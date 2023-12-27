Ex-UFC champ Cody Garbrandt targeting all the wrong fights | Hate to see it

Cody Garbrandt bows to the audience at UFC 296. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

It’s the holidays, so readers might think that my haterism would go into hibernation, filling this column with nothing other than Christmas joy. They’d be wrong. The combat sports news cycle never stops presenting us with fools, follies, and nuggets of goodness, festivities be damned.

This week, Cody Garbrandt has thoughts about his first set of back-to-back wins since 2016; ‘Korean Zombie’ is talking about his decision to retire from MMA; Bibiano Fernandes is airing out some dirty laundry; and Dricus Du Plessis is grasping the olive branch with Sean Strickland.

LOVE TO SEE IT

Former UFC title contender Chan Sung Jung sounds truly retired (at least from MMA)

Sometimes in the combat sports world we have find our gratitude where we can take it. As Tony Ferguson has illustrated for the past half-decade now, walking away when the chips are down can be nearly impossible for some fighters. And, of course, when the chips are up? Then there’s no reason to quit.

The task only seems doubly difficult when the athlete in question has failed to reach the pinnacle they dreamed of in their time as a fighter. Much like Ferguson’s failure to win a unified lightweight belt, the ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung had big hopes of featherweight gold—competing for titles in both 2013 and 2022.

That kind of longevity, in and of itself, is a testament to TKZ’s greatness inside the Octagon. A fighter who always made sure to give fans a show, went out on back-to-back stoppage losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. An ideal end to his career? No. But, as revealed in a recent MMA Hour interview, it seems to be a legacy he’s very much at peace with.

“The Max Holloway fight,” Jung answered when asked what his favorite fight of his career was (transcript via MMA Fighting). Because everything was perfect; the timing, my opponent being Max Holloway, the audience, the crowd, the love that they showed me. I’ve had my share of fights in life but this fight is the only fight that I have zero regret after the fight is finished, even though I lost via knockout. This is the only fight that I have completely zero regrets, so I would choose my last fight as the most memorable one.”

If there’s any hesitation to be had in the good vibes festival of a Korean Zombie interview it’s in the moment where, despite noting that he decided to retire from MMA because “I felt that I don’t have the chin anymore,” Jung added that while he’s done competing in the cage, he might still consider some work in the ring.

“If I get the opportunity, maybe boxing? A lot of MMA fighters try out boxing so why not me? Boxing would be fun for me.”

Hopefully this is more pipe dream than reality. He’s not wrong that a lot of former MMA fighters are jumping into boxing late in their careers, but that move hasn’t been creating a whole lot of great fights. And if brain damage is the concern he says it is, a heavier pair of gloves won’t be a big help. Thanks for all the memories TKZ, maybe try some BJJ tourneys to keep the competitive fires burning.

Dricus Du Plessis not making a big deal out of Sean Strickland fight

As aforementioned, it often feels like the good stuff in the combat sports news cycle has to be sifted out. Sluiced from the non-stop torrent of newly filed criminal cases and blase fight announcements. In this case, it seems we’ve got something of a surprise on our hands in the middleweight division, with the brewing rivalry between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Notably, in an MMA world populated constantly by unresolved street beefs, strange grudges, and training camp hostilities, DDP and Strickland don’t want to let a little fist fight spoil their mutual respect for one another.

Things got a little heated in the lead-up to UFC 296, when the South African upcoming title challenger took a verbal swing at the champ and his history of trauma and child abuse. Though never one to shy away from mocking his opponents, it seems those comments hit a little too close to home for Strickland, who hopped a row of seats at UFC 296 to brawl with Du Plessis just a couple days later.

A few blows were exchanged, nobody was seriously hurt and—while the whole thing absolutely doesn’t need encouraging—it seems both men are on better footing for their chance to blow off a little steam.

“There’s no hard feelings,” Du Plessis said in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I still have the world’s respect for Sean Strickland. He’s a real man. I said it, and he showed that (at UFC 296). I mean, he stood up for himself and he did what he – that’s what a real man does.

“He stood up for himself. Listen, did he behave like a champion? Probably not. But at the end of the day, champion or not, we are fighters. We are not football players. We are not sprinters. We are fighters, and that’s what we do. It’s in our DNA.”

Is it all self aggrandizing macho bullshit? Absolutely. But that’s kinda all we’re really doing here at the end of the day anyway, pumping people up for their ability to deliver a beating or take one.



Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland seems set up to be a pretty fun, interesting fight. If these two are going to go after each other a bit beforehand in the lead up, then the least we can ask is that they don’t try to turn it into some kind of court case. It’s not charity work for sick orphans or some other act of true benevolence, but sometimes its’ enough for a fighter to just not get really annoying when they don’t have to be.

HATE TO SEE IT

Cody Garbrandt vs. Dominic Cruz 2? ‘No Love’ says no way

There are few fighters who have had such a remarkable rise and fall as Cody Garbrandt did in the UFC. Once the brightest prospect in Team Alpha Male’s stable, ‘No Love’ shot to contender ship on the back of an unbeaten 10-0 record, compiled in just four years of fighting as a pro. A remarkable achievement that entirely realized his potential as a true MMA phenom.

That rise, of course, was capped off by a legendary performance against Dominick Cruz to actually win UFC gold. It also marked the beginning of the end. Still very much in the prime of his career, Garbrandt lost back-to-back title fights against T.J. Dillashaw. A KO loss to Pedro Munhoz followed that. And while he broke the skid with a 2 round shellacking of Raphael Assuncao, losses to Rob Font and Kai Kara-France proved that the then 30-year-old hadn’t righted the ship.

An incredibly tepid victory over Trevin Jones didn’t give much hope of a return to contendership (even if Joe Rogan seemed to think so). But now, after detonating Brian Kelleher earlier this month at UFC 296, it looks like Garbrandt is once again set up for big fights, and if he has his way about it, more hard losses too.

The one possible, truly high-profile bout out there for the Ohio native feels like it would come from a rematch of his miracle moment. Dominick Cruz has gone through his own ups and downs lately, losing to Marlon Vera back in August of last year. But all throughout that time, the ‘Dominator’ has remained a high level performer in a way that Garbrandt largely hasn’t. Is Cody still just too slick, and too fast? Could Dom get a chance at redemption before his own days in the Octagon are through?



Sounds like we’ll never know.

“Honestly, that fight doesn’t interest me,” Cody Garbrandt said in a recent ESPN interview (transcript via MMA Junkie). “What else am I supposed to do with the guy? I mean, go in and knock him out this time? That’s the only thing that would go put a statement or top that. It’s so hard to top that performance.”

Instead, after his victory over Kelleher at UFC 296, Garbrandt set his sights on one of MMA’s biggest punchers under 155 lbs, former Brazilian flyweight champion Deiveson Figureiredo. Figgy is fresh off his own return to form, with a stifling win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan back on December 2nd. It was a victory that had ‘Deus Da Guerra’ looking every bit as dangerous as he did in his prime.

The other name on Garbrandt’s lips?

“I think a clash course with Sean [O’Malley] is definitely in the near future, a money fight. That’s what it’s all about. What is going to bring the most eyes to these fights. Sean and I have history. I would just love to go and smack him around.”

At this point, it seems nearly unthinkable that Garbrandt’s chin is ever truly going to come back to him. Durability may not have been his biggest problem when Dillashaw beat the brakes off him the first time, but with 4 KO losses in his last eight fights, I have trouble imagining a late-career Arlovski kind of renaissance for the 32-year-old.

A fight with Cruz feels like a lot of fun, because there’s a story there and still some meaning to it, and because Cruz has never been the biggest puncher at 135 lbs. Not even in his prime. Figueiredo and O’Malley are about as dangerous as dangerous gets and it’s hard to look at those kinds of bookings and think that anything other than another knockout loss for Garbrandt is waiting in the future.

Bibiano Fernandes reminds us that ONE is smoke & mirrors

Way back in 2012, Bibiano Fernandes was one of the hottest commodities in all of MMA. Fresh off a tech sub of Yoshiro Maeda at Dream’s final event before shutting its doors for good, questions abound as to where the 13-3 buzzsaw of a bantamweight talent would land next.

For fans who had been hoping we’d get to see Fernandes make the jump over to the UFC and their newly adopted 135 lb. division (following the shuttering of the WEC in 2011), hopes were soon dashed. Fernandes opted instead to sign a contract to compete with ONE Championship (then ONE FC), sealing his fate forever as one of the best ‘could have been’ talents to never compete in the Octagon.

That’s not to say he didn’t have plenty of his own success. Fernades won the ONE title in 2013, defending it seven times before losing the belt in a rematch to Kevin Belingon (who he would fight four times total in the promotion). But, that stint more recently included 2.5 years of inactivity, followed by a pair of losses, and then another year without a fight booking, before Fernandes got notice that his contract would not be renewed into 2024.

If he had it all to do over again, would the Singapore based promotion still be the path the now 44-year-old would have taken? In a recent interview with MMA Fighting he was quick to warn other talents of working for ONE, even if he doesn’t exactly regret it (it still sounds like he does).

“It was the right thing to do at that moment,” Fernandes told MMA Fighting of signing with ONE. “I went there and did my part. The promotion wasn’t big, but it was growing. Aoki and I, we helped the promotion grow. I did my part the way I had to do, but there are many things I can’t say. I hope no other athlete goes through what I went through. I hope no organization treats athletes the way I was treated, but I think that will happen. That’s why it’s very important that you have a good manager. I made the mistake of not fighting it when they took my manager from my side.”

As for why Fernandes can’t talk much about the problems it seems very clear he has had over his years working with ONE? As Bloody Elbow illuminated back in October, that’s because the promotion has anti-disparagement language built into their contracts that doesn’t just prevent fighters from speaking out against the promotion while signed to fight there, but prevents them from dishing dirt for the rest of their lives.

Worth noting in here as well, Fernandes’ coach for the bulk of his career is none other than current ONE VP Matt Hume. Even that relationship doesn’t seem like it was strong enough to stop ‘The Flash’ from getting stuck in the morass that ONE’s business model seems to entail.

At one point in time this man was one of the very best bantamweight talents in the world. Joe Rogan recently lamented that elite fighters who spend their careers outside the UFC waste their potential away from the eyes of fans who are devoted almost entirely to the Endeavor-owned promotion. Obviously there are strong examples out there to counter that narrative, but I can’t help feeling Fernandes truly lost out big when he ended up in ONE.

