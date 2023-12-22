ONE: Tawanchai vs. Superbon: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Jump to
ONE: Tawanchai vs. Superbon Preview
ONE Friday Fight Nights 46 is this morning, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Headlining is a featherweight title bout between popular Muay Thai stars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.
There are two other title fights on the card, too, with Joseph Lasiri meeting Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Anissa Meksen fighting Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.
Live results and highlights
Main card
- – Tawanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn 🇹🇭; featherweight (Muay Thai)
- – Joseph Lasiri 🇮🇹 vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭; strawweight (Muay Thai)
- – Anissa Meksen 🇫🇷 vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom 🇹🇭; atomweight (Kickboxing)
- – Nong-O Hama 🇹🇭 vs. Nico Carrillo 🏴; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Seksan Or Kwanmuang 🇹🇭 vs. River Daz 🇦🇺; 140-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
Prelims
- – Muangthai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 vs. Nabil Anane 🇩🇿; 136-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
- – Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai 🇹🇭 vs. Fariyar Aminipour 🇮🇷; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan 🇹🇭 vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna 🇹🇭; flyweight (Muay Thai)
- – Suablack Tor Pran49 🇹🇭 vs. Craig Coakley 🇮🇪; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Eisaku Ogasawara 🇯🇵 vs. Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi 🇹🇭; 132-pound catchweight (May Thai)
- – Suriyanlek Por Yenying 🇹🇭 vs. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai 🇹🇭; 132-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
Start time and date
ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down today, Fri., Dec. 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ICT, or 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 9:30 p.m. ICT, or 9:30 a.m. ET | 6:30 a.m. PT.
Free live streams
A free live stream for this event can be found here.
For the preliminary card of ONE Friday Fights 46 you can watch it on the following: Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE Facebook, or ONE YouTube. For the main card, you can purchase the pay-per-view at Watch.ONEFC.com for $39.99 USD.
