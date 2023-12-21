ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon: Live streams, fight card, start time 

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon fight poster | Credit: ONE Championship

Preview

ONE Championship is ending the year with one of its most highly anticipated events in ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon this Friday. After two cancelations, Tawanchai gets to defend his Muay Thai championship against Superbon in a fight that the reigning champion says was worth waiting for.

“Fans have been waiting a long time for this fight to happen because it has been postponed twice already, so I’m glad it will finally happen,” said Tawanchai in an interview with ONE Championship. “Superbon talks about me often. So I want to fight him, just as he wants. I think this is the right time for us to crash into each other. I don’t know if it is going to be the toughest fight I’ve had or not, but I’m sure it will be a barnburner.”

When Tawanchai and Superbon were first scheduled to fight, a leg injury forced the latter to withdraw. Instead of waiting, the 24-year-old went ahead and fought Jo Nattawut in Kickboxing, defeating ‘Smokin’’ Jo via decision. Then, when ONE Championship rescheduled Tawanchai vs. Superbon, the champion withdrew due to illness. Now, with the pair finally healthy, Tawanchai is ready to extend his reign with a win against a Superbon.

In his most recent appearance, Superbon returned to the win column with a second-round KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

Get ready for ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon with this free fight.

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand waves at the crowd during the One Fight Night 15 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. | Amphol Thongmueangluang / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon goes down on Fri., Dec. 22, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The undercard starts at 7:30 p.m. ICT, or 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 9:30 p.m. ICT, or 9:30 a.m. ET | 6:30 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Sorry! Tickets for ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon have sold out.

Live streams

For the preliminary card of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, you can watch it on the following: Watch.ONEFC.com, ONE Facebook, or ONE YouTube.

For the main card, you can purchase the pay-per-view at Watch.ONEFC.com for $39.99 USD.

