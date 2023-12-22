UFC 300 fight announcements: Former champs, divisional debut on tap, per Dana White

Aljamain Sterling when he fought Henry Cejudo. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC 300 gets its first fight announcements

We knew the when and the where of UFC 300 (April 14, T-Mobile Arena), but we didn’t know any of the whos, until now.

UFC CEO Dana White posted a video on X last night with a slew of fight announcements, three of which concern UFC 300 (which the promotion hopes to be a record-breaking bonanza of an event).

The fights announced for UFC 300 are unlikely to be headliners or co-headliners, despite the fact we’ve seen headlining fights this year with much smaller names and considerably less intrigue.

The first of the announced fights was super prospect Bo Nickal, who has been given another gimme in the form of Cody Brundage. The other two bouts include former champions looking to get back on track. They include…

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

At UFC 300 Aljamain Sterling is now scheduled to make his UFC featherweight debut. The former bantamweight champion will be stepping up in weight to meet top ranked Calvin Kattar (I guess he’s not insecure after all).

Sterling is coming off a title loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in August. Prior to that he was on a 9-0 run, with wins over Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan, and he didn’t seem to struggle with making championship weight.

His impressive form at bantamweight was aided by his ability to out work and out muscle a lot of his opponents, many of whom were smaller than him. At featherweight he’s likely to meet folks who are taller, longer and more filled out.

Calvin Kattar has struggled to find his way in the UFC, following up sensational finishes with underwhelming, and sometimes brutal, losses. He beat Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in 2020, but was then obliterated by Max Holloway the following January.

Calvin Kattar has a lot of fire-fights under his belt. | Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Since taking a record amount of punishment, he was able to play spoiler versus Giga Chikadze, but then lost to Josh Emmett and Arnold Allen.

Kattar had good takedown defense and he won’t need to worry about Sterling beating him to a pulp, so this could be a good opportunity for Kattar to reset his momentum in the featherweight division.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Another former champ heading into UFC 300 is Jiri Prochazka, who lost his chance at reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight belt with a TKO loss to Alex Pereira (which was a tad early) at UFC 295. That fight came after Prochazka returned from a long injury lay-off (due to shoulder surgery), which caused him to vacate the title (which he won from Glover Teixeira in January).

Like Prochazka, Aleksandr Rakic has spent a long time recovering from injury. Prior to getting hurt Rakic had been working on an a campaign to get into the title picture at 205 lbs. After a split decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir ruined his perfect UFC record in 2019, Rakic rebounded with wins over former title challengers Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Aleksandar Rakic put Jimi Manuwa to sleep in 2019. | Bildbyran, IMAGO

In May 2022 he headlined opposite Jan Blachowicz (who had just lost the title to Glover Teixeira). A win over Blachowicz would have likely meant a title shot for Rakic, but that didn’t happen after his ACL buckled in the third round.

This is a great match-up that pits two fighters who desperately need a win at this stage of their careers. Prochazka needs to prove he can be a consistent threat. Rakic needs to prove he’s healthy (and that he can also finish a fight against a top opponent).

Other announcements

In addition to these UFC 300 announcements, Dana White also revealed that Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa will happen on February 17 at UFC 298 (sure it will…). White also stated that Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal has been rebooked for that event.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot was also announced as the UFC Atlantic City headliner on March 30th and Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi was announced as the headliner for UFC Mexico City (February 24). Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez was also announced for Mexico City.

