Fight fixing? Jake Paul undercard reportedly being investigated by betting watchdog

Welcome back to Crime Desk, where I round-up a week’s worth of stories involving combat sports and martial arts figures who have been involved in criminal or legal bother. This week we have a reported investigation into Jake Paul’s latest event and Jermell Charlo being arrested on suspicion of assault and family violence. There’s also a development in the Conor McGregor vs. Artem Lobov whiskey lawsuit.

Report: Jake Paul undercard fight under investigation for suspicious betting

On December 15 Jake Paul flattened Andre August with a heavily telegraphed uppercut inside a small venue in Orlando, FL. There were rumblings online that this fight looked fixed and that Paul’s hand-picked opponent took a dive. However, those claims look rather silly when you consider the skill gap between August (a journeyman, out of practise boxer who has only ever fought cans worse than him) and Paul who has been pretty committed to his sport in the last two years and has gotten in some reps against genuine athletes.

However, according to The Sports Daily‘s Garett Kerman, U.S. Integrity are investigating a separate fight on the Paul vs. August card.

Kerman claims there was suspicious betting activity on the Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro bout, which went down before the co-main event of Shadasia Green vs. Francon Crews-Dezurn.

Kerman states that there was an “influx of six-figure wagers” on that fight going over five and a half rounds, despite Tellez never fighting past the fourth round in his undefeated career.

At the December 15 event, Tellez dropped Navarro in the third, but wasn’t able to finish the fight afterwards, going into the 10th before winning via TKO.

Kerman claimed “its been believed that one of the bettors (on the over 5.5 rounds prop bet) was a part of the corner team” for either Tellez or Navarro.

U.S. Integrity was reportedly notified about the fight and is now conducting an investigation.

Jake Paul, nor anyone associated with him, is suspected of any wrongdoing in this matter.

Jermell Charlo charged with assault and family violence

Jermell Charlo lost to Canelo Alvarez in September. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Jermell Charlo, 33, was arrested in Fort Bend County, TX this week and charged with assault causing bodily injury and family violence. The 35-2-1 Charlo, who is the undisputed light middleweight champion, is best known for his unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez on September 30.

X user Ray Jackson posted Charlo’s mugshot online and included an audio clip that he claimed featured Charlo talking about the case.

Just heard the audio of Jermell Charlo bragging about putting his hands on his girl SMFH 👇🏾🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/HNvfrG1G7U pic.twitter.com/P6KfucrlZk — Ray Jackson (@RayJack97010720) December 20, 2023

One of the men on the audio clip says the following:

“What I’m really saying is, she played ‘big tough girl’, but she p****y… I thought she was tough bro… can I show you? I hit that b***h like this… in the eye, socked her in the eye. Big swollen purple, can’t open. That b***h called the cops on me, like a woman, like a regular woman.”

Bloody Elbow has not confirmed that either man on the audio clip is Jermell Charlo.

Artem Lobov leaks texts in Whiskey legal battle with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov in happier times. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Another week, another Conor McGregor appearance on the Crime Desk. This time it’s because of a development in his legal feud with former friend and training partner Artem Lobov.

Their disagreement, which involves a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by Lobov, centres around The Proper Twelve Whiskey brand that McGregor created with his manager Audie Attar and later sold to Proximo Spirits for $130 million.

Lobov claims he came to McGregor with an idea to start a whiskey brand and that he put the wheels in motion for a deal with contacts he had in the beverage industry. However, that deal did not proceed and McGregor and Attar would later launch their own Eire Born Spirits to launch the brand, minus Lobov.

McGregor admitted offering Lobov $1 million in 2020 and claimed it was for work on the whiskey deal that didn’t go forwards. However, Lobov claims that he rejected the offer because he believed he was offered a deal for five percent of the profits of whatever whiskey deal did go ahead (which in this case was Proper Twelve).

This week Lobov posted a screenshot from Whatsapp, which he claims showed a conversation with McGregor that supports his claims.

“Thank you so much Conor, I wont take anything for the camp as its great for me and my skill also and I am delighted to be here, so please dont send me money for it, please!” reads the text message. “The whiskey is going to be huge!!! Audie told me that you are giving me a percentage, thank you veyr much for that, its going to be massive success!!!”

That message is met with “Don’t worry bout it my brother!” from a second party. The messages are dated 20 August 2017.

BJJ coach beats down alleged robber

BJJ coach Patrick Gambe fought his way out of a dangerous situation Quezon City, Philippines this week. Gambe, a brown belt who coaches in the popular Deftac gym system, was caught on camera scuffling with a man outside an AirBnB in Cubao (per Daily Tribune).

The scuffle happened after Gambe was allegedly lured to the AirBnB, along with his wife, by individuals who claimed they were interested in purchasing high-end liquor from him. Once inside the AirBnB Gambe said he and his wife were held captive by three men, some of whom then drew guns.

Gambe said he was able to disarm one of the men, Mark Anthony Babayo Montelibano, 45, despite being shot in the thigh. The two other suspects then fled the scene, while Gambe continued to wrestle with Montelibano. Gambe was then able to take the gun and aim it at Montelibano. After this he was eventually able to restrain Montelibano and hold him in place until police arrived.

Montelibano was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. The other two suspects are still at large.

Footage of the incident has been shared on Instagram.

Crime Blotter

Alleged Kinahan leader extradited to the UK

Liam Byrne, 43, was been extradited to the UK from Spain this week to face firearm offences. Byrne is the brother of David Byrne, who was killed during the Regency Hotel Shooting in 2016. That attack, on a boxing weigh-in show, was a failed assassination attempt against Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan, accused crime boss and close advisor to Tyson Fury and other top boxers and MMA fighters, fled to Dubai shortly after the incident. The late David Byrne was described as a top lieutenant in the Kinahan Organized Crime Group by Irish authorities. Liam Byrne is also described as also being associated with the KOCG by Irish authorities. (full story)

Liam Byrne’s son Lee Byrne once posed for pictures with Conor McGregor, standing on the top of luxury cars in Liverpool, England.

Olympic champion charged with raping 17-year-old

Somluck Kamsing, 50, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Khon Kaen, Thailand. Kamsing won gold as a featherweight boxer at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta. He is the first Thai to ever win a gold medal at the Olympics. Later Kamsing had an illustrious career in Muay Thai and also appeared in action movies. (full story)

Palate Cleanser

