Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder is thisclose to happening — but they have to get through their next opponents at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. Following the success of the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ featuring Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, a handful of heavyweights head to the Kingdom Arena, where Joshua headlines against Otto Wallin.

After failing to reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO championships from Oleksandr Usyk, ‘AJ’ returned to the win column with a decision against Jermaine Franklin this past April. He followed that performance with a seventh-round KO of Robert Helenius in August.

Next for Joshua is Wallin, who is currently on a six-fight win streak after his first professional loss to the aforementioned Fury. ‘All In’ rattled off wins against Travis Kauffman, Dominic Breazeale, and most recently, Murat Gassiev.

Also featured on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ is the return of Dmitry Bivol, the WBA light heavyweight champion. After another successful defense — a decision against Gilberto Ramirez a year ago — Bivol underwent hand surgery.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin full fight card

Main card

Anthony Joshua (pictured in red shorts) and Robert Helenius (white blue shorts) during their International Heavyweight contest at the O2, London, England on the 12 August 2023. | Alan Stanford / PRiME Media Images, IMAGO

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Joshua vs. Wallin are expected around 6:45 p.m. ET | 3:45 p.m PT.

