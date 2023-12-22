Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live stream results and play-by-play

Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin | Copyright: JOEL MARKLUND | Bildbyran, IMAGO

Anthony Joshua will fight for the third time this calendar year when he takes on Otto Wallin today. The 34-year-old former champion looked a little flat in his last bout against Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius. Joshua would get the knockout, but not until the seventh round and Helenius managed to get in a few good shots that left many wondering if Anthony still has what it takes to get back to his champion ways.

After taking back-to-back losses last year to Oleksandr Usyk, the Brit would take two tune up bouts to get his mojo back. As mentioned, he finished Helenius but ended up going to the judges’ score cards against Jermaine Franklin. Now he has a chance to get a third consecutive win, and according to many media sources, has agreed to fight Deontay Wilder next year.

But ahead of Wilder is Otto Wallin, and there is a growing contingent of fans that think Wallin has a legitimate chance of upsetting the apple cart. The 33-year-old Swede is probably most famous for having taken his only professional loss to Tyson Fury in a fight that went to a unanimous decision.

Early in his career and periodically against lower level opponents, Wallin demonstrates power, but when paired with better skill sets, he tends to go to the cards. He’s put six wins between his only loss and this fight, so now we’ll see if he’s got what it takes to keep Anthony Joshua out of the title picture.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin live play-by-play

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card starts at 11 a.m. ET | 8 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Joshua vs. Wallin are expected around 6:45 p.m. ET | 3:45 p.m PT.

The ‘Day of Reckoning’ featuring Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

This pay-per-view is priced at $39.99 USD through DAZN.

DAZN has an exclusive offer for US viewers interested in purchasing the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view: When you purchase the PPV for $39.99 under the Monthly Saver plan, your first month of DAZN is $0.01. Under the Flexible Pass plan, your first month of DAZN is $5.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

