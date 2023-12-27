Subscribe
MMA News MMA Podcasts
0

The MMA Bunker: How Power Slap got pushed through so fast

Stephie Haynes took over the Bunker again with investigative journalist Zach Arnold for an informative discussion on how Power Slap got rushed through for sanctioning.

By: Stephie Haynes | 18 seconds ago
The MMA Bunker: How Power Slap got pushed through so fast

Listen to the MMA Bunker now!

Listen to the latest episode of The MMA Bunker!

Zach Arnold discusses how Power Slap got sanctioned in California

While our fearless leader battles malware demons and other wicked foes, I sneaked back into his bunker for another chat with longtime investigative journalist Zach Arnold. I don’t know where Nate hid the shotgun (even though I said it was by the door), and I’m pretty sure that the mongrel outside the gates isn’t his mighty hound, but I did pull the shades and I looked under the lampshades for listening devices.

Zach has an incredible pair of articles up on our regular Substack that chronicle the events leading to the surprising decision by California to sanction Power Slap. If you’d like to read them and/or follow along, you can find them here and here. We get a point by point examination of the key players, events leading to the hush-hush meeting and potential outcomes. Suffice to say that now that California has fallen, the rest of the dominoes will, as well. Let’s take a look at our main bullet points of the conversation:

  1. Why was the meeting to sanction Power Slap held on a Saturday?
  2. How does Mark Hunt’s lawsuit figure in?
  3. Proving/disproving drug test results explainer
  4. Did Endeavor know in advance that Power Slap was getting sanctioned?
  5. Why was there no written legal analysis?
  6. What is a waiver asserting jurisdiction?
  7. Why was this decision rushed out?
  8. Why did they lump Bare Knuckle and Power Slap together at this meeting?
  9. Defining the Zuffa myth 
  10. Explain the gold standard
  11. Where were the doctors?
  12. “Trained athletes”
  13. How Ronda Rousey’s mother is involved
  14. How influential was Hunter Campbell at this meeting?
  15. Athlete transport to hospitals and how that figures in
  16. Establishing a trend
  17. Using UFC image to prop up illusion of safety
  18. First mover status + reg. capture
  19. Market for Power Slap
  20. Medical community response
  21. Why Cali is Holy Grail
(L-R) Russel Kainoa Rivero slaps Ayjay Static Hintz in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 - Wolverine vs Bell event on May 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.
(L-R) Russel Kainoa Rivero slaps Ayjay Static Hintz in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 – Wolverine vs Bell event on May 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. | Louis Grasse of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Subscribe to The Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack!

Thank you for reading this article and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

For free previews of our shows, follow us on SoundcloudApple PodcastsSpotifyPodBeanPocket Casts or anywhere else you find your podcasts.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Ex-UFC champ Cody Garbrandt targeting all the wrong fights | Hate to see it
Ex-UFC champ Cody Garbrandt targeting all the wrong fights | Hate to see it
Zane Simon | December 27
Conor McGregor’s ‘patience is wearing thin,’ furious with treatment during UFC layoff
McGregor's 'patience is wearing thin,' furious with treatment during UFC layoff
Milan Ordoñez | December 27
UFC 300? Paulo Costa prods ‘Chechen fraud’ Khamzat Chimaev
'Chechen fraud' - Paulo Costa teases Khamzat Chimaev, eyes UFC 300 fight
Lucas Rezende | December 26
Read more stories