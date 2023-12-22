Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Day of Reckoning card featuring a heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

By: Stephie Haynes | 8 seconds ago
Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin | Copyright: JOEL MARKLUND | Bildbyran, IMAGO

Preview

Anthony Joshua will fight for the third time this calendar year when he takes on Otto Wallin today. The 34-year-old former champion looked a little flat in his last bout against Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius. Joshua would get the knockout, but not until the seventh round and Helenius managed to get in a few good shots that left many wondering if Anthony still has what it takes to get back to his champion ways.

After taking back-to-back losses last year to Oleksandr Usyk, the Brit would take two tune up bouts to get his mojo back. As mentioned, he finished Helenius but ended up going to the judges’ score cards against Jermaine Franklin. Now he has a chance to get a third consecutive win, and according to many media sources, has agreed to fight Deontay Wilder next year.

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya

But ahead of Wilder is Otto Wallin, and there is a growing contingent of fans that think Wallin has a legitimate chance of upsetting the apple cart. The 33-year-old Swede is probably most famous for having taken his only professional loss to Tyson Fury in a fight that went to a unanimous decision.

Early in his career and periodically against lower level opponents, Wallin demonstrates power, but when paired with better skill sets, he tends to go to the cards. He’s put six wins between his only loss and this fight, so now we’ll see if he’s got what it takes to keep Anthony Joshua out of the title picture.

Anthony Joshua, Off the Cuff

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Day of Reckoning Quick Results

  • – Anthony Joshua (26-3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Otto Wallin (26-1) 🇸🇪; heavyweight
  • – Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Joseph Parker (33-3) 🇦🇺; heavyweight
  • – Dmitry Bivol (21-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Lyndon Arthur (23-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight 
  • – Filip Hrgovic (16-0) 🇭🇷 vs. Mark de Mori (41-2-2) 🇭🇷; heavyweight 
  • – Daniel Dubois (19-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jarrell Miller (26-0-1) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
  • – Frank Sanchez (23-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Junior Fa (20-2) 🇦🇺; heavyweight
  • – Jai Opetaia (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Ellis Zorro (17-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight
  • – Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Agit Kabayel (23-0) 🇩🇪; heavyweight 

Start date and time

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Joshua vs. Wallin are expected around 6:45 p.m. ET | 3:45 p.m PT. 

Live streams

The ‘Day of Reckoning’ featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

This pay-per-view is priced at $39.99 USD through DAZN. 

DAZN has an exclusive offer for US viewers interested in purchasing the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view: When you purchase the PPV for $39.99 under the Monthly Saver plan, your first month of DAZN is $0.01. Under the Flexible Pass plan, your first month of DAZN is $5.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
