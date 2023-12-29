Five MMA storylines to watch for at RIZIN 45

Kyoji Horiguchi will compete for a new flyweight title in the main event of RIZIN 45. (© RIZIN FF)

The end of the year is right around the corner, which means one of combat sport’s annual traditions is back: New Year’s Eve action from Japan. Each December 31st card from Japan tends to provide a mix of high-level combat sports and less-than-usual freakshow fights all under the same roof. On top of that, what brings a lot of people in is the fact that it’s all presented under JMMA’s popular snazzy and glamorous presentation, giving viewers grand walkouts and stellar storytelling.

Since 2016, MMA promotion RIZIN has carried the responsibility of providing the final fights in a calendar year. They’ll be back on early Sunday morning with RIZIN 45 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. If you’re a newcomer to watching RIZIN or don’t keep too close of an eye on the promotion, it might be hard to understand how parts of this weekend’s card came together. To help you consider whether you should get up early and catch some MMA action before you head to a New Year’s Eve party, here are five big storylines heading into RIZIN 45.

Kyoji Horiguchi looks to gain RIZIN gold once again

Arguably the most internationally recognizable name — Kyoji Horiguchi — has top billing on RIZIN 45. The UFC vet and former Bellator champion will be aiming to become the first-ever RIZIN Flyweight Champion when he takes on Makoto Shinryu.

This matchup has somewhat of an odd backstory to it. This duo first met in July, although there’s not much to look at from that first meeting. Why, you ask? Well, an accidental eye poke put an end to that bout after, well, 25 seconds.

The pairing of Horiguchi and Shinryu is so strong that it is absolutely worth doing once again. After struggling from 2019 to 2022, a time when he suffered losses and battled injuries, Horiguchi finally strung together a pair of victories recently and has some momentum coming into this weekend.

But Shinryu, a name that will be much less familiar to non-JMMA followers, is nobody to look past. The 23-year-old has a stellar record of 16 wins through 18 pro fights and has been on a winning streak since 2018. This run includes a CFFC title win over Diego Paiva in 2022, four victories in RIZIN, and a regional title run in DEEP Impact.

Horiguchi has been one of RIZIN’s poster children for a large portion of the promotion’s existence. He made a splash in 2017, winning the Bantamweight Grand Prix with four wins in the year. A year later, he overcame Darrion Caldwell to earn the promotion’s bantamweight belt. In 2019, he got even more attention when he overcame Caldwell for the second time, in this instance capturing the Bellator Bantamweight Championship inside Madison Square Garden. While some high-profile losses in Bellator and a 2019 upset loss to Kai Asakura set him back for a few years, he finally has the chance to regain the main event spotlight this weekend.

Crafty bantamweights on display

Bantamweight has quite easily been the strongest division since RIZIN first started up. Due to the depth of the weight class, the promotion has been able to hold a few tournaments in the division and keep an active belt for years. On New Year’s Eve, many solid bantamweight talents will return to action.

Juan Archuleta will attempt to remain on top of the 135-pound division in the co-main event, taking on Kai Asakura for the RIZIN Bantamweight Championship.

Archuleta quietly made the move over to RIZIN this year after a lengthy stint in Bellator, which was purchased by the PFL earlier this year. After beating Naoki Inoue, a former UFC talent who has generated a fair amount of success in RIZIN, he dethroned Hiromasa Ougikubo in July to earn the RIZIN bantamweight title. A victory for him on Sunday would cap off a strong year including three quality wins on the JMMA scene.

Asakura is the story of someone who has failed to ever receive a big run with RIZIN’s top title. Despite being considered the more successful in-ring talent compared to his brother Mikuru Asakura — who is, in fairness, the more popular of the two — Asakura has never had too much momentum at bantamweight. He has fought for the title four times in the past, winning in just one instance. He notably challenged for the title at the end of the promotion’s 16-man bantamweight tournament in 2021 but fell short in the finals to Hiromasa Ougikubo.

After laying low for a year and a half, in part due to a 2022 booking falling through, Asakura returned in May with a finish victory over Yuki Motoya.

You can draw certain parallels to the stories of Asakura in Horiguchi, in a sense. They are both top draws in RIZIN who had consistent success early in their promotional campaigns but have struggled in recent years. And for both of them, Sunday could be the chance to get them back on top.

Another bantamweight matchup to look out for on this card is veteran Yuki Motoya taking on UFC alum Vince Morales. While Morales struggled in the UFC with a run of three wins and five losses, he’s getting a RIZIN booking after stringing together a pair of stoppage wins on the regional scene in recent months. Motoya, who will be making his 18th RIZIN appearance, will be trying to bounce back from his May loss to Asakura.

And while it’s not bantamweight, it’s also worth looking out for former bantamweight Ougikubo’s move down to flyweight to face John Dodson. 39-year-old Dodson is currently on a stellar run, as he has picked up three MMA wins and three bare-knuckle boxing victories since 2022. The last time he scored three MMA wins alone was from 2011 to 2012 when he first joined the UFC roster after The Ultimate Fighter Season 14.

Miyuu Yamamoto makes one last walk

RIZIN veteran Miyuu Yamamoto will make her final walk to the ring on New Year’s Eve when she faces super atomweight champion Seika Izawa in a non-title fight.

Miyuu, the sister of Norifumi “KID” Yamamoto, has been a fixture in RIZIN programming since the beginning. Yamamoto was thrown into the MMA mix suddenly in 2016, using her background in freestyle wrestling to navigate the combat sport. Through the years, she has been an incredibly popular name in RIZIN and has continued to represent the prolific MMA gym Krazy Bee. While she only competed in MMA for a few years, her career in the sport is a testament to her longevity as an athlete: Yamamoto, who first started wrestling in the 1980s, will be making the walk at 49 years old this weekend.

Yamamoto will fight Izawa, who is the top woman in RIZIN at the moment. The 26-year-old popped up in the promotion two years ago after gaining momentum in regional women’s promotion DEEP Jewels. She made a splash in her RIZIN debut, stopping then-champion Ayaka Hamasaki with strikes in the second round. In 2022, she beat her for a second time to earn the Super Atomweight title.

Izawa carried the belt throughout 2022, winning an eight-woman tournament that culminated on New Year’s Eve with a controversial split decision over Park Si-woo. She has remained active this year, earning a pair of first-round submission victories.

Kickboxers take on MMA in uniquely New Year’s Eve matchups

Without fail, New Year’s Eve cards always present surprising matchups. JMMA has a reputation for making bouts that you might not see anywhere else — while it wasn’t New Year’s Eve, the memory of former MLB player Jose Canseco going up against seven-foot-two Hong Man Choi will come to mind for many. RIZIN 45 certainly has many matchups that are unique to the end-of-year tradition. This year, an interesting trend is the numerous kickboxers who will be making an unexpected transition to MMA.

Ren Hiramoto and Ren Sugiyama — better known as “YA-MAN” — will engage in a blood feud on New Year’s Eve. Seeing these two names, who both have significant followings online and are known for their trash talk, isn’t surprising. What could be considered shocking is the fact that they’re competing under MMA rules. Hiramoto is a former kickboxer who has struggled since switching to MMA in 2020, putting together two wins through five outings. And YA-MAN, well, isn’t an MMA fighter. He’s a kickboxer (a very successful one at that) who has never fought under MMA rules before.

Something similar can be seen when former K-1 talent Ryusei Ashizawa makes his MMA debut against Shinobu Ota, a 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling who switched to MMA in late 2020.

This match could be fireworks, or it could be a slog, as Ota has shown the ability to produce both styles of performance. When kickboxer Yuta Kubo made his MMA debut in 2021, Ota made sure it was a slow and dragging three rounds of ground control for both of them.

However, earlier this year, Ota has shown that he can strike and finish like an MMA fighter, putting away two fighters from April to July. Ashizawa has a fan-friendly kickboxing style that will be on display through the lens of MMA for the first time. There’s also the matchup of Kota Miura, the son of legendary football player Kazuyoshi Miura, and kickboxer Kouzi, who will compete under the MMA ruleset.

Many are put on this card due to their popularity as a name instead of experience as a fighter. Take for example the brother of Ren Hiramoto, Jo Hiramoto, who will make his MMA debut. Or Ryujin Nasukawa, the 17-year-old brother of decorated kickboxer turned pro boxer Tenshin Nasukawa. There’s justifiable pushback on some of these fights. Some could certainly play out like mismatches. And there are undeniably a lot of these types of matchups on this New Year’s Eve card, at least in comparison to previous lineups. While the odd, entertainment-based pairings are intriguing to some, this is likely not the cup of tea for those who simply want to watch the Kyoji Horiguchi’s of the world.

This may feel extremely similar to the “influencer boxing” that you see around the world, although it’s hard to draw comparisons to that. RIZIN has always booked popular names and have done this since before the current influencer boxing wave: Like Shinju Nozawa-Aucliar, the daughter of popular comedian Naoko Nozawa. Or sumo wrestlers like Baruto Kaito and Tsuyoshi Sudario, the latter of which will appear on this card as well. While it could be argued that the focus on popularity over skill has been something more emphasized in recent years, it has certainly always been a component of the presentation on top JMMA cards, and definitely on New Year’s Eve.

Many corners of the MMA world under one roof

When RIZIN first debuted, it started with the philosophy of borrowing talent from top promotions around Japan and the rest of the world to put on top MMA cards. While RIZIN has a roster of their own, this is still something they do. Because of this, RIZIN cards are often a strong way to learn all about the many different parts of the combat sport.

It’s worth highlighting a pair of matches on this lengthy card to show how there is so much to learn on these shows. High up in the bout order, featherweights Kleber Koike and Yutaka Saito will compete. The match will be a battle of two fighters trying to get back to their winning ways. Koike came into RIZIN in 2020 after generating success in KSW. After putting together an impressive five-fight winning streak, he beat Juntarou Ushiku to earn a featherweight title last year. However, he immediately lost it to Patricio Pitbull, then lost to veteran Masanori Kanehara this year.

Saito entered RIZIN in 2020 after a highly decorated 17-win career in the regional promotion Shooto Japan. After earning a belt in Shooto, he captured RIZIN’s featherweight title at RIZIN 25. While he kept his momentum going in 2021 with a victory over Vugar Karamov inside the Tokyo Dome, he eventually suffered a three-fight losing streak, which only came to an end this year. After a few years of struggle, he will try to get a big win this weekend.

Lower on the card, flyweights Jo Arai and Hiroya will compete in a matchup of skill versus popularity.

Hiroya is, on paper, not a successful fighter. With a negative record of eight wins, 12 losses, and one draw, it’s hard to understand why he’s on this card. However, when considering that he has gained a large following through his presence on the MMA reality show “BREAKING DOWN,” it all makes sense. He will go up against Jo Arai, who is on an incredibly impressive run on the regional scene that has seen him pick up belts at both flyweight and strawweight (yes, strawweight!).

If there’s one thing that New Year’s Eve MMA shows, it’s that MMA is a large world with so many things going on inside it. RIZIN 45 offers a peak into many different parts of the sport: Some of the most elite fighters, some who are adventurous or bold, and many who have a story beyond what their profile on any fighting database displays. On Sunday, they’ll all be under the same roof inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

