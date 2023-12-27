Conor McGregor’s ‘patience is wearing thin,’ furious with treatment during UFC layoff

'They f--ng' should open the flood gates for me.' - Conor McGregor | Shootpi / ABACAPRESS, IMAGO

Happy holidays, ya filthy animals! Welcome to this week’s edition of The MMA Hangover, where we kick things off with frustrated UFC star Conor McGregor.

We all remember the glory days of ‘The Notorious,’ a presence we saw at least twice in a calendar year of UFC pay-per-views. But since that career-altering injury in 2021, McGregor has been on the sidelines.

Now, the 35-year-old former champ-champ is clamoring for a comeback.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is losing patience over inactivity

Despite his absence, McGregor has been a fixture in major sports events. The brash Irish star was in Riyadh for the Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder-bannered event.

And whenever Conor McGregor is around, you can expect a few memeable moments.

Catching up with my uncle for the holidays after I convinced him to go all-in on crypto in 2021: pic.twitter.com/RLnsHeC60H — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 24, 2023

He also had a chance on the mic with a brief conversation with Gareth Davies for TalkSport. And he made the most out of it by airing out some frustrations.

❌ “The Mac has loads to offer! The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any!”



😡 “Give me something. No ones ever been treated the way I’m getting treated.”



Conor McGregor says he’s ‘patiently waiting’ for a fight in boxing or MMA pic.twitter.com/ZeWP1jFf8I — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 23, 2023

“Get me back in there! Get the Mac back in there, yeah? The Mac has loads to offer, and loads to deliver!”

What seems to irk McGregor was supposed talks about a Manny Pacquiao fight in the Middle East, while he hasn’t received offers of any form from the UFC.

“They’re talking Manny, I don’t give a… they’re talking Manny here in Saudi. The lads in the UFC aren’t really talking any!”

McGregor then vented about the talks about his planned return, which became a bit of a touchy subject.

“Give me something. I was supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December (2023)!

“For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sold more than all of them combined, yeah!?” he said, with a vein almost popping out of his left temple. “I sold more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has ever been treated the way I’m getting treated this minute.

McGregor admitted that the waiting game is starting to get to him.

“I’m waiting! And me patience is wearing thin on me waiting, yeah.”

It is, indeed, surprising to get nothing but vague statements from the UFC regarding the return of its biggest superstar and cash cow.

But the fight game is fast-paced, fickle, and forgetful. Lucrative brand values aside, being away from the public eye will hurt your stock. Even a Conor McGregor will fall into obscurity sooner than later, and we’re probably already seeing it happen right before our eyes.

I can’t blame him and his frustrations. But what will his return mean in 2024? We’ll all just have to wait and see.

In Other News

Sean Strickland at UFC 293. | DAN HIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

Chael Sonnen wasn’t a fan of the Sean Strickland-Dricus Du Plessis brawl at UFC 296

One of the biggest side stories at UFC 296 centered around some extracurriculars outside the Octagon. Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis engaged in a melee in the stands amidst women and children, which ended in the champ’s removal from the arena.

For some fans, that scuffle was a more entertaining watch than the one-sided headliner. But for MMA’s resident Bad Guy Chael Sonnen, there was nothing pleasant about it.

“It’s not as though that wasn’t dealt with. But no, I don’t like that stuff,” he said in his recent guest appearance on the MMA Hour, where he also made peace with host Ariel Helwani.

“I’m not a prude about it, but that isn’t fight promotion – that’s fighting, and that isn’t sanctioned fighting. That’s illegal fighting.”

“I’m not a prude, but I don’t like when the punches get thrown. You’ve got to be able to have these back and forth [interactions], and you got to have a level of honor, and no, I didn’t like that.”

I guess there really is honor among thieves. Or, in this case, gangsters.

Fighters’ Words

Nate Diaz does what Nate Diaz wants, and he seems to be heading back home. At least, that’s what his recent tweets implied.

UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 23, 2023

And when you have that big of a name and the impression of being an easy matchup, responses will just fly in.

Don't be scared homie. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 24, 2023

Hold tight. I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter 📞. https://t.co/MFSHlrFXIm — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 24, 2023

For this next one, many of you are probably thinking, ‘Why even give him the platform?’ Well, the guy is a cringey quote goldmine. And this should be the last one… for now.

Colby Covington is on Fox News claiming the judges gave Leon Edwards the win because he’s a Trump supporter 😅 pic.twitter.com/o7qy5XTgEY — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 21, 2023

In Case You Missed It

Ten worst mistakes in UFC fights, ever: Our editors ranked some of the most notable in-fight blunders in recent memory. (link)

‘Day of Reckoning’ results: Eddie Mercado recaps this weekend’s boxing event in Riyadh. (link)

BE’s malware update: Developer Terence Pek fills us in on what’s going on with Bloody Elbow’s efforts to fix the site’s malware issues. (link)

Hangover Cure

We all have our top picks for Christmas movies. You’ve got your Home Alones, cheese fests like The Holiday, and all-time classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

But one title that may stick out like a sore thumb for some is 1988’s Die Hard when John McLane first introduced himself to the world. If you’ve wondered why it’s made the list of favorite flicks during the holidays, this podcast may have an answer for you.

TL; DW: Here’s actor Peter Billingsley’s explanation:

“That relationship between John McClane and his estranged wife, they’re fractured, but by the end, they learn to forgive each other. There’s hope, there’s joy, and they’re going to go and have a great Christmas morning with their kids.”

Christmas movie or not, it’s the type of flick you’d sit through until the end when you see it randomly pop up on TV, regardless of the time of year.

If this year was rough on you, here’s to a blissful 2024. Cheers!

Share this story

About the author