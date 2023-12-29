Manny Pacquiao set for 2024 special rules match against Muay Thai legend Buakaw

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao isn’t done with his fighting career yet. The 45-year-old politician will appear in the squared ring against a fellow legend in combat sports in the coming year.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Buakaw Banchamek set for April 2024

Manny Pacquiao will square off against Muay Thai great Buakaw Banchamek in an event Billed as the ‘Match of Legends.’ It takes place on April 20th at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

But contrary to what many may initially think, Buakaw won’t be able to use his patented kicks. The exhibition bout will involve international boxing rules with a special ruleset: six three-minute rounds with two-minute breaks. The two fighters agreed to a 155-pound catchweight.

What is at stake?

While the bout will not reflect on either fighter’s professional records, the winner will receive 10M baht or roughly $290,000 on top of their purses. The WBC will also present a special belt.

The 41-year-old Buakaw fought in only one boxing match when he competed against Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand in 2022. He won via first-round knockout.

Manny Pacquiao recognizes what his opponent brings to the table.

“I need to prepare, knowing I will need at least 90% to deal with Buakaw,” he said during an earlier press conference to promote the bout.

“Muay Thai, I like. But I think it must be difficult using all those elbows and kicks and knees. Probably Muay Thai is harder than boxing.”

Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek face off during a presser in Thailand. | Peerapon Boonyakiat / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

A professional fighter since he was 17, Buakaw continues to compete in kickboxing and Muay Thai. He fought five times in 2023, including a bare-knuckle Muay Thai bout in November against fellow legend Saenchai at BKFC Thailand 5. He won via unanimous decision.

His last fight took place early this month against Spain’s Nayanesh Ayman in Bangkok, a bout he also won by decision. His combined kickboxing and Muay Thai record stands at 242-24-14, with 2 NCs.

Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, retired from professional competition in 2021 following a loss to Yordenis Ugas. He lost on the scorecards, along with the WBA title.

In December 2022, Pacquiao faced Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo in a six-round exhibition. He won via decision. Around that time, he also announced his signing with Rizin, but nothing ever came to fruition.

There were also talks about a fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, according to the Irishman himself. The supposed bout would take place in the Middle East, but nothing has been made official.

Manny Pacquiao’s pro record stands at 62-8-2.

