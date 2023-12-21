The UFC years: Shogun Rua

Shogun Rua at UFC Boston in 2013. | Winslow Townson / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Listen to the MMA Depressed-us: Shogun Rua’s UFC years

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua made his name in PRIDE and cemented it in the UFC with a style that was crowd-pleasing in both promotions. Fights with Rampage Jackson and Dan Henderson are what fans immediately call up to memory, but you could really go through his record and see a veritable cornucopia of names going as far back as 2003 when he faced Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos aka Cris Cyborg’s ex-husband.

That wasn’t Shogun’s first fight, though. It was still early on in his career, being just his third professional contest. From there he would take on names like Renato “Babalu” Sobral (his first loss), Akihiro Gono, Alistair Overeem, the aforementioned Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and a laundry list of other notable names, taking just two losses in 18 fights before arriving to the UFC.

The Depressed-Us lineup

He’d fight 24 times in the UFC but could only count 11 wins among them. 12 of them were losses and one was a draw. Today, the terrific trio is going to dive into three terrible performances of one Shogun Rua. Your hosts have chosen the following fights:

Shogun vs. Griffin

Shogun vs. Gustafsson

Shogun vs. OSP 2

