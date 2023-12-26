Technical Breakdown: How Naoya Inoue outgunned Marlon Tapales to become 2-weight undisputed boxing champ

Naoya Inoue joined an exclusive club this boxing day, stopping Marlon Tapales in 10 to become undisputed at two weight classes. He joins Terence Crawford as the second boxer to have done this in 2023, but also the second since the four-belt era began.

He didn’t have it all his own way though, Tapales adjusting well to early adversity and forcing Inoue to rethink his approach several times before he found the finish. Not that Inoue ever looked in danger of losing, but he had to work for his reward here. Let’s take a look.

The Breakdown: How Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales squared off

So yes, Marlon Tapales came to fight. Most previous opponents who have taken Inoue into later rounds have done so by playing it very conservative (the notable exceptions to this are Nonito Donaire in their first fight, plus David Carmona in a fight where Inoue broke his hand). Tapales did fight defensively at times, but he also stepped to Inoue when needed and refused to let him settle, and even at his most standoffish he was still looking to land his own shots.

The opening rounds did go as might have been expected- Tapales refusing to commit too hard, poking at Inoue with his jab, with Inoue doing the same in reverse. Neither fighter was landing any real damage, but Inoue being longer and having a huge advantage in speed meant he was clearly winning- while also getting visibly frustrated in places and showboating, as he sometimes does, in an effort to get Tapales to commit more aggressively. The fact that, with Tapales being southpaw, this was an open-stance matchup added to the distance between them and how much needed to be done to get the power hand in play.

Ultimately, after three rounds or so, he did start to come forward, though probably more in response to necessity- he wasn’t here to survive for 12 rounds, he wanted to change things to give Inoue something to think about. In addition he was finding himself having to reach with his jab to land it, and even fighting defensively that is a danger against a counterpuncher of Naoya Inoue’s quality. So he started to step forward a bit, with his gloves up, looking to close the space a bit while still staying safe.

He did make one of his few genuine mistakes in the fight at the end of round four, though, and Inoue capitalised. Tapales edged forward and tried to throw a lead right hook. Because he was throwing a hook directly out of his high guard, though, he dropped his glove first to get leverage on it. Inoue saw it coming and got there first with a straight left, and because Tapales had been leaning right- just a bit, but enough- to set up the angle, he had nowhere to go and the punch staggered him. He dropped to the ropes and the follow-up combination dropped him.

That was close enough to the end of the round for him to make it safely through, though, and after that he was more careful- albeit aggressively careful, so to speak. Inoue came out the next round chasing hard, but rather than trying to stay away or hold on, Tapales aimed to use it against him. Initially, he mostly kept his guard up and just took the shots, but he pushed at Inoue, and span him onto the ropes when he could.

After a minute or so of hard effort, Naoya Inoue’s punches were no longer quite so snappy, and Tapales started to work back at him with bodywork. That was enough to persuade him that the finish wasn’t quite there, and he needed to take another approach.

In round six, Naoya Inoue decided to use Tapales’ own aggression, and dropped to the ropes deliberately, looking to time big single shots as he came in. He caught him coming with a few, and halfway into the round, Tapales made a new adjustment of his own. Counterintuitively perhaps in the face of such a big puncher, he dropped his lead hand and started to use a shoulder roll in a shell guard.

It wasn’t the cleanest shell we’ve ever seen, but it did the job- the routes Naoya Inoue had been using to land to Tapales’ body were no longer there, and while the head was more open, his position meant Tapales could roll with the shots and take the sting off them. Since Inoue does not for preference throw extended combinations, blocking or riding with two or three shots gave Tapales space to get to safety, and on a few occasions the openings to fire counters of his own.

Naoya Inoue eventually found a few responses to this. For one, he’d occasionally loop a left hook instead of jabbing, causing Tapales to slip into the path of the right. Other times, he’d try a 2-1, throwing the right hand first letting the lean away from it take Tapales into the jab. And, most simply, he’d double up the right hand in rapid succession. Ultimately having to decide which attack he was going to have to deal with got too much for Tapales, and he reverted to the high guard as his control of the shell visibly loosened.

That proved his undoing, though it may not have seemed so immediately.

A game Marlon Tapales took several big shots against Naoya Inoue | Kyodo News, IMAGO

The finish: how did Naoya Inoue get it done?

The ending, when it did come, seemed to come rather out of nowhere. Having seen Naoya Inoue make that adjustment to his shoulder roll, Tapales went back into his high guard. Inoue simply hit him on the glove- but really, really hard. That was enough to send him reeling, and the follow-up shot, the same right hand which also hit the glove and glanced Tapales’ head, sent him down. He didn’t beat the count and the fight was done.

What may give satisfaction to Inoue is the fact that it did, in the end, prove his power still applies, even against a clearly tough chin at 122lbs. Having shrugged off those multiple solid shots throughout the fight, one might start to think this is where fighters can start to live with it, at least a little bit. Knocking a man out with his own guard will dispel that notion. It’s not even the first time he’s done it- he did it to Warlito Parrenas way back in 2015. But Tapales is a much higher level of opponent.

These are the two punches that, a second later, caused Tapales to fall. You can see neither lands clean.

After the fight, he showed great respect to Tapales, and said himself that he was surprised the shots that ended it did so, given how he’d been weathering the damage till then.

Naoya Inoue walks away after flooring Marlon Tapales | Kyodo News, IMAGO

The future: Where do Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales go from here?

Now unified in the super-bantamweight division, there is a temptation to say that Naoya Inoue should move straight up to 126lbs and take on challenges there. And it’s true that out of the current fighters at 122, there isn’t anyone who really looks like he can mount a challenge. He did say, though, that he wants to spend next year at that weight, and his two upcoming mandatory defenses aren’t without interest.

The first would most likely be Luis Nery, the WBC mandatory. He’s had an up-and-down career, mostly through his own fault, but he’s got skill and power. Perhaps more enticingly, there’s also a potential grudge-match element there. Not directly, as Inoue has not had anything to do with Nery before, but the Mexican is extremely unpopular in (and banned from) Japan.

That’s thanks to his dealings with Shinsuke ‘God’s Left’ Yamanaka, the popular former superfly champion. Nery beat him twice- but after the first fight, he tested positive for PEDs, and for the second, he didn’t even pretend to try to make weight before smashing Yamanaka out in two and ending his career. The ban in Japan means it’d probably have to take place in the US or Mexico, but there’d be a certain satisfaction among many boxing fans if Inoue won that convincingly.

The other mandatory is Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The fact that he lost to Tapales in April this year suggests he isn’t Inoue’s level either, but he looked much better in his recent win over Kevin Gonzalez, and he’s a different sort of fighter- a precise and hard-punching aggressor with a steady solid jab. You’d expect Inoue to win, but not without working for it.

For Marlon Tapales, it’s really a case of who he can get in the ring. Following a shock upset of Akhmadaliev with a better-than-expected performance vs Inoue might put him in the ‘who needs him’ camp – but it may also gain him enough attention that fighters looking to make a name for themselves to challenge Inoue themselves will want to aim for him. A fight with the upcoming Australian Sam Goodman could be entertaining, if the two parties fancy it. And when Inoue does eventually vacate, which could be as soon as a year from now, Tapales will feel himself in a good position to challenge for a belt again.

Who’s next for Naoya Inoue? | Kyodo News, IMAGO

