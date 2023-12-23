Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream results and play-by-play

DEONTAY WILDER walks away after knocking out ROBERT HELENIUS | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Deontay Wilder has fought just once in the last two-plus years, a first round knockout win against Robert Helenius in October of 2022. Before that, he took back-to-back losses against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Aside from the losses to Fury, Deontay has a pristine record with 43 wins to his credit, with only the two losses mentioned and a draw. A whopping 42 of those 43 wins were by way of knockout.

Deontay Wilder: I got NyQuil in the right hand so I hope he brings a pillow and a blanket”



“Joseph, do you intend on bringing a pillow? Are you taking his advice?”



Joseph Parker: “Don’t ask me silly questions. That’s a stupid question. On to the next one”



😭😂😂#Boxing

🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/S4t95sgFAi December 21, 2023 Deontay Wilder says he’ll put Joseph Parker to sleep

That said, Wilder is known for having taken on a lot of lower tier talent or guys that were no longer in their prime. Deontay is no spring chicken himself at 38 years old, but they always say that power is the last thing to go in aging combat sports athletes and the “Bronze Bomber” certainly has the hot hand, even this late in his career.

Ahead of him is one Joseph Parker from Auckland New Zealand. The 31-year-old heavyweight has a solid record, but much like Anthony Joshua’s opponent, Otto Wallin, Parker struggles when taking on the upper echelon of the division. When faced with aging opponents like Derek Chisora, Alex Leapi and Shawndell Winters, Parker does very well.

However, when faced with top tier foes like Joe Joyce, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, he can’t seem to get over the hump. Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have taken what many are calling tune up bouts, but of the two, Otto Wallin has—at least in my very humble opinion—the better chance at an upset. We’ll just have to see how it all pans out.

Deontay Wilder, Off the Cuff

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live play-by-play

Day of Reckoning Quick Results

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Joshua vs. Wallin are expected around 6:45 p.m. ET | 3:45 p.m PT.

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports unveiled a statute of former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

The ‘Day of Reckoning’ featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

This pay-per-view is priced at $39.99 USD through DAZN.

DAZN has an exclusive offer for US viewers interested in purchasing the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view: When you purchase the PPV for $39.99 under the Monthly Saver plan, your first month of DAZN is $0.01. Under the Flexible Pass plan, your first month of DAZN is $5.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

