, IMAGO

UFC veteran Paige VanZant joins the short list of fighters who’ve had their unpleasant experiences with USADA. The agency is known for its stringent protocols, which sometimes border on being intrusive and over the top.

Paige VanZant shares her USADA horror story

USADA’s tight protocols ensure that no fighter could game the system. Agents would go out of their way to implement these measures, as Paige VanZant would share in her YouTube show with her husband and fellow fighter Austin Vanderford.

PVZ did give a disclaimer that the details she shared were ‘graphic’ and ‘TMI.’

“Every time I cut weight, I shit my pants. Extreme,” she told Vanderford.

The incident with USADA, she said, happened ahead of her UFC 191 fight against Alex Chambers in 2015.

“My drug testers show up right after weigh-ins. I’m in my hotel room, rehydrating. Every single time I would weigh in and try to rehydrate, (I get) instantly sick.



“Part of USADA is once they see you, you cannot leave their sight. Because it’s the whole anti-doping (protocol), or maybe do something to mask the drugs or take something… I don’t really know.

“I had my drug tester in the bathroom with me for two hours while I shit my brains out.”

Awkward moments with USADA aside, Paige VanZant won the fight via third-round submission.

Other fighters’ USADA experiences

Paige VanZant’s story isn’t new during USADA’s eight-year partnership with the UFC. For better or worse, the agency spared no one, from reigning champions to those lower-ranked within the roster.

Their procedures included whereabouts responsibilities where a fighter must always disclose where they are. They also entailed random visits at any time during the day, which sometimes coincided with a fighter’s training camp.

These upset a few fighters, including featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who said the sudden early-morning pop-in may have affected his performance against Max Holloway at UFC 251 in 2020.

“That second fight with Max, when I tell you I didn’t turn up, there’s a few things that happened. You obviously don’t know about USADA coming to wake me up four hours before I had to get up, which is ridiculous.

“Don’t know how that happened and how that could happen. I’m over that.

“I ended up doing silly things as well. I took melatonin tablets thinking — it was just silly, and woke up like drunk. Not drunk, but [not right either]. So it was rough, it was rough, but I’m not the type of guy to make excuses,” he added.

“I’m telling you now because I got to shut everyone up, and now I’m telling this. I didn’t turn up, now he’s going to believe that because of what I just did tonight.”

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa had a similar experience, which left him publicly denouncing USADA during his weigh-ins for his Luke Rockhold fight at UFC 278.

Fuck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! Fuck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this fuck shit pic.twitter.com/dtFJQ61ezW — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 19, 2022

UFC CEO (then president) Dana White sided with Costa, stating it ‘won’t happen to another fighter again.’

In October, the USADA and USADA ended their partnership, stemming from a dispute that involved Conor McGregor’s drug testing.

VanZant during a speaking engagement in Portugal in 2018. | PedroxFiuza / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

From her end, Paige VanZant’s troubles with USADA ended much earlier in 2020, after her UFC contract lapsed. She transitioned into bare-knuckle boxing in 2021 and has since been winless in BKFC with a 0-2 record. That same year, she also entered professional wrestling under AEW.

The 29-year-old was due for a BKFC return in August 2022 against Charisa Sigala in London. The matchup ended up falling through a week prior due to undisclosed reasons.

In a recent interview, she remained unclear about a return to fighting and prefers to enjoy her life without the pressure of competition.

“I feel like I am in a position where I’m just having fun working out and training right now. I’m going back to when I first started.

“I want to find that spark and that passion again to where I’m not fighting to make the president of the company happy, I’m not fighting for sponsors. I’m not fighting for my family, to help them out, to get them out of dark times.”

Paige VanZant’s MMA record stands at 8-5.

