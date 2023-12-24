Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales: Live streams, fight card, start time

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales official poster.

Preview

Naoya Inoue, The Monster, is here to usher in the New Year for fight fans. In Tokyo, on Boxing Day, he takes on Marlon Tapales in an attempt to become the undisputed super bantamweight champion. The 25-0 Inoue is, of course, already the undisputed bantamweight champion.

He picked up the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles in July, with an eight round destruction of Stephen Fulton.

Nayoa Inoue exchanges with Stephen Fulton | Kyodo News/Imago

Tapales come into this fight with a 37-3 record. He won the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles in April with a split decision win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev. He is a former WBO bantamweight champion.

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales Full fight card

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales goes down on Tuesday, December 26 at 5 a.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected at around 7 a.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for Inoue vs. Tapales at the Airake Arena in Tokyo are available from here.

Live streams

Naoya Inoue vs. Marlon Tapales will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

ESPN+ costs %10.99 a month. Annual plans are available for $109.99.

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

