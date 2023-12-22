Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder double-bill: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Dmitry Bivol are on today's Day of Reckoning boxing fight card | IMAGO/JoelxPlummer / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Join us today (December 23rd) as we cover the Day of Reckoning boxing card, which is going on from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will feature top names of the sport like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Dmitry Bivol. None of these guys are facing each other, which gives this event much more of an MMA/UFC type of lineup than what we’ve come to expect from a standard boxing card… and I’m here for it. The start time for the Day of Reckoning show is set for 11:00 am ET.

The final fight on the show will involve the 26-3 Anthony Joshua against the 26-1-1 Otto Wallin. If you remember, Wallin was the guy that went the distance with Tyson Fury back in 2019, and cut open the ‘The Gypsy King’ to point of 40+ stitches. After losing to Tyson, Otto went on a six-fight winning streak to get him to this moment. For Joshua, he had that major upset loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019, and then back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020, and 2021. A loss to Wallin could severely cramp the possibility of ever seeing Anthony against the likes of Tyson Fury, or Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua after his win over Robert Helenius, in 2023.

Before that, former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, throws down with former WBO heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker. Perhaps one day we’ll see the 43-2-1 Wilder in a UFC or MMA match, but for now he’s going to box the 33-3 Parker. Wilder suffered his first two professional losses sequentially to Tyson Fury, both inside the distance, but did rebound with a quick finish of Robert Helenius last year. The 2022 calendar year also saw Parker get faded out by Joe Joyce, but he was busy in 2023 racking up three wins.

Adding to the Day of Reckoning relevancy, Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur, and Jai Opetaia puts his IBF Ring Magazine cruiserweight belt up against Ellis Zorro. The rest of the card feature fighters with undefeated records, or close to it.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder Day of Reckoning fight card:

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

PPV price and Live streams

Day of Reckoning is available on DAZN PPV for $39.99. The main card is scheduled to start live at 11:00am ET, 8:00am PT. The ringwalk for Wilder is about 5:35pm ET, and Joshua’s ringwalk is estimated to be 6:45pm ET. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

