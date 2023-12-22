Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker are featured at the 'Day of Reckoning' event in Saudi Arabia | Credit: DAZN

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Preview

After a year away, Deontay Wilder returns to the ring for his ‘Day of Reckoning’ against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. In his most recent appearance, Wilder finished Robert Helenius via first-round KO. Prior to that, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ completed a trilogy against Tyson Fury, who he ended up going 0-2-1 against.

Now, Wilder has two challenges ahead of him: Parker and (potentially) Anthony Joshua, who he has already agreed to fight early next year. Of course, that can only happen should the 38-year-old get through Parker, but the latter has something else in store for the former. The 31-year-old comes into this fight with three consecutive wins and says he is confident he can upset Wilder.

“Not taking anything away from Deontay Wilder and his team, but he’s had his time,” said Parker in an interview with James Regan of ESPN. “What is he 37, 38 years old? Everyone thinks that Wilder is the favorite, let them think that. Let them say what they want to say. It’s going to be a big party and I’m going to be there to spoil it.

“They’re trying to set up this massive fight, of course it’s going to be a massive fight, but when you count out the others that are involved, it could be your downfall.”

Aside from Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur and Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro, the ‘Day of Reckoning’ line-up features a handful of heavyweight fights including Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori and Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa.

Watch Deontay Wilder and Joseph Park face off here.

Deontay Wilder vs. Joshua Parker full fight card

Main card

– Anthony Joshua (26-3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Otto Wallin (26-1) 🇸🇪; heavyweight

– Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Joseph Parker (33-3) 🇦🇺; heavyweight

– Dmitry Bivol (21-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Lyndon Arthur (23-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– Filip Hrgovic (16-0) 🇭🇷 vs. Mark de Mori (41-2-2) 🇭🇷; heavyweight

– Daniel Dubois (19-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jarrell Miller (26-0-1) 🇺🇸; heavyweight

– Frank Sanchez (23-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Junior Fa (20-2) 🇦🇺; heavyweight

– Jai Opetaia (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Ellis Zorro (17-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight

– Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Agit Kabayel (23-0) 🇩🇪; heavyweight

DEONTAY WILDER (black and gold trunks) walks away after knocking out ROBERT HELENIUS in a WBC World Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. | Joel Plummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Wilder vs. Parker are expected around 5:35 p.m. ET | 2:35 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker here.

Live streams

To watch the ‘Day of Reckoning’ featuring Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

This pay-per-view is priced at $39.99 USD through DAZN.

DAZN has an exclusive offer for US viewers interested in purchasing the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view: When you purchase the PPV for $39.99 under the Monthly Saver plan, your first month of DAZN is $0.01. Under the Flexible Pass plan, your first month of DAZN is $5.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author