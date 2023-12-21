An insider’s deep dive on how UFC got California to sanction Power Slap: Part Two

Adam Hutchinson gets knocked out in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 - Wolverine vs Bell | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

In Part One of our two-part series about how the state of California inexplicably sanctioned Power Slap fighting, we discussed several factors that helped build the road map for UFC to make Power Slap a viable business model. Thanks to Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Nevada, UFC now has case law in the 9th Circuit that turbo-charges legal immunity when a combat sports fight is sanctioned by a state Athletic Commission. Without that legal immunity, Power Slap might struggle to survive as a working business concept.

In Part Two, we will take a look at some incredible comments made by California doctors, regulators, Executive Officer Andy Foster, and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell in regards to what Power Slap is, why it should be sanctioned, and what the relationship moving forward is between Mixed Martial Arts and slapfighting. We also take an extensive look at the issue of regulatory capture and how Corporate America is expressing a willingness to sponsor Power Slap. What is the business model? Where do American politics come into play for a 2024 marketing campaign that UFC fans will encounter head-on?

If you’re a UFC fan, Power Slap advertising will be in your face.

‘I don’t think that should be happening at all!’

In February of 2020 before COVID lockdowns hit the United States, California State Athletic Commission Executive Office Andy Foster was steadily building his portfolio of fighting events. Despite intense competition with a growing calendar of shows in Texas and Florida, California was still somewhat steady as a player in combat sports. The state was more than welcoming for promoters to bring their circus to town, especially if it was a major televised event.

However, there was one circus that Andy Foster didn’t want to come to California — Bare Knuckle FC. ESPN made sure this message was heard far and wide in a screaming news headline.

Over the last several years, Mr. Foster has gone on-the-record in different media environments to protest the existence of bare knuckle boxing. As Jon Barr at ESPN reported, the Executive Officer was more than willing to go on camera and say hell no to approving bare knuckle boxing. Over his dead body would this ever happen in the state of California.

“Andy Foster, executive officer of the California State Athletic Commission and a retired MMA fighter, calls bare-knuckle boxing “a de-evolution of a sport that’s already evolved” and says it’s beyond what he’s comfortable supporting. “I don’t think it’s a good look for combat sports,” he told ESPN. Foster wouldn’t even agree to meet with Feldman to discuss sanctioning the sport.

“When you have fighters cut all to pieces, blood’s going everywhere, facial fractures, broken hands, all of these things. This is beyond what I’m comfortable supporting.”

Three years after ESPN’s report of Bare Knuckle FC, Executive Officer Andy Foster doubled-down on his impassioned declaration against the fighting concept. During an agenda item discussion regarding veteran California promoter Roy Englebrecht adopting Trigon combat rules for a Southern California event, Mr. Foster sent a loud and clear message at the California State Athletic Commission’s March 2023 meeting in Los Angeles about the prospects of bare knuckle boxing in California:

What changed Andy Foster’s opinion? Was it Power Slap?

“Roy’s wanting to use these Trigon rules. How much the BYB company or what we call, I think they’re very big in bare knuckle boxing, has to do with this remains to be the question. I am not supportive of bare knuckle boxing AT ALL! I don’t think that should be happening AT ALL!”

This declaration caught everyone’s attention, including Athletic Commission board member Dr. AnnMaria De Mars.

“That’s the most definitive statement I’ve ever heard you make!”

Nine months after his public declaration, Executive Officer Andy Foster would announce — in a public Athletic Commission meeting that really didn’t feel so public — that both Bare Knuckle FC & Power Slap would receive a conditional license to run an event in the state of California.

What changed?

