UFC 300? Paulo Costa prods ‘Chechen fraud’ Khamzat Chimaev

Hello, boys and girls. It is Monday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat. You know, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community (from the UFC and beyond), all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

This week, we’ve got Paulo Costa once again trying to provoke Khamzat Chimaev, Cris Cyborg’s future plans, an untimely death in the jiu-jitsu community and much more. So let’s dive right in.

Paulo Costa still wants a piece of Khamzat Chimaev

It sounds like UFC middleweight Paulo Costa just might have some big plans for 2024.

‘Borrachinha’ is currently paired up against former champion Robert Whittaker to fight at UFC 298, but the Brazilian hasn’t forgotten about another contender he has been looking to take on for some time now: Khamzat Chimaev.

On his official Twitter profile, Paulo Costa sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev, while also teasing a possible quick turnaround at UFC 300 after the Whittaker match in February.

Gourmet chenchen fraud still hidden. I gonna fight Whittaker feb 17 and also April ufc 300 and while this bum 🧁trying get some muscles 😂🫵 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 22, 2023

“Gourmet Chechen fraud still hidden. I’m gonna fight Whittaker on February 17 and also in April at UFC 300 while this bum is still trying to get some muscles.’

Paulo Costa’s whole shtick has never been entertaining to me, nor have I ever thought he was good enough to become a champion. He’s clearly learned to negotiate with the UFC and has carved out a spot for himself with fans, but other than that? It gets kind of exhausting reading those silly remarks again and again when the man hasn’t fought since August 2022.

Cris Cyborg is ready to have kids

Moving on from Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev, it’s time to follow up on an ongoing story.

Just last week, I ran a story on Cris Cyborg still being interested in facing Kayla Harrison and how that could possibly be the last fight of her career. Well, now the Brazilian is sharing more about her future plans on her official Twitter account.

Once interested in facing Larissa Pacheco, now Cyborg just sounds like Harrison is the only fight separating herself from retiring from the sport. At least according to her latest tweets on the matter.

“If my fight against Cat Zingano ends up being my last one in MMA, that was a great fight. But I feel like lots of fans will be disappointed if I retired without fighting Kayla. Pete Murray, Donn Davis, I’m taking my career one fight at a time.”

Se a luta contra Cat Zingano acabar sendo a última da minha carreira no MMA foi uma ótima luta, mas sinto que muitos fãs ficarão desapontados se eu me aposentar antes de lutar com Kayla 👊🏽 @PeteMurrayPFL @DonnDavisPFL Vou levar minha carreira uma luta de cada vez agora. https://t.co/NrbnqYdchc — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 19, 2023

Later on, when replying to fan who believed Cyborg could still be fighting well into her 50’s, the 38-year-old mentioned a desire to have kids before it’s too late.

“I had a good relationship with my previous promoter, we had great communication. I’m getting too old to deal with a new promoter who’s still learning the business. I’m ready to have kids.”

com meu antigo promotor o relacionamento foi fácil e tivemos uma ótima comunicação. Estou ficando velho demais para lidar com um novo promotor aprendendo o esporte. Estou pronto para ter filhos — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 19, 2023

If Cyborg retired now, she would still be the most accomplished women’s MMA fighter, right? UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta belts with multiple defenses in different divisions is no joke. Of course there’s always that one fight everyone would still like to see and right now that’s Kayla Harrison, but honestly, that’s already an incredible track record.

Pitbull

Speaking of accomplished champions, Patricio Freire is ready to put an unsuccessful 2023 behind him a turn over a new leaf in 2024.

Being the Bellator featherweight champion at the time the Professional Fighters League acquired their rival promotion, Freire is expected to take on his PFL counterpart Jesus Pinedo to unify both titles in 2024.

In an interview with Combate (transcribed by Bloody Elbow), Freire explained how he feels ahead of the fight and compared Pinedo to other fighters with a similar style and body type that he was able to defeat in the past.

“We’ll see who bites the hardest, right? Jesus Pinedo is a very tough fighter. He’s coming off three knockout wins. He’s tall, a southpaw, but I’m used to that kind of game. One of my last opponents in the featherweight division was A.J. McKee, who’s also a tall, explosive, southpaw. I know they have different styles, but to me, being shorter and orthodox, facing taller guys feels very familiar. I feel comfortable. I’m going to snap his win streak and go back to the win column, God willing.”

This has fireworks written all over it. Freire may be getting old, but he’s still smart and dangerous, especially when he’s so eager to snap his losing skid. Meanwhile, Pinedo is on a roll and has show just how powerful can be during his 2023 run. This should be a great one.

A pioneer has passed away

Moving on to a little bit of sad news, a pioneer in women’s MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu has passed away last week.

At only 52-years-of-age, Carmem ‘Casca-Grossa’ died after battling stomach cancer in her home town of Belem, Para. During her career, Casca-Grossa won seven world titles and was an 18-time jiu-jitsu champion.

In 2018, the athlete had already been forced to have part of her left leg amputated, but that did not stop Franca from competing. In 2021, at 48, she won the Absolute belt and a gold medal in 155-pound division at the Brazilian Para-Championship of Jiu-Jitsu.

Though her MMA career was brief, she still paved the way for women’s MMA by having one fight 20 years ago, in December 2003, which she lost via submission to Ana Carolina. Though that’s her only recorded win on Sherdog, Franca herself used to say her record used to be 7-3, with her first outing happening in 1996.

All warriors have to go at some point. Carmem’s passing was early, but she left her name in the history was a great example of resilience, even after facing major setbacks. Rest in peace.

A ring girl with a bun in the oven

While one life ends, another one begins.

This is not exactly fight-related, but I felt it was fitting after the Carmem Casca-Grossa news.

The UFC’s first ever Brazilian ring girl has announced that she is expecting her first child. On her official Instagram profile, Camila Oliveira announced the news alongside her partner.

“Everything we’ve ever dreamt of just became true. We have the proof of our love in my womb. We’re going to be parents. Thank you, God, for allowing me to live this with the love of my life.”

Camila Oliveira became the first ever UFC ring girl from the South American fight capital right around the time the promotion was hitting its peak of popularity in Brazil in 2013. It’s cool that’s she still around a decade later. I mostly don’t pay attention to ring girls, but she has become part of that time and what the UFC used to mean in Brazil at its popularity peak.

A Brazilian Beat

Well, this Beat is coming out on December 25 and I’m not one to let such dates just pass by with no celebration. So we’re having a Christimas special today.

Ever since the 2001 album, Natal de Cavaquinho, was released it seems to always be playing on Christmas Day at my parents’ or other relatives’ homes. It was a nice collection of Christmas songs converted into samba style, heavily relying on the ‘cavaquinho’ (an instrument similar to the ukulele) to lead the songs.

It’s a quite nostalgic album for me, so I thought it would be a proper way to cap off this Brazil Beat, as well as this year of 2023. So here’s their version of the most well-known Christmas song possible: Jingle Bells.

That’s it for this week (and year), folks! See you all in 2024! Stay safe.

Lucas out.

