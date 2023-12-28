Lawsuit claims MTK used boxer’s bank accounts to launder drug money for Kinahan cartel

Welcome back to Crime Desk, where I collect stories that involve both combat sports and crime. The lead story for this edition focuses on the now defunct MTK Global and a claim that the one-time boxing powerhouse was using its fighters’ bank accounts to launder money for the Kinahan Organized Crime Group.

Lawsuit versus MTK Global produces new discovery items

An MTK fight night event in 2022. | Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

In 2020 JoJo Diaz signed with MTK Global, the company founded by accused mob boss Daniel Kinahan. In doing so they prompted a lawsuit from Moses Heredia, who accused them of poaching his fighter. That lawsuit now threatens to expose all their secrets.

MTK closed down in 2022 after the US government sanctioned Kinahan and put a $5 million reward on his head. That came after years of MTK claiming Kinahan was not involved with the company, despite top MTK talents like Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Darren Till talking up how much they adored Kinahan and trusted him as a friend and personal advisor.

Heredia’s lawsuit against MTK named Kinahan as a defendant and claimed MTK was responsible for RICO offenses (racketeering and corruption) in the US.

On December 13 Heredia and his team told the court they had secured a number of experts who will give testimony regarding boxing finances, purses and fee structures and models regarding what level of damages would be appropriate in this case.

Here’s that document below:

Sunday World, one of a number of Irish outlets that covers all things related to the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, reported on some of these latest court developments.

That outlet secured access to an unsealed court transcript where Heredia’s lawyer Eric Montalvo accused MTK of laundering money through the bank accounts of the fighters they had on their roster.

During the hearing Montalvo claimed he traveled across Europe and the Middle East to discover MTK’s business practises. He told the court that MTK would make agreements with fighters that saw MTK take zero percent of earnings.

“In the discovery in the litigation, it reveals that MTK would enter into zero percent agreements with the fighters, and then push in half a million to a million dollars’ worth of euros in increments, and then you would see that money leave the fighter’s bank account in also large sums.

“So, it appears this is a mechanism upon which they were moving their money. So, I was pretty happy on that development.”

In 2020 Kinahan attempted to brand himself as a boxing kingmaker. Tyson Fury publicly thanked him for setting up deals to fight Anthony Joshua. Kinahan also took on public roles with sporting organizations in Dubai (where he was reportedly living after escaping an assassination attempt in Dublin) and Bahrain.

But that all fell away after the US sanctions hit. Reports in Ireland now suggest that Kinahan’s safe haven in the UAE is under threat with increased co-operation between Irish authorities and their Emirati counterparts.

India suspends wrestling federation after athlete protests

Top Inidian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia protesting India’s wrestling federation in May. | Hindustan Times, IMAGO

Indian wrestling remains in crisis as the country’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports suspends the Wrestling Federation of India shortly after the WFI elected new leadership (per Aljazeera). The suspension comes after some of the country’s top wrestlers protested Sanjay Singh being elected to replace Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment and intimidation involving female wrestlers. Sanjay Singh was one of his top aides.

Sakshi Malik, who won Bronze at the 2016 Olympics, announced her retirement from the sport due to Sanjay Singh’s election. Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze at the 2020 Olympics, said he will return one of India’s top civilian prizes, in protest over the election.

Chuck Liddell accuses ex-wife of being in contempt of court orders

Chuck Liddell at UFC 274. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Chuck Liddell and his ex-wife Heidi Liddell have been embroiled in a bitter divorce and child custody case. The latest chapter in this sad tale was initially published by RadarOnline, who say that Liddell has demanded a court find Heidi in contempt for preventing his children from celebrating his birthday with him.

Liddell claims his ex-wife “intentionally denied and/or refused” to comply with a court order that stipulated that their minor children spend his birthday with him from 9 am to 7 pm on December 17.

Liddell claimed he went to his ex-wife’s home to pick up his kids, but that Heidi left the house with the children in her car and refused to let him speak with them.

The former spouses had agreed to joint legal custody of their children last month, dropping competing orders to have the other stripped of custody.

Liddell has requested a court hearing in January to discuss this matter.

Palate Cleanser

I’m not just the crime guy here, I’m also the sumo guy. I didn’t have time to write about this video over the holiday period, so I’ll share it here. “I tried sumo” videos are a dime a dozen on YouTube, but this video is a little different. Strongman Martins Licis spent 72 hours at the Tatsunami stable, which is a very legit stable and home to one of the best sumo wrestlers on the planet, Hoshoryu (who sadly did not appear in the video). Despite that, I really enjoyed this and liked how much reverence Licis showed for the sport and its athletes.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

