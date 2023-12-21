GLORY 90: Live streams, fight card, start time 

GLORY 90 fight poster | Credit: GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY goes to the Netherlands for its final event of the year with GLORY 90 this Saturday. Sitting atop the line-up is reigning GLORY welterweight champion Endy Semeleer, who goes for his third consecutive defense. After winning the then-vacant championship with a split decision against Alim Nabiev at GLORY 82, ‘Bad News Endy’ followed that up with decisions against Murthel Groenhart and Jay Overmeer at GLORY 85 and GLORY: Collision 5, respectively.

For his next defense, Semeleer faces Anwar Ouler-Chaib. The undefeated fighter earned his championship opportunity after competing in the House of Glory, a reality TV show similar to The Ultimate Fighter. Ouler-Chaib defeated Don Sno, Mike Frenken, and finally, Robin Ciric. Now, he faces the toughest test of his young career in Semeleer.

Aside from Semeleer vs. Ouled-Chaib, the co-headliner of GLORY 90 features a Heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier in Nabil Khachab vs. Nikola Filipovic.

GLORY 90 goes down on Sat., Dec. 23, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The preliminary card starts at 7 p.m. CET, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. CET or, 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for GLORY 90 here.

Live streams

To watch the preliminary portion of GLORY 90, choose from the following options: Facebook or YouTube.

For US and UK viewers, you can purchase the main portion of GLORY 90 via TrillerTV (previously FITE) for $15.99 USD. For everyone else, find more information on how to watch the event in your country here.

