WTF – Karate Santa says ‘Tis the season… to get your ass beat

Happy holidays, kids. Whether it’s Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Festivus, or Hayley Williams’ birthday, it’s good to have you all around this holiday season. Your favorite online Karate magazine thanks you for sticking with us, and we hope to continue to deliver for you moving forward.

And speaking of Karate, we’re gonna continue in the vein of the absurd Thanksgiving stunt I pulled last month. Why? Because my sense of shame has been decreasing at quite the rapid pace over the years. Dignity is something I possess. Quite a large amount, actually. But shame? No, that’s gotta die. I will never stop making an ass out of myself on the internet, so help me God.

Jingle all the way to the ER

Saint Nick, Chris Kringle, Krampus’ stepdad… whatever you wanna call him, Santa Claus is a beloved figure worldwide. Even in some places where Christianity and Christmas aren’t that widely celebrated, it’s hard to hate Santa. The man works his ass off travelling around the world and giving gifts to children expecting nothing in return.

That’s a difficult and stressful calling. There’s dangers in this job. And the old man certainly has something for anyone that tries to stop him in his mission to bring joy on a global scale. Karate.

You ain’t ready for these katas, son. This is the type of Karate you don’t see south of Alaska, and for good reason.

Even the kid in the white gi just realized that maybe they ought to talk to that man extra nice if he wants a copy of that new Ratchet and Clank. Last thing anyone wants is some dude sliding down their chimney and Karate chopping them in the dome for being insolent. Look at my man’s flow right here:

We’ve seen Santa fighting before. Multiple ones, at that. But they didn’t bring that Karate flavor to the table like my man up here. He’s flexing so hard that nobody’s giving him any grief for being on the mats with boots on. That’s some high-level disrespect. But nobody’s calling him on it. Would you? Do you want these problems?

Those elves won’t be ready for what’s coming to them if they start an uprising. None of them got Karate like this.

Also, here’s a video of Old Man Santa and his wife beating the absolute snot out of each other for some reason. The only way to settle their dispute? Karate.

Thanks, I hate it.

Sambo techniques

I love Jeff Chan. This guy’s got some great instructionals on his YouTube channel, and this is one of them. Check out these throws and sweeps, maybe it’ll help elevate your game.

Tonfas? Sure. Tonfas.

Tonfas are just cool to me. Loved them since I first saw them watching action movies as a kid. And here’s a look at the proper use and a variety of techniques for them.

Smooth Savate

This is an exceptional collection of clips from different Savate matches. Tons of finishes, and no fluff. Americans have this erroneous conception of the French, but those dudes are tough as hell. Check this out:

Samart was a gift to us all

We end the week with a look at Samart Tiptarnai, also known as Samart Payakaroon. This man was an elite Muay Thai competitor that was simply magical. YouTube creator The Modern Martial Artist gives us a look at this striking ace and why he was so special. His movement was such a problem for opponents, and it set up his offense brilliantly.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

