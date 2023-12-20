Karim Zidan discusses the influx of Saudi money into MMA and boxing

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou starred in this year's Riyadh Season. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Karim Zidan discusses sportswashing in MMA

Of all the many voices in combat sports, Karim Zidan’s is one of the most important. Considering the direction the media has taken in the space, Karim still isn’t afraid to report on the uglier side of it all. With sportswashing becoming more and more common, we wanted to get an educated opinion on it and where combat sports could be headed in the next few years.

Karim was generous with his time, so we were able to get in lots of questions. We’ve also tapped him to come back on a more regular basis and he has graciously agreed to try and join us ever few weeks. Today’s questions were focused around Saudi Arabia pouring money into combat sports (and sports in general).

Saudi Arabia has invested in PFL MMA and was home to Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

We discussed the connection of PFL receiving a $100M investment and signing Francis Ngannou just a few weeks later, the rivalry between Saudia Arabia and the UAE, if ONE has any shot at gaining some of the Saudi money that seems to be just begging to be invested, as well as what the landscape could look like in just a few years. Hint: we might be seeing a lot more events in Riyadh.

There was a lot more to the episode, but we were also able to shine a light on Karim’s latest undertaking, getting his late grandmother’s art the recognition it deserves. It’s an episode you won’t want to miss and….. it’s free!

