The MMA Bunker: How Power Slap got pushed through so fast

Zach Arnold discusses how Power Slap got sanctioned in California

While our fearless leader battles malware demons and other wicked foes, I sneaked back into his bunker for another chat with longtime investigative journalist Zach Arnold. I don’t know where Nate hid the shotgun (even though I said it was by the door), and I’m pretty sure that the mongrel outside the gates isn’t his mighty hound, but I did pull the shades and I looked under the lampshades for listening devices.

Zach has an incredible pair of articles up on our regular Substack that chronicle the events leading to the surprising decision by California to sanction Power Slap. If you’d like to read them and/or follow along, you can find them here and here. We get a point by point examination of the key players, events leading to the hush-hush meeting and potential outcomes. Suffice to say that now that California has fallen, the rest of the dominoes will, as well. Let’s take a look at our main bullet points of the conversation:

Why was the meeting to sanction Power Slap held on a Saturday? How does Mark Hunt’s lawsuit figure in? Proving/disproving drug test results explainer Did Endeavor know in advance that Power Slap was getting sanctioned? Why was there no written legal analysis? What is a waiver asserting jurisdiction? Why was this decision rushed out? Why did they lump Bare Knuckle and Power Slap together at this meeting? Defining the Zuffa myth Explain the gold standard Where were the doctors? “Trained athletes” How Ronda Rousey’s mother is involved How influential was Hunter Campbell at this meeting? Athlete transport to hospitals and how that figures in Establishing a trend Using UFC image to prop up illusion of safety First mover status + reg. capture Market for Power Slap Medical community response Why Cali is Holy Grail

(L-R) Russel Kainoa Rivero slaps Ayjay Static Hintz in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 – Wolverine vs Bell event on May 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. | Louis Grasse of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

