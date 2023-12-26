Subscribe
Boxing Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales
0

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales: Live streams, results, video highlights, fight card, start time

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales is the perfect gift for boxing fans. Check out how to watch it here!

By: Tim Bissell | 2 mins ago
Preview

Naoya Inoue, The Monster, is here to usher in the New Year for fight fans. In Tokyo, on Boxing Day, he takes on Marlon Tapales in an attempt to become the undisputed super bantamweight champion. The 25-0 Inoue is, of course, already the undisputed bantamweight champion.

He picked up the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles in July, with an eight round destruction of Stephen Fulton.

Tapales come into this fight with a 37-3 record. He won the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles in April with a split decision win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev. He is a former WBO bantamweight champion.

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales results, full fight card, and highlights

Main card

Start date and time

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales goes down on Tuesday, December 26 at 5 a.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at around 7 a.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for Inoue vs. Tapales at the Airake Arena in Tokyo are available from here.

Live streams

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

ESPN+ costs %10.99 a month. Annual plans are available for $109.99.

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
