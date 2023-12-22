Subscribe
ONE Championship
ONE: Tawanchai vs. Superbon: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

ONE Friday Night Fights 46 goes live from Lumpinee today. Check out all the action as Tawanchai meets Superbon.

By: Tim Bissell | 20 seconds ago
ONE: Tawanchai vs. Superbon Preview

ONE Friday Fight Nights 46 is this morning, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Headlining is a featherweight title bout between popular Muay Thai stars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

There are two other title fights on the card, too, with Joseph Lasiri meeting Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Anissa Meksen fighting Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Start time and date

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down today, Fri., Dec. 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ICT, or 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 9:30 p.m. ICT, or 9:30 a.m. ET | 6:30 a.m. PT. 

Free live streams

A free live stream for this event can be found here.

For the preliminary card of ONE Friday Fights 46 you can watch it on the following: Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE Facebook, or ONE YouTube. For the main card, you can purchase the pay-per-view at Watch.ONEFC.com for $39.99 USD.

