Open Thread: Should UFC punish Sean Strickland?

Image credit: DAN HIMBRECHTS / AAP

Did Sean Strickland’s brawl warrant punishment?

Last Saturday night, at UFC 296, a brawl broke out in the crowd, but it wasn’t between fans, it was between a UFC champion and his next opponent: Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The situation was a powder keg bound to explode considering the close proximity of their seating arrangement—which allowed the two to be within talking distance. Dana White would later take responsibility for sitting them so close to each other, claiming he didn’t even realize what he’d done at the time. Sure, Dana, we believe you 100%.

So, with just one row separating them, and with women and children between them and/or around them, they began shouting at each other, taunting and challenging until Strickland stood up, pointed his finger gun at Du Plessis and fired. He then asked a woman and her child to move aside—they just happened to be fellow UFC fighter Gilbert Burns’ wife and kid.

I don’t like @SStricklandMMA trash talks but DDP call him to fight right there . Sean polite asked us to move before he jumped . — Bruna Burns (@brunaburnsbjj) December 17, 2023 Gilbert Burns’ wife weighs in

They barely had a chance to get out of the way before Sean leapt at Dricus and pulled his head down and started wailing on him. Multiple videos were shot by fans and media which were immediately circulated. The commentary team would hem and haw about what a bad look it was, but by the end of the broadcast, they were talking it up and aired it as promotional material. The UFC and their satellite accounts began posting it across their socials in the same vein.

The problem here is that brawl could’ve had serious consequences. Either Sean or Dricus could’ve been injured, jeopardizing their January title fight. The other, more obvious issue is the safety of fans in attendance. What if one of them had been injured? The UFC fought tooth and nail to become more mainstream, and now that they’ve basically achieved that, they’ve devolved into something else entirely. Their middleweight champion just full-on assaulted a man with women and children barely able to get out of the way before he did it.

I’m still on the fence with how I feel about it. The UFC started off the year with their CEO slapping his wife on video and basically told us all that his punishment was what people would say about him. I’m pretty confident they don’t care at all about the optics of it. What do you think? Is what Sean Strickland did worth punishment? And by punishment, I mean a fine or suspension or a combination of the two.

An emotional Sean Strickland reacts after defeating Israel Adesanya | DAN HIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

What do you think?

We’re pinning this post to our front-page all day to give our community a chance to have their say. So jump in the comments and tell us your answer to the big question of the day. But if you want to discuss anything else, that’s cool, too.

You’ve got an open forum here, so use it.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author