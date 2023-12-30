Subscribe
RIZIN FF 45: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Get all the details on how to watch RIZIN FF 45, which goes down on Sun., Dec. 31, live from Saitama, Japan.

By: Kristen King | 5 mins ago

Preview

Ring in the new year with RIZIN Fighting Federation this Sunday. At RIZIN FF 45, we have two championship fights, which include the return of fan favorites Kyoji Horiguchi and Kai Asakura. In the headliner, Horiguchi and Makoto Takahashi vie for the inaugural RIZIN flyweight championship. Five months ago, the pair saw their fight for the Bellator flyweight championship come to an end in less than 30 seconds after Horiguchi accidentally poked Takahashi in the eye at Super Rizin 2: RIZIN X Bellator.   

In the co-headliner, RIZIN bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta goes for his first defense against Kai Asakura. The pair were expected to vie for the-then vacant championship at the aforementioned Super Rizin 2: RIZIN X Bellator, but Asakura was forced to withdraw due to injury. Archuleta went on to face Hiromasa Ougikubo, who he defeated via decision. 

Elsewhere on RIZIN FF 45, we have some other great fights, such as Kleber Koike vs. Yutaka Saito, Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. John Dodson and Rukiya Anpo vs. Yuta Kubo.

Watch the trailer for RIZIN FF 45 here!

RIZIN FF 45 full fight card

Main Card

  • – Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) 🇯🇵 vs. Makoto Takahashi (16-1-1) 🇯🇵; flyweight 
  • – Juan Archuleta (29-4) 🇺🇸 vs. Kai Asakura (20-4) 🇯🇵; bantamweight
  • – Kleber Koike (31-7-1) 🇯🇵 vs. Yutaka Saito (21-7-2) 🇯🇵; featherweight
  • Ren Hiramoto (2-3) 🇯🇵 vs. Ya-Man (0-0) 🇯🇵; featherweight 
  • Seika Izawa (11-0) 🇯🇵 vs. Miyuu Yamamoto (6-7) 🇯🇵; super atomweight 
  • Tsuyoshi Sudario (8-2) 🇯🇵 vs. Mikio Ueda (2-1) 🇯🇵; heavyweight 
  • – Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-8-2) 🇯🇵 vs. John Dodson (24-13) 🇺🇸; flyweight 
  • Yuki Motoya (34-11) 🇯🇵 vs. Vince Morales (13-7) 🇺🇸; bantamweight
  • Shinobu Ota (4-3) 🇯🇵 vs. Ryusei Ashizawa (0-0) 🇯🇵; bantamweight
  • Kota Miura (2-0) 🇯🇵 vs. Kouzi (0-0) 🇯🇵; 143-pound catchweight 
  • Igor Tanabe (4-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Shinsho Anzai (9-5) 🇯🇵; welterweight
  • Jo Arai (16-9-2) 🇯🇵 vs. Hiroya (8-12-1) 🇯🇵; flyweight
  • – Yuta Kubo (2-1) 🇯🇵 vs. Rukiya Anpo (0-0) 🇯🇵; 154-pound catchweight 

Prelims

RIZIN FF 45's Kyoji Horiguchi celebrates after his win over Darrion Caldwell (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Horiguchi won the fight by unanimous decision.
RIZIN FF 45’s Kyoji Horiguchi celebrates after his win over Darrion Caldwell (not pictured) during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Horiguchi won the fight by unanimous decision. | Ed Mulholland / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Start time and date

RIZIN FF 45 goes down on Sun., Dec. 31, live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event starts at 2 p.m. JST, or 12 a.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Sorry! Tickets for RIZIN FF 45 have sold out. 

Live streams

You can watch RIZIN FF 45 on Triller TV (formerly FITE), which has the pay-per-view priced at $19.99 USD.

