Free Live Stream: Tawanchai vs. Superbon prelims | ONE Friday Fights 46

Tawanchai vs. Superbon is today! Check out this free live stream of the first six fights of ONE Friday Fights 46, live from Lumpinee.

By: Tim Bissell | 9 mins ago
Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15. | Amphol Thongmueangluang / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Muay Thai stars Tawanchai and Superbon meet today at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The first six fights of the event are available for free and you can watch them right here!

Start date and time

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon goes down on Fri., Dec. 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ICT, or 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 9:30 p.m. ICT, or 9:30 a.m. ET | 6:30 a.m. PT. 

Tawanchai vs. Superbon prelims free live stream

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

