Free Live Stream: GLORY 90 prelims

GLORY 90 is live today from the Netherlands. The event promises GLORY’s brand of elite kickboxing and crushing KOs. The main event for this one is hometown favourite Endy Semeleer defending his welterweight title versus the rising Anwar Ouled-Chaib. The co-main is a heavyweight grand prix match-up between Nabil Khacab and Nikola Filipovic.

GLORY 90 goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. CET, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. CET or, 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

GLORY 90 live stream

To watch the preliminary portion of GLORY 90, hit play on the video below:

You can watch the main card for this event on FITE.tv. You can purchase and view the FITE broadcast below.

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

