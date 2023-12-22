Subscribe
Boxing Day of Reckoning: Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker
Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Day of Reckoning card featuring a heavyweight bout between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

By: Stephie Haynes | 11 seconds ago
DEONTAY WILDER walks away after knocking out ROBERT HELENIUS | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Preview

Deontay Wilder has fought just once in the last two-plus years, a first round knockout win against Robert Helenius in October of 2022. Before that, he took back-to-back losses against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Aside from the losses to Fury, Deontay has a pristine record with 43 wins to his credit, with only the two losses mentioned and a draw. A whopping 42 of those 43 wins were by way of knockout.

Deontay Wilder says he’ll put Joseph Parker to sleep

That said, Wilder is known for having taken on a lot of lower tier talent or guys that were no longer in their prime. Deontay is no spring chicken himself at 38 years old, but they always say that power is the last thing to go in aging combat sports athletes and the “Bronze Bomber” certainly has the hot hand, even this late in his career.

Ahead of him is one Joseph Parker from Auckland New Zealand. The 31-year-old heavyweight has a solid record, but much like Anthony Joshua’s opponent, Otto Wallin, Parker struggles when taking on the upper echelon of the division. When faced with aging opponents like Derek Chisora, Alex Leapi and Shawndell Winters, Parker does very well.

However, when faced with top tier foes like Joe Joyce, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, he can’t seem to get over the hump. Both Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have taken what many are calling tune up bouts, but of the two, Otto Wallin has—at least in my very humble opinion—the better chance at an upset. We’ll just have to see how it all pans out.

Deontay Wilder, Off the Cuff

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Day of Reckoning Quick Results

  • – Anthony Joshua (26-3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Otto Wallin (26-1) 🇸🇪; heavyweight
  • – Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Joseph Parker (33-3) 🇦🇺; heavyweight
  • Dmitry Bivol (21-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Lyndon Arthur (23-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight 
  • – Filip Hrgovic (16-0) 🇭🇷 vs. Mark de Mori (41-2-2) 🇭🇷; heavyweight 
  • – Daniel Dubois (19-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jarrell Miller (26-0-1) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
  • – Frank Sanchez (23-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Junior Fa (20-2) 🇦🇺; heavyweight
  • – Jai Opetaia (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Ellis Zorro (17-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight
  • – Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Agit Kabayel (23-0) 🇩🇪; heavyweight 

Start date and time

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Joshua vs. Wallin are expected around 6:45 p.m. ET | 3:45 p.m PT. 

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News May 25, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports unveiled a statute of former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder outside their offices on Jack Warner Parkway Wednesday. The statue was created by Tuscaloosa-based artist, Caleb O™Connor. Wilder stands beside the statue for photos to be taken. Tuscaloosa AL , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 18353090
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports unveiled a statute of former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Live streams

The ‘Day of Reckoning’ featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

This pay-per-view is priced at $39.99 USD through DAZN. 

DAZN has an exclusive offer for US viewers interested in purchasing the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view: When you purchase the PPV for $39.99 under the Monthly Saver plan, your first month of DAZN is $0.01. Under the Flexible Pass plan, your first month of DAZN is $5.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
