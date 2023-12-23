GLORY 90: Live results stream, highlights and discussion

GLORY Kickboxing will close out their 2023 with a welterweight title fight. | GLORY Kickboxing

Even though there are no major MMA events this weekend, the combat sports world remains busy. Around the same time that a heavyweight boxing supercard takes place this Saturday, GLORY Kickboxing will present its final show of 2023, GLORY 90 from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

GLORY 90 will be headlined by a clash between a champion and a new name to the promotion. Welterweight titleholder Endy Semeleer will put his belt on the line against Anwar Ouled-Chaib in the eighth and final bout of the night.

‘House of GLORY’ Standout Seeks First Title

Ouled-Chaib will be appearing on a numbered GLORY card for the first time in his career. He is being springboarded right into a title shot after winning the new reality TV show “House of GLORY,” where he fought and won three times. The pipeline of going from competing on a reality show to appearing at a high level of combat sports certainly has been seen before, with the most obvious example being UFC’s “The Ultimate Fighter.” This weekend, we’ll see how the first success story from GLORY’s rendition of such a competition will do in a title fight.

Semeleer will attempt to earn his third championship victory of the year on Saturday night. He initially earned the vacant title in November of last year with a win over Alim Nabiev. He has appeared two times this year as champion, overcoming Murthel Groenhart and Jay Overmeer in decision results.

A win on Saturday would make Semeleer the third fighter in GLORY history to defend his welterweight title three times. Nieky Holzken and Cedric Doumbe were the two other names to do so.

Heavyweights seek final spot in Grand Prix

The co-main event of the evening will see heavyweights Nabil Khachab and Nicola Filipovic compete for a spot in the promotion’s upcoming one-night heavyweight grand prix.

In March, GLORY is planning on hosting a heavyweight tournament. It will be the first of four one-night brackets that they are expecting to host next year. The fighter that emerges on top in Saturday’s heavyweight bout will be guaranteed a slot in the upcoming bracket.

Filipovic will be seeking his third consecutive win in GLORY. He debuted for the promotion in April and has beaten both of his opponents in the promotion thus far. Khachab has scored two wins through three appearances in his rookie year for the promotion. His last fight was in June when he beat Vladimir Toktasynov on scorecards.

GLORY 90 prelims free live stream

GLORY 90’s main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, and 7 p.m. locally. The event will be available to view in the U.S. and U.K. on Triller TV (previously known as FITE). A full list of where the event will be broadcast in different countries can be found here.

Before the main card goes live, GLORY will present a free one-hour prelim card, featuring two kickboxing bouts. That portion of the show will be available on GLORY Kickboxing’s YouTube or Facebook pages, or in the embedded video below.

If you’re looking for results or highlights, keep an eye on this space. As the event progresses, we’ll have the fight outcomes and notable moments published for you in this article.

Also, if you are interested in discussing the event, feel free to join us in the comment section below.

GLORY 90 results and highlights

Main Card (2 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CET)

Prelims (1 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CET)

