Free Live Stream: Tawanchai vs. Superbon prelims | ONE Friday Fights 46

Muay Thai stars Tawanchai and Superbon meet today at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The first six fights of the event are available for free and you can watch them right here!
ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon goes down on Fri., Dec. 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ICT, or 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 9:30 p.m. ICT, or 9:30 a.m. ET | 6:30 a.m. PT.
Tawanchai vs. Superbon prelims free live stream
Fight card
Main card
- – Tawanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn 🇹🇭; featherweight (Muay Thai)
- – Joseph Lasiri 🇮🇹 vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭; strawweight (Muay Thai)
- – Anissa Meksen 🇫🇷 vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom 🇹🇭; atomweight (Kickboxing)
- – Nong-O Hama 🇹🇭 vs. Nico Carrillo 🏴; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Seksan Or Kwanmuang 🇹🇭 vs. River Daz 🇦🇺; 140-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
Prelims
- – Muangthai PK Saenchai 🇹🇭 vs. Nabil Anane 🇩🇿; 136-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
- – Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai 🇹🇭 vs. Fariyar Aminipour 🇮🇷; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan 🇹🇭 vs. Petsukumvit Boi Bangna 🇹🇭; flyweight (Muay Thai)
- – Suablack Tor Pran49 🇹🇭 vs. Craig Coakley 🇮🇪; bantamweight (Muay Thai)
- – Eisaku Ogasawara 🇯🇵 vs. Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi 🇹🇭; 132-pound catchweight (May Thai)
- – Suriyanlek Por Yenying 🇹🇭 vs. Yodkritsada Sor Sommai 🇹🇭; 132-pound catchweight (Muay Thai)
