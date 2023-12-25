Old heads ruled the UFC lightweight division in 2023 – (mma)²

Jump to January

Hello again friends, I am traveling back to America to see family for the holidays and wanted to leave you with some fight galleries. As many of you know I publish an MMA art book series called The Fine Art of Violence, and this year we are gifting a digital copy to our substack subscribers. I’m very grateful to you and BE for giving me a platform to share my work.

With that out of the way, here is a gallery of my favorite moments from 2023 in the UFC’s lightweight division.

January

Due to post-holiday blues there were no lightweight highlights 😮

February

Alexander Volkanovski, not content to be the greatest featherweight on the planet, moved up to lightweight to challenge an exceptionally strong UFC champion in Islam Makhachev. It was a fantastic fight with both men showcasing a proficiency in their secondary skills not seen before. Volkanovski proved very difficult to take down or be hurt on the ground while Makhachev’s best offense came via counterpunching. The most memorable moment came in the fourth round with Makhachev controlling the position via body triangle and Volkanovski shouting out his frustration and galvanizing the crowd.

March

With the title picture on hold in the aftermath of Makhachev’s win, veterans and prospects alike chipped away at each other for relevance. Mateusz Gamrot eeked out a win against the streaking Jalin Turner and Justin Gaethje turned in one of the best performances of his career against Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje has impressed me with his ability to mature as a fighter into his mid 30’s. He weathered a hell of a storm from Fiziev and tore up his opponent with a jab.

Gamrot vs Turner

Gaethje kicks out the lead leg of Fiziev

April

Quietly in the background, Bobby Green had a killer first round with Jared Gordon that unfortunately ended via accidental headbutt. The UFC never rebooked the bout, which would prove advantageous for Green’s 2023 campaign.

May

Matt Frevola gained some traction in the rankings by knocking out Drew Dober in the first roud of their fight at UFC 288, and showcased a bit of that Serra/Longo charisma on the mic afterwards.

June

The Iron Man of the UFC lightweight division, Jim Miller, added to his prodigious list of accomplishments with a 23 second finish of Jesse Butler. The individual opponent doesn’t matter so much as the longevity of Miller’s career. This was his 25th win in the octagon, a record that he aims to grow in 2024. Miller is one of the few fighters to truly age gracefully. So many fighters hold themselves to a standard of greatness that the human body was never meant to attain even in their prime. I wonder if having never been a champion is a factor in Miller’s ability to maintain a realistic perspective.

Charles Oliveira demolished Beneil Dariush in a round during their UFC 289 fight in Canada. Even more notable was the crowd’s reaction. Oliveira was embraced with a warmth and enthusiasm reserved for stars. In the age of Apex fights I believe that fighters are being done a disservice when they’re not allowed gauge their actual popularity that’s undeniable the way this live crowd showed us.

Charles Oliveira tap his heart in appreciation for the love the crowd shows.

Arman Tsarukyan has been the dark horse of the UFC lightweight division, ever since his thrilling fight with Mateusz Gamrot. As mentioned above, it’s so difficult to gain career momentum in an entertainment-based sport when you’re fighting in front of 20 people in the Apex warehouse. Nevertheless Tsarukyan racked up another win, this time against Joachim Silva.

July

Lowkey best fight of 2023, Elves Brenner vs Guram Kutateladze. Just got watch this thing if you haven’t seen it already. When guys dye their hair platinum blonde are soaked in blood it’s another level.

Dan Hooker had the second best comeback of the year against Jalin Turner, after Edson Barboza’s performance versus Sodiq Yusuff. Both men went through hell, as Turner would later say that he felt qualms about enacting such violence after seeing Hooker in the hospital after their fight. Turner pulverized Hooker to the body and head with kicks, and we were reminded that Hooker’s toughness exists on a level you and I will never know. The Aukland native climbed out from a deep deficit and turned the tide to win a decision versus Turner who was now on the short end of two extremely close decision losses.

Jaline Turner tickles Dan Hooker’s pancreas

Two of the most popular fighters in the UFC today headlined UFC 291 when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squared off for the infamous BMF belt. While the title’s validity was debatable, the violence these men promised was rock solid. Gaethje has tranformed into a completely different fighter from the brawling juggernaut who first faced Poirier and this time emerged victorious. A perfectly placed head kick slept the beloved Poirier, sending MMA Twitter into the Swamp of Sadness.

Bobby Green, long an action staple was given a big name opponent in the aging Tony Ferguson. While this mostly just made fans sad, it provided Green with his highest profile win as he slept Ferguson with an arm triangle choke. This is also one of my favorite drawings of the year.

August

Surprisingly low on lightweight action.

September

UFC Fight Night Paris turned out to be one of the most fun events of the year. It shouldn’t surprise me anymore that going to new or underserved markets can produce unique events where the crowd becomes a part of the spectacle. The night served as an introduction for Benoit Saint-Denis as he thrashed Thiago Moises with glee and then reveled in the adulation of his people’s approval.

October

It’s a real delight when rising talents get to headline a Fight Night, as Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev did, but the night ended prematurely when Fiziev sustained a terrible knee injury. At 30 years old, I hope he’s able to recover and return at full capacity in 2024.

Gamrot and Fiziev scramble for our entertainment.

Bobby Green was given Tony Ferguson in his last fight, but headlining a card against Grant Dawson felt like the veteran Green was being set up as a stepping stone for Dawson. Green however put the brakes on any Dawson hype train (that never really left the station) with a 33 second KO. It was an emotional post-fight celebration, and this looked like the beginning of a late career run for ‘King.’

Islam Makhachev was supposed to headling UFC 294 by defending his title against former champion Charles Oliveira. When that bout fell through, instead of utilizing the backup fighter Mateusz Gamrot, the UFC opted instead to insert Alexander Volkanovski as a late replacement. In hindsight this was a truly curious pivot. Why does the UFC even have backup fighters if they’re not going to use them? The rematch turned out very different from their first fight in February, as Makhachev looked excellent and slept Volkanovski with headkick in the first round.

A sad day for short kings

November

Each fighter gaining momentum, Benoit Saint-Denis and Matt Frevola was excellent matchmaking at UFC 295. BSD however made things look perfunctory as he dispatched Frevola with a headkick in about 90 second. I hope BSD enters the title picture in 2024, or at least is booked against some big names if they’ll deign to fight a Frenchman with a double digit rank.

December

Wrapping up the year in lightweight highlights, Arman Tsarukyan and Jalin Turner each notched the best wins of their respective careers, both in expeditious fashion. Tsarukyan finally has his signature win, against Beneil Dariush. I’d love to see Tsarukyan rematch Islam Makhachev in 2024 but given the star power standing in between the two men it feels like wishful thinking. Turner for his part got a much needed win after two wars in which he came up short. The quality of the win was marred by referee Kerry Hatley’s late stoppage, but that should not detract from Turner’s performance.

Tsarukyan finishes Dariush

Turner pummels and unconscious Bobby Green

These drawings and more will be part of The Fine Art of Violence: 2023, an upcoming MMA art book chronicling the biggest moments in the cage and biggest stories outside the cage in MMA. I will be working with the staff here at BE to create this book and it will highlight the excellent reporting they’ve done on Dana White’s domestic violence, the UFC class action lawsuit, and other important stories from 2023.

Please visit chrisrini.com if you’d like digital or hard copies of my previous books, which feature more artists and writers. Or, join the substack to receive a free digital copy of The Fine Art of Violence: 2023. Thanks for all your time and support, I feel very lucky to make these books.

Chris

